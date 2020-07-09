Classroom space aids Extension Service's community outreach

Kerri Carte has worked with West Virginia University for 25 years, the last 20 as a Kanawha County WVU Extension Service agent, and she and her colleagues are based now on the third floor of the former Equities House property on Virginia Street East in Charleston.
“The Extension Service is only a portion that moved in,” she said. “The Family Nutrition Program is on this floor. Some of our 4-H specialists do some work in the After-School Programming offices.
“The pandemic didn’t affect us all in moving. We were lucky; we pretty much moved over the holidays. We moved in at the first of the year and were there for a handful of weeks when the pandemic hit,” said Carte, who is also the assistant director of Family and Community Development for the Extension Service. “We were trying to get settled in and then came the pandemic.”
She said the new facility affords the staff of approximately 25 not only third-floor work space but ample classroom space on the second floor, too, to implement when in-person activities become common again.
“It’s one of the nicest things about this move,” she said. “The classrooms on the second floor will let us host training for child-care providers in the county. That’s been wonderful. Before, we’d meet in conference room-type places, but now we have these beautiful classrooms we’ve been able to utilize.
“The landlord has been great to work with, and parking, security — it’s very accommodating, and it’s nice working in a beautiful building like this.”
Carte said most of the staff members in the department, including herself, are still working at home, although the offices are operating as usual (or as usual as pandemic precautions are permitting).
“We are, at this point, pretty much teleworking. We’re still working by phone. We’re still trying to limit exposure. For the most part, we have canceled a lot of our in-person activities — like, all of them. Like everybody else, we’ve gone to a lot of things online with virtual programming.
“We do residential camping in the summer at Camp Virgil Tate, but, of course, we’re not allowed to do that now, so we’re providing an online camping experience this year,” Carte said.
“In addition to our 4-H activities,” she said, “there’s the Energy Express program. We’ve done that in Kanawha County for 20 years, and we’re doing that virtual this year as well. We’re still programming and providing the community what it needs — just in a different way.
“We’re working with the mayor’s office for additional after-school and youth programs, once everything gets back to normal, quote, unquote,” Carte added.
“We’re really kind of anxious to have more of a downtown presence and work with the different groups in the Charleston area,” the Extension agent said. “WVU is very adamant about and cognizant of having a presence in Charleston. There are plans for other entities to be moving into this building and pull all of the WVU departments here into this one facility so we are a single presence.”