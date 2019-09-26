Floodwalls protect many West Virginia towns

As the people of Huntington began cleaning up after the record-setting 1937 flood, they started calling for construction of a wall to protect their town from future floods.
Huntington had been hit by nearly two-dozen floods in little more than 50 years. The 1937 flood had inundated the city’s downtown business district to an average depth of 11 feet and caused losses estimated at more than $14 million.
In June 1937, representatives from the city government and the Huntington Chamber of Commerce traveled to Washington to testify about the city’s need for flood protection.
W.S. Rosenheim, the chamber’s managing director, told the House Committee on Flood Control that, if the federal government was unwilling or unable to purchase the right-of-way needed for the floodwall, the city would do so.
Congress ultimately approved a plan along those lines. Accordingly, the chamber set about identifying the rights-of-way needed for the Huntington wall — and figuring out how to pay for securing them.
The Huntington City Council voted to sell bonds to finance the land acquisition, and then repay the money with the proceeds of a new floodwall tax that would be levied on all property the wall would protect. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tax plan drew objections — and a lawsuit.
A Cabell County Circuit Court ruling upheld the legality of the bond sale and floodwall tax. On April 9, 1938, the West Virginia Supreme Court unanimously upheld that ruling.
The Huntington floodwall was built in three phases, with separate sections protecting Huntington proper and the city’s Westmoreland and Guyandotte neighborhoods. Construction of the wall’s Huntington section began Aug. 1, 1938, and was completed in 1940, with work crews then moving to the Westmoreland section.
The outbreak of World War II prompted the Corps to halt all civil works projects nationwide so material and workers could be shifted to military projects. The sole exception to that halt was the Guyandotte floodwall, deemed essential to protecting the International Nickel Co. plant.
The INCO plant was then busily engaged in war work, including the production of materials vital to the Manhattan Project, the top-secret effort that was building the atomic bomb. The 1937 flood had closed the INCO plant for six weeks. A similar shutdown during World War II could have meant a real setback for the war effort.
The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that since its completion of the Huntington floodwall, it has prevented an estimated $266.7 million in flood damages to the city’s homes and businesses.
Since the Huntington floodwall was built, the Corps of Engineers has gone on to build a number of other walls protecting West Virginia communities, including Parkersburg, Point Pleasant, Ceredo, Kenova, Williamson, West Williamson and Matewan.
Currently. the Corps of Engineers is finalizing plans for construction of a floodwall on the Mud River at Milton.
Cost estimates for the project have reached up to $143 million. The Corps will provide a little over $90 million. The rest must be matched by state and local funds, but in-kind contributions will count toward the match. During a June special session, the West Virginia Legislature appropriated $8 million in surplus state revenue to the project.
The city of Milton also will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the wall. In May, the Milton City Council approved the use of 15 percent of the municipal sales and use tax, about $68,000 a year, toward floodwall maintenance.
The wall will turn what is currently a 20-year flood plain into a 200- or 250-year flood plain, which would drastically reduce the chances of major flooding.
The last major flood in Milton happened in 1997, causing $42 million in damage in today’s dollars. The timeline for completion of the new Milton floodwall is five years.