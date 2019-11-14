Contract awarded for Nitro/St. Albans Bridge project

The contract for a major project to expand and revamp Interstate 64’s Nitro/St. Albans Bridge — also known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge — has been awarded to a joint venture of Brayman Construction and Trumbull Construction.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that a low bid of $224.4 million earned Brayman-Trumbull the contract for the large-scale project that aims to eliminate regular congestion, while also making the area safer for motorists.
The contract calls for both the design and construction of the project, so the formal design for the work has yet to be finalized. However, DOT says crews have a tentative plan of how they anticipate proceeding, generally.
The plan is to build an entirely new bridge over the Kanawha River — north of the existing bridge — which will carry solely westbound traffic on I-64; in the direction of Huntington.
Then, the existing Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 will be revamped and will be used to carry solely eastbound traffic on I-64; in the direction of Charleston.
However, the project extends beyond the Kanawha River. The improvement work will span a grand total of 3.8 miles of I-64 between Nitro and Scott Depot, with additional roadway widening and overpass bridge replacements planned within the scope of work.
DOT officials estimate the improvements will provide another 100 years of service life to travelers.
The project is currently projected to be finished by October 2023.