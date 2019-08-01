Emily Jones: Yoga benefits stretch far and wide

There are several reasons yoga makes one of the best boutique fitness options around. In fact, yoga studios all over the country have been operating as boutiques for years.
The trend toward a more personalized approach to fitness is really what yoga is all about, as most classes offer multiple modifications for each yoga posture so you can choose what feels right for your body and practice level.
Smaller class sizes and getting to know your teacher are major benefits of boutique studios. Because doing yoga postures with proper form and alignment is critical, getting individual instruction and feedback from a teacher can help you advance safely and quickly.
Having a well-trained and experienced teacher makes all the difference. Most yoga studios require teachers complete a 200-hour Yoga Alliance-approved training program, so you’re likely to have great teachers who can guide you through your budding yoga practice.
Yoga studio boutiques offer classes from beginner to advanced and have several different yoga styles conveniently scheduled throughout the day. Some classes are slow and meditative, while others are upbeat and a challenging workout. Try lots of different classes until you find the class or combination of classes that best meets your needs.
Consistency is key, so try to attend classes at least two or three times per week for best results.
Yoga is one of the very best things you can do for yourself, and your only regret will be that you didn’t start sooner!