Dips, mixes, jams and jellies: a small sampling from Ordinary Evelyn's kitchen

Ranging from sweet, to tart, to somewhat hot, to really hot and hot-with-an-exclamation-mark, the Clay County culinary creations of Ordinary Evelyn McGlothlin offer a plethora of homemade taste sensations.
A full line of her products can be found at West Virginia Marketplace at Capitol Market in downtown Charleston.
McGlothlin’s inviting inventory includes jams and jellies such as her rhubarb strawberry jam; the berry berry jam, a masterful blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries; cranberry walnut jam, great on the plate throughout the year but especially inviting a side dish during the holiday season; crab apple jelly and wild elderberry jelly.
Ordinary Evelyn’s apple butter and pumpkin butter are both slow simmered for more than 20 hours. The website touts them as savory complements to biscuits, bagels, pancakes, waffles or atop however many scoops you choose for vanilla ice cream.
Ordinary Evelyn’s pack of pickled products also bring homespun, piquant flavor to the table. These include dilled green beans, hand picked and hand packed with freshly grown dill; pickled beets and hot pepper butter.
Ordinary Evelyn’s dip and cheese ball mix selection includes her daughter-in-law’s cheese ball mix, an easy-to-prepare appetizer or snack that can be rolled in chipped beef or chopped nuts.
The Dilly Dill Dip Mix pairs splendidly with vegetable platters and is a highly recommended topping for pumpernickel bread.
The Serious Ranch Dip Mix adds cool, smooth oomph to any vegetable plate or chips, and it can stand alone as a salad dressing.
For something far less mellow for chip dipping, you can try Ordinary Evelyn’s red hot pepper dip and cheese ball mix.
The Fiesta Chile Cheese Ball Mix is a bit less daunting to the taste buds, producing a mild Mexican flavor that enhances nacho tortilla chips.
Mild and hot varieties of My Son-in-Law’s Salsa Mix are available. The Southwestern Dip Mix adds a Texas flavor wallop to sour cream, and Ordinary Evelyn’s Orange Almond Cheese Ball Mix is versatile enough to serve as an appetizer or a dessert. For a satisfying entree, you can add beans, meat, tomatoes and your other favorite ingredients to Ordinary Evelyn’s dubbed modestly the Plain Ol’ Chili Mix.
To bring her products to full flavor to the dinner table in a variety of ways, McGlothlin also sells a cookbook of favorite recipes she — and friends — have assembled. Costing $12 per copy, “An Ordinary Cookbook from Ordinary Evelyn,” like most of her other products mentioned above, can be ordered from the website, ordinaryevelyns.com, or found in stock at the West Virginia Marketplace at Capitol Market at 800 Smith St. in downtown Charleston.
According to the website, other outlets around the Mountain State include: the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, Smith’s Foodfair supermarkets in Elkview and Clendenin, the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Clay, Call’s Meat Market in Hurricane, Tamarack in Beckley, the Logan Farmers Market in Pecks Mill, The Market in Hinton, the Forks of Cheat Winery in Morgantown, Hostetler’s Country Store in Bruceton Mills and Slight Indulgence in Morgantown.