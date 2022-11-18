For many, the holiday season was not complete growing up without venturing to a Christmas tree farm and finding the perfect family tree.
With the rise in popularity of artificial trees, Christmas tree farms are now few and far between. For families who want to recapture those fond holiday memories, or who want to make the switch to a real tree, there is nothing like visiting a tree farm, and these farms come complete with personal connections and special bonds.
When families can’t make it to one of the few operating farms in the area — and inventory usually goes fast — fresh-cut trees are another option.
Fraser firs favorites at Fayette farm
Crickmer Farms, located in Danese, planted its first Christmas trees in 1978. Since then, it has grown a variety of trees for customers to choose and cut, including blue, Norway and Serbian spruces; Scotch and white pines; and Canaan and Fraser firs. The farm also offers a selection of pre-cut trees.
Al Tolliver, owner of Crickmer Farms, said Fraser firs are the most popular trees, and he’s noticed in recent years the farm typically sells out of its 7-to-10-foot trees. Crickmer Farms is anticipating another busy season, and the Christmas Shoppe hours have been expanded. The Shoppe offers holiday décor such as wreaths, garlands, tree stands, and ornaments, with free hot chocolate and candy canes for children.
“The interaction with our customers and being able to grow and provide the trees and greenery products are the most rewarding part of managing the farm,” Tolliver said.
Finding the perfect Christmas tree is rewarding, but the trees need proper care to sustain their health throughout the holiday season, and Tolliver offered tree safety tips, such as turning down the temperature or, if possible, closing the heat vents in the room with the tree.
“The lower the temperature and the higher the humidity, the longer a cut Christmas tree will last,” he said.
Additionally, avoid locating the tree near sources of heat, such as fireplaces, open heat ducts and radiators, or in front of windows that receive direct sun.
Just as important as temperature are tree stands. Place Christmas trees in stands that are large and strong enough to support the tree’s size and that can hold an adequate amount of water; a one-gallon minimum is recommended.
“Water is important, because it prevents the needles from drying out, becoming brittle and dropping off, the branches from drooping and becoming brittle, and it keeps the tree fragrant,” Tolliver said.
“It’s essential that the water level in the stand never goes below the cut end of the trunk or a seal of dried sap will form, in as little as four to six hours, preventing the tree from absorbing water.”
If this happens, a fresh cut will need to be made to remove the sap seal, a cut that is often not feasible with a fully decorated tree.
Finally, Tolliver said to use only approved and carefully inspected electrical lights and extension cords when decorating a Christmas tree and to never leave a lighted tree unattended.
“Setting up and caring for a real tree is the most important part of assuring safety during the holiday season,” he said.
Crickmer Farms will be open this weekend, Nov. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thanksgiving weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farm will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ohio farm tries new tree species
Keith Dickess, owner of Dickess Christmas Tree Farm in Kitts Hill, Ohio, said the Leyland cypress tree has grown in popularity the past few years because it can last up to three months inside. These trees are typically found in the southern United States, in states like Florida and Georgia.
“My father said that wouldn’t have worked up here 20, 25 years ago, but the winter stays warmer so much more consistently now they’re able to thrive up here,” Dickess said. “They’re very fast growers too, because typically all of our species of trees take eight to nine years before they’re ready to sell. These go in six.”
In addition to the Leyland cypress, Dickess Christmas Tree Farm has Turkish and Japanese firs, Serbian and Norway spruce and white pines for customers to choose and cut.
“The Leyland cypress is the second most popular tree now behind the Fraser fir and gaining ground quickly,” Dickess said. “I think we’ve sold about 300 already that are in layaway. They’ve really caught on.”
Next year, the tree farm will begin offering another new species of tree: the Blue Ice Arizona cypress. These trees, which originate in the mountains of southern Arizona, are blue in color, and Dickess says their aroma is unlike any other.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to put in our house. All the trees have their own special scent to them, but this one is totally different.”
The farm has been in the family since 1909, beginning with Dickess’ great- great-grandfather’s apple, peach and strawberry orchard. In 1966, Dickess’ father took over the farm and planted the first Christmas trees in 1970. Forty-six years ago, the Dickess Tree Farm had its grand opening in 1976.
Just as maintaining the farm is a family affair, it’s the same for their customers, Dickess said. Some families have been coming back year after year since 1976. Their opening weekend this year had one family with four generations present to pick out their tree.
“That’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “We have about nine months of agriculture and then three months of retail, and those three months it’s so good because you actually get to see humans and talk to them and reminisce. We’ve got a lot of new families coming in the last three years.”
Dickess said there is a high demand for trees and they typically sell more than 1,000 in a season. This year, the farm has more than 12,000 trees planted of all species and sizes. They opened the first weekend of November for families to tag their trees and put them on layaway. After Black Friday next week, they will be ready to be cut.
When customers get their trees, Dickess advises them to go ahead and set them in water if they are not immediately decorating. It’s important to get in a routine of checking the tree’s water every morning and before bed — especially for the first seven to eight days. During this period, cut trees will take the most water.
Dickess Christmas Tree Farm will be open Nov. 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Nov. 28, the farm will be open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also have a gift shop and visits from Santa Claus on Nov. 25 and 26.
Fresh-cut trees
Bolts Lawn Care, located in Fraziers Bottom at 18573 Winfield Road, provides another option for families wanting to experience real Christmas trees, and they can still support a local business in the process.
With a selection ranging from 2- and 4-foot tabletop trees, all the way to 10-foot or 11-foot trees, Bolts has something for everyone. They offer Fraser firs, concolor firs and white pines.
These are cut trees, but Bolts trucks them in from Sparta, North Carolina, the same day they’re cut down, so they’re fresh for customers, said owner Trish White.
Their season opened Nov. 16 and will run until they sell out; they’ll have more than 100 trees for sale this season.
White offered some Christmas tree safety tips. “Do not smoke around them,” she said. “Keep them away from fireplaces and make sure to keep your tree watered, because very dry trees can go up in flames close to heat fixtures.”
A goal of Bolts Lawn Care is to help families in their community find their perfect tree for the holidays. “Selling trees has been a tradition of Bolts for over five years,” White said. “We just love being able to help out our community with fresh trees.”
Fresh-cut trees are also available at French Creek Farms in Capitol Market at 800 Smith St. in Charleston.