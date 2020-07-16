Chris Miller knows a thing or two about cars, but, like other business owners, he didn’t have a repair manual for handling coronavirus’ impact on the local economy.
Co-owner of the Dutch Miller auto dealership chain, which his grandfather founded in the late 1960s, Miller’s family brand has become a household name in regional car talk.
His grandfather, who was born on a dirt floor in Bear Creek, Kentucky, went on to live “the American Dream” after fighting in World War II and the Korean War, Miller said. He worked professionally at a local Chevrolet dealership, and, in 1967, bought out the business, creating what is now known as Dutch Miller Chevrolet.
Now, more than five decades later and during an ongoing pandemic, Miller is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, making opportunities out of challenging circumstances.
As the coronavirus pandemic began to surge throughout the nation earlier this year, Miller and his staff were proactive, taking measures to ensure that their employees and customers were safe.
“We offer online vehicle sales now, which is something we’ve never done before,” Miller said. “All the vehicles are priced online, but people can actually have a zero-contact buying option to find the vehicle they want, work at financing, go through the process of verifying who they are and have the vehicle delivered to them without ever coming to the car dealership. It’s revolutionary.”
According to Miller, comparing March, April and May of 2020 to the same months in 2019, his dealerships did not see a decrease in sales. Service and parts, however, have decreased significantly due to divided work shifts.
Having manufacturers’ recent incentives, such as rebates and zero percent financing for 84 months, made buying a car “very appealing” for customers in recent months, Miller said.
The dealerships — including Dutch Miller Kia of Charleston in South Charleston — have continued to sell a consistent mix of new and used cars, he said, but for dealerships, used cars became more difficult to secure based on limited supplies and rising demands.
“There was a huge interest in pre-owned vehicles,” Miller said. “You had a market that was pent up and you couldn’t acquire different vehicles for several months because auctions were closed down, so the only way you could acquire was through trade-ins, so the value of pre-owned vehicles has increased. If people are looking to trade in their old ones, right now is the perfect time because the values of used cars have actually gone up.”
Touch-free delivery
At Charleston Mitsubishi, owner Charles Rashid said he doesn’t anticipate sales to recover to a pre-coronavirus level for another two years. Rashid owns dealerships in Clarksburg, Charleston and Beckley, and one in Lexington, Kentucky.
“Business essentially stopped,” Rashid said. “We’ve always been a top 20 dealer in the country, and we tried to stay open during the virus by having a touch-free delivery for picking up and dropping off, sanitizing before and after servicing the vehicle. We had a complete no-touch policy.”
But business had slowed significantly, resulting in the layoff of 30 employees, he said. Rashid applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created by the Federal CARES Act to assist small businesses in maintaining and rehiring laid off employees and assisting in financially stabilizing the businesses during the pandemic.
“It helped us hire every single person back, thank God,” Rashid said. “Our business is still only at 25% of pre-COVID [sales], but we do have our entire staff back.”
For Miller, ensuring that all employees stayed employed at his dealerships was also a top priority.
“Our goal was to make sure no one lost their job; not one person,” Miller said. “We wanted to keep all employees in place and use that for the ability of further expansion because we’re a growing business. That was very important to us and to our people. We paid anybody that wanted to work 115% of their average 2019 earnings, and anyone who didn’t [feel comfortable working] and was fearful or needed to stay home for an elder loved one at a higher risk than most people, we paid them 75% average 2019 to stay at home and care for their family members.”
About 5% of employees elected to stay home, Miller said, and the rest remained at work.
Uncertainties rise
In mid-March, businesses across the Mountain State began to shut down, fearful of the pandemic and the uncertainties that accompanied it. With the shutters came layoffs and a surge of unemployment insurance applications, which overwhelmed WorkForce West Virginia’s system, activating National Guard members to assist in processing the backlog of applications.
Rashid said it was crucial to take care of employees at a time when so much was unpredictable.
“If it wasn’t for the PPP and Small Business Administration, we’d not be able to reopen,” he said.
“We closed in March and in April hired back [the employees]. We wanted to get employees back so they wouldn’t have to worry about feeding their family or where their next check was coming from.”
Many employees still haven’t received their unemployment benefits weeks after they applied, Rashid said.
When Gov. Jim Justice issued the Stay-at-Home order in late March, many of Charleston Mitsubishi’s partner businesses closed. Rashid said this prevented the dealership from getting certain repair services done for customers’ vehicles.
“On the other side, [coronavirus] affected a number of outside vendors, such as body shops, and, because of COVID-19, they’ve closed, so we can’t get that kind of work done for customers. It’s caused an increase in expenses, because we supply the masks and gloves, and we’re cleaning every 30 minutes and doing extra sanitizing.”
As sales decreased, interest continued to accumulate for the vehicles on the floor. Vehicles are usually acquired in three to four-month supplies, Rashid said, and with few sales, the dealership has not been able to bring in new cars, because they still had plenty of inventory that had not yet been purchased.
Though he anticipates the sudden decrease in sales will take a little while to bounce back, Rashid sees an opportunity for new innovations to come to fruition. Devoting extra time each day to sanitization, he said, can also help prevent the spread of the common cold and flu.
“Not everything is bad,” he said. “I’ve wanted to go with an essentially touchless process where customers could look online, be approved online, and I’m working to access vehicles 24 hours a day to test drive, electronically sign the documents and do it at their convenience without having to talk to a salesperson.”
Alternative sales methods
Miller has also seen the auto industry’s sales process change because of the virus.
The technological advances, Miller said, have seemingly sped up in the industry by at least a decade, paving the road to alternative sales methods. Though it’s taken both buyers and sellers time to adjust in an industry that’s traditionally hands-on, Miller said everyone is adapting to the new normal.
“There are certain things that are going to stick with us,” Miller said. “Eventually, there are things we’ll see that just aren’t necessary any longer … I think going through something like this from a broad perspective will show us areas for improvement not only in business, but in government, when it comes to how we respond to medical emergencies in our country in the future,” he said. “It allowed us to see where the deficiencies lie so we can improve them for the next time.”
Moving forward, he anticipates several of the safety procedures they have implemented in the past several months will be adopted more permanently.
“This will accelerate what happens with technology and how customers and car dealers interact in the future, and there may be some cool byproducts of this like the elimination of paper in dealerships or all-digital delivery and a decrease in time at dealerships,” he said. “There are some interesting byproducts of COVID-19 that will benefit the consumers in the long run.”
At the West Virginia Automobile Dealership Association, where Miller serves as the organization’s chairman, Miller said Jared Wyrick, WVADA president, worked diligently to stay on top of operations by interacting with the legislators to understand rules and guidelines and staying in connection with the legal team to ensure dealers had representation and a greater understanding of ongoing events.
“When it came to the survival of the business in the short and long term, he was excellent,” Miller said of Wyrick. “Having that guidance is very, very important.”
Online sales cushion impact
Originating with a Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Welch in 1947, the Moses Automotive Group has grown to a network with presences in Huntington, Charleston, South Charleston, St. Albans and Hurricane. In all those decades of operations and economic swings, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed some of the most extraordinary challenges Moses has encountered, but years of online business practices have helped cushion the economic wallop — and contributed to recent record sales numbers.
“We’ve been involved in the online arena for years,” Moses Premier Auto Group Executive Director Jeremy Nelson said. “Our website has a huge presence in the region, and, as a result of COVID-19, it expanded into a larger region and went out to states around us where businesses were closed while we were able to operate in West Virginia and widen our footprint.
“We suffered through March and April like every business in West Virginia did, but May and June were record months for us in sales,” he said. “Some of the states had restrictions, but there was still demand, we had the inventory, and they sought us out.
“That’s one of the beauties of having a huge internet presence. We didn’t have to adapt, because we’d been in that online arena so long and doing transactions remotely — over the phone, over the computer, delivering cars to customers and doing 100% contact-free delivery — for years. It was not foreign territory to us,” Nelson said.
Supply rebounding
“It’s been an odyssey, but it has been for everybody,” said Richard Stephens, owner of Stephens Auto Center, which was formed in 1934 and has been located along Corridor G in Danville for the past 30 years. “In the beginning, back in mid to late March, this affected our business greatly. We continued to stay open like the others, since we were deemed an essential business.”
Walk-in customer traffic decreased, he said, and some employees were furloughed or worked from home, but the dealership endeavored to maintain its commitments and services as much as possible.
“We still wanted to help people if their car broke down,” Stephens said. “Even if they were staying at home, they needed to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, or God forbid, the hospital with COVID-19.
“As time went on, that started to break loose and people got out more. In many ways, our business returned to normal. We’re still trying to comply with the recommendations of the health department and the governor’s orders, to keep our employees and customers safe, but that hasn’t proven too difficult. I think everybody understands social distancing now,” Stephens said.
He said supply has also been rebounding in recent weeks.
“In the midst of all that, of course, the manufacturers shut down their plants for two months,” he said. “Our new vehicle supply has dwindled, since we had nothing coming in for a couple of months. It impacted our inventory, but we’re starting to see those flow back in since many of the manufacturers reopened in early June. It may take a while to replenish our inventory back to a normal level.
“It was just a short time we furloughed employees. We were quickly able to get back to full employment — it may have lasted three weeks.”
Stephens added that the dealership is working remotely with customers, but, like Moses and other dealerships, Stephens Auto Center had practiced those away-from-the-lot policies prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“That was something we did before the virus. We’re not doing a heck of a lot more of it today than we did before the virus hit — maybe a little more,” Stephens said.