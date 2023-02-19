Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia officials recognized and honored Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod J. Douglas at a December awards ceremony for his superlative investigative work and community service.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office Michael D. Nordwall also presented Douglas, 38, a Clay County native and Wheeling area resident, with a letter of commendation from FBI Director Christopher Wray at the Dec. 12 awards ceremony. In his letter, Wray lauded Douglas for his work on several high-profile FBI cases in West Virginia and commended him for his “innovative prosecution strategies, grit, tenacity, aggressiveness, and deep legal knowledge.”

