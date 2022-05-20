The 62nd annual Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will step off with flag-waving fanfare, traditional patriotic music, and plentiful civic pride at noon on Saturday, May 21, on D Street in South Charleston.
But parades take a lot of prep before the pomp. Just ask Dale Knuckles and Vicki Vaughan.
On Tuesday morning, Knuckles and two colleagues were busy assembling the remaining pieces of the City of South Charleston’s Armed Forces Day float, produced through the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, in the city garage facilities on Jefferson Road. The city owns the flatbed foundation of the float. Assisting him in its construction were his brother-in-law, James Bailey, who served in the Marine Corps for 11 years, and Bailey’s grandson, Jackson Bailey.
Knuckles worked for the City of South Charleston for 28 years, retiring in 2019. “I’d been working on the floats for about six years,” he said, “and once I retired, Vicki asked me if I wanted to keep on doing it. I was very humbled that they thought of me enough to let me do it and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Vicki Vaughan is the executive director of the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was also on hand Tuesday as the float approached completion.
“We start doing our heavy-duty planning three months out for an event like this,” Vaughan said. “Of course, the CVB has lots of purchases, such as the flags and decorations. We also have to notify businesses that D Street will be closed.”
Knuckles said the SCCVB purchases a kit containing the float components every year and his job is to put them into final form (tomorrow’s Armed Forces Parade float will feature Uncle Sam and some others aboard). “I went to the CVB office about a month ago and picked up the kit. We took it to James’ house and put it all together, which takes quite a while,” Knuckles explained.
They brought the float to the city garage earlier this week to administer the finishing touches, which Knuckles said would likely have been completed on Wednesday.
He said the City of South Charleston also orders its Christmas floats in similar kit packages, but “I think the Armed Forces Day float is a more of a challenge than the Christmas float, because you’ve got all of these different shapes. You’ve got the shooting stars. You’ve got the giant star. As far as the Christmas float goes, you’ve just got a sleigh, a Christmas tree, and just basic things. With this float, you just never know what you’re going to get.”
But Knuckles embraces putting all of the pieces together for the traditional May celebration. “It’s a challenge,” he acknowledged, “but it’s also a pleasure to be able to come back and help the city. I enjoyed my time here and it was a good experience for me. I enjoy doing it.”
Grand marshal served in ‘little ol’ hole in the jungle’
The parade’s grand marshal will be South Charleston resident Ernest “Bud” Samples, 74, a Vietnam War veteran. His brother-in-law, Jerry Stewart, will drive Samples’ parade vehicle, a blue 1967 Chevrolet, the model a nod to the year Samples entered military service.
A 1966 South Charleston High School graduate, Samples was drafted that year and deployed to Vietnam in 1967.
“They said, ‘You ought to join this, you ought to join that, that way you won’t have to go,’ but I said, ‘No, if I’m supposed to go, I’m going,’” Samples said.
He served as an Army Specialist E-5 (about the same as a buck sergeant, Samples explained) during his year overseas at the Phu Loi Base Camp, a post located approximately 20 miles north of Saigon. “It was just a little ol’ hole in the jungle. I had probably 10 guys under me. We were air frame repairmen. We repaired all of the helicopters and stuff.”
Samples returned to South Charleston after his two-year tour. “It was like coming home and starting all over,” he said. He worked with the state Department of Highways for 25 years before retiring.
He also married his wife of 54 years and counting, Beverly, and they raised two sons and a daughter. “She and I grew up together, went to school together, got married, and are still together.”
Over the past 55 years, Samples has participated and contributed to several Armed Forces Day parades or has enjoyed them as a spectator with his children and grandchildren, but he was taken aback when he learned he had been chosen as the 2022 parade’s grand marshal.
Upon receiving the telephone call telling him the news of the distinction, his first thought was that it was a spam call. “I thought, ‘Hold on a minute. Let me think about this,’” Samples recounted. “I hung up, got to thinking about it, and I called and talked to Vicki.”
Assured by Vaughan that everything was on the level, “this shocked me,” he said. “I thought, ‘Man, that’s a good honor.’ Being out [of the service] that long, you just feel you’re a veteran just like all of the rest.
“But I felt honored for that. To represent the veterans on Armed Forces Day, it’s just means a lot to a veteran. I’ve got lots of veteran friends. I’ve got one friend who’s 97 years old who was in World War II. He lives pretty close and I go down and talk to him a lot now. But people that you were in there with or who are in the service, they understand it a lot better than trying to explain it to somebody. I mean, we had some pretty hard times, but I never meditate up on them a lot,” Samples said.
“It’s nice to have one of our own as the parade marshal this year,” South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. said of Samples. “Bud and his brother, Ken, who was also a parade grand marshal one year, are a great part of our community and have owned businesses here. It’s great to see both of them becoming our grand marshals.”
The Armed Forces Parade was pre-empted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic but returned with renewed glory and community spirits (and turnout) on the city’s streets last year.
“We’re always proud to honor our veterans and current military personnel this way. It’s a day about them, and we hope that everybody comes out and pays tribute to them, because that’s what its all about,” Mullens said.
At press time, Vaughan said she had received 60-plus entries for the parade, with more anticipated tomorrow due to frequent last-minute additions to the line-up every year.
Along with Samples, tomorrow’s parade will include representatives from Gold Star Mothers, several walking the parade route with a banner and four others riding in Corvettes supplied by the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club.
“You get tears in your eyes when you see these mothers who have lost their sons,” Vaughan said.
Among the other parade participants confirmed with military connections are units representing different branches of the U.S. Armed Services, color guards, VFW organizations, Marine Corps League members, military retirees, and more. The Army 321st Ordinance Battalion in Cross Lanes will bring smaller military vehicles, such as Humvees, to the parade, Vaughan noted.
Vaughan said some area businesses and civic organizations contribute to the Armed Forces Day festivities by decorating their storefront windows in patriotic themes and others have representatives march or drive in the parade.
“The Woman’s Club of South Charleston and the South Charleston Public Library and some of the businesses are almost always in them,” she said. “People from Element Federal Credit Union are always in the parade, for example. It’s a big business day for most of the restaurants and businesses around town; they’re not going to be involved in the parade, because they expect to be busy with customer traffic before and after the parade.”
The cavalcade will also include a variety of non-military vehicles, including motorcycles, police and fire department cars and trucks, and antique tractors.
Parade participant line-up will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on First Avenue. The line-up will be divided into two segments: one for the military participants and another for other patriotic parade entries.
D Street will be blocked off for tomorrow’s parade, but Vaughan said there will be plenty of free parking on the side streets and parking lots throughout the city.