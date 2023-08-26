In the picturesque landscapes of the Appalachian Region, a new, nonprofit organization is on a mission to empower underserved communities and foster economic diversification through the art of filmmaking.
Film Futures Foundation is determined to break barriers and provide access to filmmaking resources, education, and opportunities, unlocking the potential of Appalachia’s untapped talent and creativity.
For too long, the Appalachian Region has faced economic challenges, with traditional industries unable to provide sustainable growth and livelihoods. However, Film Futures Foundation believes that the film industry can be a game-changer, breathing life into the region and transforming its economic landscape.
“Film is a powerful tool for self-expression, creativity, and social change. However, many individuals in the Appalachian Region have faced limited access to the resources and opportunities needed to participate in the film industry. Film Futures Foundation seeks to bridge this gap by democratizing filmmaking and empowering a new generation of storytellers and content creators,” said Hurricane resident Justin Williams, co-founder of FFF.
Founded by Justin and myself, FFF is committed to creating a lasting impact on the lives of individuals in the Appalachian communities. We saw the incredible potential within the region. Appalachia is rich in stories, culture, and natural beauty. Our goal is to empower the people to tell their own stories and showcase their unique perspectives to the world.
At the core of Film Futures Foundation’s mission is the belief that film is not just a form of entertainment but a powerful tool for self-expression, creativity, and social change. The nonprofit seeks to provide aspiring filmmakers with access to the necessary tools and resources, including cameras, film gear, and editing software.
“By leveling the playing field and providing access to filmmaking equipment, we aim to remove financial barriers and ensure that talent, not just privilege, is the key to success,” Williams emphasized.
Educational initiatives
FFF also wants to equip local schools with the tools they need to create future filmmakers. Tijah Bumgarner, board member and assistant professor and School of Journalism and Mass Communications coordinator in the Video Production Program at Marshall University, stated the importance of growing more filmmaking opportunities locally.
“Here, at home, students have important stories to tell. Film Futures Foundation can work to create access for those stories to be told and shared with a large audience,” Bumgarner said.
FFF’s educational initiatives are equally vital in demystifying the filmmaking process and equipping the next generation of storytellers with essential skills. The organization offers workshops and training programs covering various aspects of filmmaking, from screenwriting and cinematography to editing and storytelling. These workshops create a supportive learning environment, where aspiring filmmakers can grow and develop their craft.
Forming key partnerships
Beyond education, Film Futures Foundation is actively engaging with local communities, schools, and organizations. By fostering partnerships, the nonprofit aims to raise awareness about the power of film as a vehicle for change and the economic potential it holds for the region.
“Appalachia is sitting on a gold mine, and that gold mine is the film industry,” Barboursville Mayor and FFF board member Chris Tatum said. “Film productions can create a ripple effect of opportunities, from job creation to increased tourism and support for local businesses.”
Film Futures Foundation envisions a thriving film community that is inclusive and representative of Appalachia’s diversity. By amplifying underrepresented voices, the nonprofit aims to promote greater understanding and empathy among community members and create positive change.
The impact of Film Futures Foundation’s work is already being felt in the region. Aspiring filmmakers have attended workshops, gained hands-on experience with filmmaking equipment, and have even received recognition at film festivals for their work. The organization has sown the seeds for a flourishing film industry in Appalachia, and with continued support, the harvest promises to be bountiful.
“When I was contacted about serving on the board at FFF, I was excited to be included,” said Sen. Mark Maynard (R-Wayne). “Movies and the entertainment industry have always intrigued me, and I want to be an asset to the organization, not only to help facilitate movie making here in the Mountain State, but to make strides in attracting ancillary parts of the movie industry here. My goal is to connect streaming services as well as Hollywood to our great state.”
FFF is actively seeking partnerships and financial support to expand its reach and achieve its goals. We need the support of our community, government leaders, and business partners to make this vision a reality.
Together, we can build a legacy of creativity, empowerment, and economic prosperity in Appalachia.
Fall workshops
The new nonprofit is hitting the ground running by offering two free workshops in October and November. The goal is to get people trained in basic introductory grip and lighting skill sets. Matt Napier, owner of Matt Napier Film and Photo and Film Forever, will lead an “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop on Oct. 9 at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The state’s tax credit is 31% if production companies hire 10 or more West Virginians. The problem is most residents do not have the required training to go to work on these production sets. We immediately recognized this problem and decided to launch our workforce development and training programs to fill this void.
Film Futures Foundation’s journey is just beginning, but its impact is already resounding across the Appalachian Region. With the magic of filmmaking, this nonprofit is lighting up new possibilities, one frame at a time.
For more information about Film Futures Foundation, the upcoming workshops, and how you can support their mission, visit www.filmfuturesfoundation.com or contact the nonprofit at info@filmfuturesfoundation.com.