‘Factory of the Future’ celebrates 30th anniversary

Editor’s Note: The Robert C. Byrd Institute remains operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student instruction is being delivered online. Manufacturing assistance is being delivered by electronic means and in person with social distancing and other safety procedures in place.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the federal government funded eight “Factories of the Future,” pilot projects across the country designed to help small and medium-sized manufacturers adopt and take advantage of the latest technology.
Over the years, nearly all the centers have closed. But the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University, born in Huntington in 1990, remains open and is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
“That’s 30 years of working with companies to help improve their manufacturing and operational practices,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “Thirty years of introducing new technologies. Thirty years of advancing innovative economic development in West Virginia.”
Part of its ability to outlast the nation’s other centers is RCBI’s willingness to change and adapt, said Mike Friel, director of communications at RCBI.
“Not only have we survived, we have succeeded and thrived over the years,” he said. “We now operate not just the facility here in Huntington, but additional advanced manufacturing centers in South Charleston and in Bridgeport.”
RCBI also operates manufacturing training centers in Williamson and Welch, where it delivers hands-on skills training in manual and computer-controlled machining.
Today, RCBI is multifaceted, providing diverse services to manufacturers, entrepreneurs, educators and students.
Its advanced technology centers operate shared manufacturing facilities that provide clients access to equipment and cutting-edge technologies that are available for affordable lease on an hourly basis.
Workforce training is a key component of RCBI’s operation with its nationally recognized Machinist Technology/CNC and Welding Technology programs and its Apprenticeship Works initiative.
In addition, RCBI provides clients a wide array of design engineering, reverse engineering, additive manufacturing (more commonly called “3D printing”) and rapid prototyping capabilities.
RCBI also assists manufacturers and suppliers with quality management systems to ensure they remain effective suppliers. It uses a team of outreach specialists to provide direct, on-site services to businesses across the state.
“I feel certain that even individuals familiar with RCBI don’t realize the full extent of what we do, or the scope of our offerings,” Friel said.
Here’s a look at some of the many services RCBI provides:
Skills programs
“When the ‘Factories of the Future’ were established 30 years ago, a lot of people thought it was all about the technology,” Friel said. “We knew that was a component, but we also recognized that making sure manufacturers had a skilled workforce was another important key to their success.”
Across the nation, manufacturers desperately need skilled machinists. Responding to this demand, RCBI in 1998 created its nationally recognized Machinist Technology Program, which combines classroom instruction with hands-on training.
The program offers certifications in both manual and computer-numerical-controlled (CNC) machining. Graduates earn individual certifications from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) and have an opportunity to earn a two-year degree from a local community and technical college — either Mountwest in Huntington, Pierpont in Bridgeport or Southern in Williamson and Welch.
A diverse group of manufacturing leaders from across the region helps shape the industry-focused curriculum for RCBI’s career skills programs, ensuring they prepare graduates to meet the specialized needs of manufacturers.
Weber said that in addition to being the first in the nation to couple an associate’s degree with national certifications, more than 90 percent of RCBI graduates find employment in their chosen occupations.
“Some of our students are even recruited [and hired part-time] before they’ve completed their training,” said Tracy Straub, workforce recruiter at RCBI. “That’s a combination of the caliber of our students and reflects how much demand there is for the skilled individuals who complete our program.”
Like skilled machinists, welders are in critically short supply nationwide, so RCBI is addressing the shortage with a Welding Technology Program that combines classroom instruction with hands-on training.
The welding program, like RCBI’s Machinist Technology/CNC Program, offers an option that enables students to earn a two-year degree by completing course work at Mountwest.
Makerspace
The building in downtown Huntington’s business district that houses RCBI operations was formerly a bank. The bank had a vault which, naturally enough, held money. Today, the repurposed vault is home to an array of high-tech equipment that includes 3D printers, laser etchers and engravers, routers, vinyl cutters, vacuum forms and soldering equipment — to name just a few of the tools.
RCBI’s community makerspace — better known as the “Maker Vault” — regularly welcomes inventive souls who’ve come up with an idea but have nothing more than a sketch on a paper napkin. Staff members at RCBI are happy to work with them to transform their ideas into reality.
Community members can use the Maker Vault’s equipment and leverage RCBI’s technical expertise with a monthly membership. The Maker Vault was established by funding from The Education Alliance with subsequent support from Toyota, Foundation for the Tri-State and others.
Technical services
RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centers provide more than $20 million worth of state-of-the art equipment, including computer-controlled lathes and mills, laser and waterjet cutters and a stable of industrial-grade 3D printers to meet production and prototyping needs of manufacturers.
Hundreds of companies and innovative startups have taken advantage of the revolutionary technology of 3D printing to produce working prototypes, one-offs and new products since it was introduced at RCBI in 2009.
A project RCBI completed for Kanawha Scales & Systems in Poca offers a good example. Kanawha Scales is a world leader in the weighing and automation industry. Over the years, it has designed and built batch-weighing loadout systems for coal and other products in 10 countries on five continents.
The huge structures rely on conveyers and dumpers as a connected loadout system that automatically fills moving rail cars with a precise weight of raw material, such as coal, with minimal operator monitoring or interaction.
But the company’s sales department had a problem. Its team members were finding it all but impossible to explain to customers the complexities of its 150-foot-tall loadout system. Pictures didn’t do justice in presentations.
RCBI solved the problem by using its 3D printers to craft a detailed 3-foot-tall scale model of the towering structure. The model breaks down and fits into a suitcase that Kanawha Scales sales team members can take with them.
RCBI’s professionals have helped the team at Toyota’s Buffalo plant design and 3D-print coupler jigs that it uses in its assembly process. The couplers have helped reduce the number of repetitive motions performed by team members working on the production line.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, the J.H. Fletcher Co. in Huntington, NGK Sparkplug Manufacturing in Sissonville and Allevard Sogefi in Prichard are some of the many manufacturers who have been assisted by RCBI’s 3D printing technology.
Apprenticeships
RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works initiative is helping manufacturers across the nation implement and manage apprenticeship programs.
Apprenticeships offer workers an opportunity to learn while they earn, providing them with both a weekly paycheck and essential on-the-job training. But apprenticeships don’t just reward individuals. They also benefit employers, both large and small, by providing them with a strong, dependable talent pipeline.
In a pioneering effort, RCBI created a model apprenticeship program for West Virginia employers. Employers that use RCBI’s approach are able to establish apprenticeships more quickly and thus address their workforce needs faster.
The RCBI initiative so impressed the U.S. Department of Labor that it awarded RCBI a $4.9 million grant to expand its model to companies nationwide. The grant funds are used to assist companies that participate, making it more cost-effective for them.
Apprenticeship Works developed a specialized apprenticeship program for Mohawk Flooring — the largest flooring manufacturer in the world — that was so successful the program has been expanded to Mohawk plants in nine states.
Today, RCBI is not only the largest manufacturing apprenticeship sponsor in West Virginia, it also has delivered its Apprenticeship Works initiative to a long list of employers in 18 states.
Quality management
To remain competitive, companies must prove that they can provide quality products or services and continually improve their processes. RCBI regularly assists companies in applying internationally recognized quality management standards within a company’s structure.
RCBI’s Quality Management group assists companies of all sizes — from aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman to family-owned West Virginia manufacturers — with lean manufacturing practices that improve efficiency, reduce waste and continually improve operations.
In West Virginia’s growing aerospace sector, RCBI has helped such companies as Star Technologies of Huntington, and Arora Flight Sciences and Pratt & Whitney of Bridgeport implement aerospace quality standards to ensure they remain vital links in the supply chain.
Early stage funding
A professor has an idea for a new product. An entrepreneur wants to test his design for a better fastener. An existing business seeks to launch a new product line. These and many other ideas have become reality with RCBI’s help.
Since 2012, RCBI has awarded nearly $700,000 in early stage assistance to 172 West Virginia entrepreneurs and startup companies, helping them design and patent new products, in-source work, cut lead times and create jobs, according to Derek Scarbro, director of business development at RCBI.
“Prototypes, building skillsets, marketing assistance and commercialization viability are vital for taking ideas to investors and ultimately to market,” said Weber. “You need something people can see, touch, feel and understand its potential.”
RCBI’s early stage funding programs have generated more than $70 million in state sales and led to the creation of nearly 400 jobs, according to economic impact analyses by Marshall University.
Supply chain expos
West Virginia is home to nearly a dozen auto parts manufacturers that each year spend more than $200 million purchasing goods and services, yet only a third or so of that annual total is spent with West Virginia suppliers.
In 2019, RCBI partnered with Advantage Valley to host an Automotive Supply Chain Expo, bringing representatives from the state’s auto parts industry face to face with suppliers who potentially could provide goods and services faster, more reliably and even cheaper.
The event proved highly successful and was followed by a similar one designed to link small West Virginia businesses with major chemical and polymer manufacturers in the state. That, too, proved successful.
“Our expos have resulted in several small local businesses securing contracts with large state manufacturers,” Scarbro said. “These focused events are win-win situations because they introduce small businesses to contracting opportunities, while connecting large manufacturers to potential suppliers closer to home.”
RCBI AERO
RCBI AERO, funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is working to expand the aerospace footprint in the region by connecting local manufacturers to the supply chain, attracting new companies to the region and establishing an FAA-certified aircraft maintenance and repair facility.
RCBI AERO is also leading efforts to develop the curriculum for Marshall University’s recently announced Airframe and Powerplant Program, part of the university’s new Division of Aviation, which will include a flight school at Yeager Airport.
Marshall, in collaboration with Mountwest Community & Technical College, will soon open a facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport that will educate students to maintain and repair all types of aircraft. The collaboration between Marshall and Mountwest will be the first of its kind in the state. Students who successfully complete their course work will be awarded degrees from both schools and will be prepared to enter a high-demand career field.
Agricultural innovations
Agricultural Innovations is an RCBI initiative designed to improve opportunities for the farming and agricultural economy across West Virginia. The initiative seeks to enhance a vibrant local foods system powered by entrepreneurship and innovation, including ways to resolve logistical challenges in the food supply chain.
West Virginia farmers and entrepreneurs who have an idea that will improve opportunities for the farming and agricultural sector are invited to seek early stage assistance from RCBI to help take their ideas from concept to reality.
Looking ahead
“The development and continued sustainability of RCBI at Marshall University is the result of the efforts of many forward-thinking people, including Director Charlotte Weber,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. “Marshall and RCBI, working in tandem over the last three decades, have helped launch small businesses, trained thousands of workers and provided a solid base of economic support for opportunities across the state.”
Weber said RCBI hopes to stay on the forefront of the manufacturing industry long into the future.
“We look forward to the next 30 years serving on the front lines of technological sophistication, providing new and powerful tools to help make things we can only now imagine and bring them into the lives of people who will use them,” she said.