The Kanawha Valley Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD, familiarly) will sponsor a performance of the Irish traditional band Téada for Charleston’s Celtic Calling Gathering next month.
Hailed as a centerpiece of this year’s Celtic celebration, the band’s concert will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Resurrection Church, 123 Summers St. in Charleston.
Téada features West Kerry singer and box player Séamus Begley, along with Oisín Mac Diarmada (fiddle), Paul Finn (button accordion), Damien Stenson (flute), Seán McElwain (guitar/bouzouki) and Tristan Rosenstock (bodhrán).
As well as providing lead vocals, Begley plays the button accordion. Diarmada honed his fiddle-playing skills in Counties Clare and Sligo. Finn hails from County Laois, and his button accordion skills have been featured in major international touring productions and throughout Ireland. Stenson grew up in County Sligo, McElwain has toured extensively performing guitar and bouzouki and Rosenstock, from Glenageary, County Dublin, began playing the bodhrán (an Irish frame drum) at age 11.
Tickets for the Téada concert are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (ages 60 and older) and $10 for students (any age with a valid student ID). Patrons younger than 13 and AmeriCorps members are admitted free to FOOTMAD performances.
Tickets and more information are available at footmad-concertseries.weebly.com.
The 2022 Celtic Calling Gathering is scheduled throughout Charleston March 4 through March 6. The event is a celebration of Celtic arts, culture and traditions, returning this year after a pandemic-forced cancellation in 2021. The event includes music, dance, education, athletic competitions and a variety of family-oriented activities throughout the weekend. Along with Téada’s performance, some of the planned attractions include a kilt run and walk at Spring Hill Cemetery; a Celtic Village erected at Davis Park that will offer a music and dance stage, clans, crafters, cows and children’s activities; an attempt to attain Guinness Book of World Records status by forming the largest single gathering of people wearing unicorn horns (the unicorn is Scotland’s national animal); and a downtown parade with bagpipe bands, mythical creatures and more among the participants.
Additional information and a full schedule of events are posted at celticcalling.org. Information is also available by calling 304-881-7037.
Andes MantaFOOTMAD will also continue its 40th season in April with a concert by Andes Manta at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Andes Manta performs the vibrant folk music of the musicians’ native Andes Mountains on more than 35 traditional instruments. The group is made up of Ecuadorian brothers Fernando, Luis, Jorge and Bolivar Lopez.
Tickets for the Andes Manta show are also available at footmad-concertseries.weebly.com.
Since 1981, the nonprofit, volunteer-supported Kanawha Valley FOOTMAD has sponsored concerts, dances and related activities as part of its mission to promote traditional music and dance in the Greater Kanawha Valley.