Faces of Appalachian studies

Laiken Blankenship
“I have strong family roots in traditional music and grew up with an appreciation for the history and folkways of Appalachia,” Laiken Blankenship said. As a cultural program specialist at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, she helps people appreciate West Virginia and Appalachian heritage working with events like the Vandalia Gathering.
“I can remember attending square dances with my grandpa from the time I was young,” she said.
With a degree in traditional music from Glenville State College, Blankenship entered the Appalachian State University Appalachian Studies program to learn more about how to continue the thread of traditional folkways and give some continuity from the past to the future.
“It was a positive program that helped me understand the stereotypes and anthropology of Appalachia and how we can change the negatives to positives,” she said.
Chuck Ocheltree
Going back to school when he was in his 30s allowed Chuck Ocheltree to get more involved in his love for West Virginia history and culture.
“Working on my master’s degree in the Marshall University Humanities program gave me some real insight into the amazing and articulate people who have lived in West Virginia,” said Ocheltree, who works as a librarian at the State Archives at the Culture Center.
“Here at the State Archives, we have many of the original works of William Henry Edwards, who was the first American to carefully document the life cycles of butterflies,” he said. “In doing some research, I found his unpublished memoir at West Virginia University and was amazed to learn about his business dealings and political involvement in the state’s founding.”
Edwards’ story is just one of the fascinating stories of the men and women in the state’s history.
“There are plenty of stories out there for people who are willing to follow the breadcrumbs,” he said.
Cheryl Wilson Laws
Studying history and sociological cultures at Appalachian State was a game changer for Cheryl Wilson Laws, founder and CEO of Pollen8, Inc., and Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston.
“I wanted to help fight the drug epidemic here in my home town,” Laws said. “I realized if I wanted to change the culture, then I needed to understand it and make sense of our culture for myself.”
Following her graduate studies, she returned to South Charleston where she grew up and founded her companies.
“Helping women who have problems with drugs means helping them recognize the issues they face and giving them opportunities to function and sustain a good life,” she said.
“During my Appalachian studies, I came to realize that so much of our nation’s history comes from this region, and we have a heritage as innovators and workers. We need to be the ones to innovate and be proud of our history. That’s why we put ‘Appalachia’ in the name of everything we do.”
Royce Diehl
Royce Diehl is excited about the opportunities he has to help preserve and present West Virginia’s local history. His desire to learn led the South Charleston native to enter the Marshall University Humanities Program and take Appalachian studies.
“It was a perfect fit for me,” Diehl said. “I was able to do an internship at Glenwood on the West Side that expanded from research to refurbishing an old exhibit to developing a new one.”
Now a research specialist for the State Archives at the Culture Center, Diehl is continuing his work.
“We are developing a document-based education project for eighth-graders that uses online primary documents and gives the students opportunities to investigate the documents and use critical thinking skills to expand their knowledge,” he said. “Along with the research I do to help the public, this allows me to help people know more about our state and region.”