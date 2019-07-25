Four couples' small business success a model of hope for Richwood (Daily Mail WV)

The Tylers: Cherry River Roasting
She was tagging along behind her grandpa on his North Carolina farm, picking potato bugs out of the furrowed rows. He was hanging out with inner-city immigrants at his mom’s drop-in daycare in Minnesota. Never could these two children have imagined one day they would be living in the remote mountains of West Virginia — much less importing coffee beans from Africa and Central America and roasting them for a living.
Nikki and Jake Tyler, owners of Cherry River Roasting in Richwood, are young — 26 and 24 respectively. On a recent afternoon at their small Main Street shop, Nikki wears a blue running top and Jake a yellow T-shirt that says “Live Simply.”
When their roasters are cooking, the fragrant aroma of coffee wafts through the transoms out onto the street. They fish, hike, train for marathons and grow organic vegetables in their backyard.
“I love our lifestyle here,” Nikki says. “We work when we want to. We are free to travel.”
She uses the phrases “carefree” and “free-spirited” to describe themselves.
“I’ve been called a hippie,” she laughed.
Jake agrees that “hippie” fits them better than “hipster,” a moniker often associated with coffee shop denizens.
“Hipsters don’t really want to give up their things,” he says.
Both home-schooled by their parents, their Christian faith would lead them to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Jake and Nikki met on the running trails around Lynchburg in June 2017. By October, they were married.
For a year they lived in Lynchburg, where Nikki worked as a physical therapist and Jake got a job tending the miles of running trails in the town. Both were a little restless.
“I found out pretty fast that working a 40-hour-week job was not for me,” Nikki says.
Jake had spent six weeks in Oregon, where he learned to be a barista and a coffee roaster. Nikki had also worked as a barista. So, when a mutual friend suggested they move to West Virginia to start a coffee business, they decided to leave Lynchburg behind and strike out on a romantic adventure.
“We bought an old Metro van,” Jake says.
Nikki laughs. “We called it the ‘Rust Bucket.’ We literally sanded on that thing for 80 hours.”
Their dream was to drive around selling roasted coffee beans from the van. They never got the Rust Bucket moving. It still sits at their place, unused. But their idea eventually led them to open Cherry River Roasting.
They bought a little Behmor roaster — the size of a toaster oven. At first they sold coffee to friends and family, but they kept having to put their profits back into buying more product.
Then along came Chuck Tousseing.
Tousseing had recently relocated to Richwood from Santa Monica, California. He had started a nonprofit called Richwood Scientific. Chuck invested in the young couple because he wanted to attract them to Richwood. He mentored them along, showing them how to cut out the middle man and purchase raw coffee beans from the source. Soon, their tiny shop became crowded with huge sacks of beans from exotic places like Ethiopia and Costa Rica.
There were times they wanted to give up.
“One of our Behmors has a karate chop in it,” Jake says, showing burns on his arms. “It is hot, and the Behmors can be very frustrating.”
But business grew quickly.
“We burned up our first two roasters,” Jake says.
At Richwood’s annual Hometown Christmas Market, they completely sold out of all their inventory in just three hours. Chuck, Nikki and Jake all knew they were onto something.
Just four months after their Christmas sellout, Cherry River Roasting had its first profitable month. And it’s only gotten better.
“We just invested in an arc roaster that produces eight pounds in an hour,” Jake says.
Now they are the chief supplier to Appalachian Coffee House and Gad Dam Brewing, a new small business in nearby Summersville.
The Tylers agree that living in a remote town like Richwood is hard.
“We miss Target and we miss our friends,” Jake says.
But they are committed to their vision. “Our next upgrade will be for a 6K [roaster] that will do nine pounds at a time, every 15 minutes,” Nikki says. “That’s 40 pounds an hour.”
Both love being baristas and are planning to open their own coffee bar some day. “West Virginia is way behind the rest of the country in the coffee market,” Jake said. The Tylers want to grow along with that market.
“But not too fast,” Nikki said, smiling.
The Raffos: Whistle Punk Grill and Taphouse
Stacy Raffo chats with a mother and her young son at the front table of the Whistle Punk Grill and Taphouse in Richwood.
“How was your burger?” she asks.
It’s 7:00 on a warm Tuesday evening in July. Fans whir overhead. The place is still busy with the dinner crowd.
Suddenly, the door opens and a party of 12 comes in. Stacy knows them — a local church group and some out-of-town volunteers.
“Let me pull these tables together,” she says.
Waiter Eric Sebert, balancing a tray of about a dozen drinks over his shoulder, comes over to help.
The Whistle Punk Grill and Taphouse has been open a little over a year, and owners Stacy and Lance Raffo are astonished at their success.
“We haven’t had a single month in the red,” she says. “We were totally prepared to have to close down in the winter months.”
By all accounts, the Raffos’ restaurant has energized the little town that suffered a catastrophic flood three years ago. The couple bought the former bakery from a man who was halfway through renovations for his own restaurant.
They did most of the work themselves, transforming the place into a casual chic space with corrugated tin walls and concrete floor.
“June 11 was the scariest day of our lives,” Stacy says, as she recalls their opening in 2018. “But we knew that people travel for good food.”
Good food is what the Raffos serve up.
“Whistle Punk is one of the most exciting new culinary destinations in the state,” Nikki Bowman wrote in WV Living. The magazine featured Whistle Punk in her column, “Memorable Meals.” “It’s so good, I don’t even know where to start.”
Bowman mentioned the gnocchi and pork — one of the top-sellers. Other popular items include the crab dip, kale chips and spaghetti squash.
Their menu is eclectic. They feature traditional fare, like hand-cut french fries and seven different signature hamburgers.
Their burgers were named Runner-Up Best Burger in West Virginia by WV Living. But they also cater to vegan and gluten-free customers, as well as a clientele that appreciates organic, locally grown food.
The food is largely the creation of chef Libby Nolle, who the Raffos met through Sebert. She has a culinary degree from Davis and Elkins University.
The atmosphere comes from the Raffos’ desire to provide a special dining experience.
“Authentic,” Stacy says. “That’s the word that we would like to describe our place.”
The Raffos earned their reputation through word of mouth and online marketing.
“We’ve had customers from at least 25 states, Mexico and Canada,” Stacy says.
At any given time, the tables inside might be filled with Harley riders, fishermen, retired “foodies,” young hipsters, mountain bikers or kayakers.
“A man running across America came in about a month ago. Also a troupe of stand-up comics from California whose goal is to visit every state.”
But Stacy is most surprised about how enthusiastically the locals have embraced the place. They bring in live music at least once a month and provide a gathering place after home ball games. Each week, she designates a local high school student as “Legendary Lumberjack of the Week” with a feature sandwich.
Whistle Punk’s success doesn’t come without experience. The Raffos have an impressive resume in the area of food service, including stints at the Greenbrier, Snowshoe and Winterplace.
Stacy thinks Richwood and the Whistle Punk can be a model for the rest of the state. She applauds the efforts of officials to encourage tourism, but she believes more can be done to assist small businesses.
“We need to relax open container laws. Make processes simpler for applying for licenses,” she says. “And we need more collaboration in marketing. There is more to this state than four of five large cities. It’s our colorful small towns that make West Virginia unique.”
The Roses: Rosewood Florist and Gifts
At 48 and 49, Christy and Jeromy Rose probably pull as many all-nighters as your typical college students.
The couple owns Rosewood, a floral, gift and antique shop in the center of Main Street. “I guess we did over 100 arrangements on Valentine’s Day,” Christy says as she trims stems off a dozen red roses. “We were at it all night, all the next day and most of the next night. Nonstop. I don’t know how we did it. Adrenalin, I guess.”
In a small room off the florist’s workshop, Jeromy has a small screen-printing business. “Many a night, when I’ve had a big order for T-shirts, I’ve never gone to bed,” he says.
He also has a day job as a sales representative. “I’ve even come in before work to get an hour in,” he says.
Christy nodded and sighed. “Sometimes it feels like we live here,” she says.
Jeromy and Christy came to this place in their lives by a circuitous route. “My parents were antique dealers,” Jeromy says. “They collected and refinished old furniture.”
Jeromy’s mother arranged flowers and his dad, a retired deputy, delivered them. “This shop put bread on our table,” he says.
Christy met Jeromy when she came back to Nicholas County to pursue a career in social work. “But I got burnt out,” she says. “I would seriously stop along the way home from work and pick wildflowers as a stress reliever. Our house was filled with vases of wildflowers.”
Jeromy studied sculpture at West Virginia University, where he received a bachelor’s in fine arts. He went on to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and earned his master’s in fine arts. He came back to his hometown after college — young and full of ideas. He wanted to beautify the town with public art.
He also dabbled in local politics. He ran for mayor in 1996 and served a single term. During his tenure, he secured a budget digest grant, and with the money built the Sterling Spencer Sculpture Garden at the site of a hotel that had burned.
The space has a koi pond and a huge mural depicting the honoree, local sculptor Sterling Spencer, pointing out constellations in a night sky. The sculpture garden has become a popular public gathering spot for the townspeople.
Jeromy also brought in muralists who painted two other murals in the town.
“My vision was to develop an artist community by establishing facilities, studios and housing for artists to work, create and invigorate the economy,” he says. “I still believe that idea is a fit for Richwood.”
Jeromy and Christy were the first Richwooders to take the risk of opening a new business after the 2016 flood.
“We wanted to do something to help bring back Richwood,” he says.
So they went to work painting and upgrading his parents’ old storefront and returned to the flower and antique business.
But it’s Jeromy’s screen-printing business that makes Rosewood profitable. He began screen-printing T-shirts for the local Cherry River Festival and other Richwood events.
Tourists like the shirts with quirky messages, such as “I lost my liver on the Cranberry River,” and “Appalachian Native.” Shirts with local historical messages are his biggest sellers: CRN (Cherry River Navy) and “Richwood Strong.”
The Roses see themselves here for the duration, hopefully growing the business. Jeromy wants to expand production by purchasing more commercial-grade screen-printing equipment.
He thinks Richwood can be a model for small-town revitalization around the state.
“West Virginia is full of little communities like Richwood,” he says. “You can’t recreate the character of them.”
But the trend for younger generations to flee small towns poses a challenge. “We have to be forward-thinking in the way we attract and keep young people,” he says. “They want to live where it’s interesting. They want technology.”
Richwood, he believes, can be that place. With high-speed fiber optic cable being installed citywide, and plenty of undervalued real estate available, Richwood has an appeal to entrepreneurs just starting out — people like the Tylers. Another couple from Utah has purchased an old department store in town and have plans to open an Axes and Ales, he said.
“We just have to get the word out,” he says. “I think young people might want to be part of something that’s growing.”
The Donaldsons: Four Seasons Outfitters and Greenhouse
Bruce Donaldson has a ready answer when people ask him about starting a business. “I say to them, ‘Do you like to work on your birthday? On Christmas Eve? Do you want to work 14- or 16-hour days?’”
At 71, Bruce still works on his birthday — and pretty much every other day of the year — at a location his family has owned for 70 years. Four Seasons Outfitters and Greenhouse operates in a strip of buildings along the main drag into Richwood.
Bruce married Melissa in 1999. She serves as general manager of the couple’s multiple enterprises. On a recent Saturday evening, Melissa pings around the store like a pin ball — straightening shelves, filing receipts.
“In spring we open the greenhouse,” Melissa explains. “We sell farm plants, flowers, hanging baskets, fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Spring is also the peak season for Bruce’s landscaping business. Their property is lined with rows of junipers, arbor vitaes, rhododendron, azaleas, ornamental cherry trees, boxwoods — you name it.
“The greenhouse and landscaping carry us through summer,” Bruce says.
Fishermen stop to purchase rods, reels, live bait and waders, as well as to get information about trout stocking schedules. Biking season also brings in customers who want to purchase, rent or repair mountain bikes.
In fall, the greenhouse inventory shifts to mums and pumpkins.
“That’s when we gear up for hunting season,” Bruce says.
The outfitter store sells firearms and hunting supplies.
“We also dress wild game. All the way through to December we clean and package deer meat,” he says.
From a file cabinet behind the counter, Melissa adds, “And wild boar.”
As winter settles in, Bruce starts up his snow removal business. He clears parking lots and driveways for multiple clients in and around Richwood. A smaller produce section moves inside the outfitter shop from the greenhouse. For winter tourists, Bruce and Melissa sell and rent equipment for cross-country skiing.
The Donaldsons’ business sits at the same location where Bruce’s grandfather, Desil Donaldson, opened a full-service grocery in 1949. Donaldson’s Grocery became a Richwood institution.
Bruce’s first job was at the grocery when he was 5 years old. “I sorted glass bottles to be sent back to the different bottling companies that provided them — Nehi, Royal Crown, Coca-cola and others,” he says.
Bruce attended WVU but dropped to join the Air Force in 1968, where he served in Cambodia and Laos. After returning to the U.S., he worked in Miami in the grocery industry.
Then — like so many West Virginians — he came home.
Richwood was experiencing a boom during those years, and the Donaldsons moved their grocery store to a commercial plaza in 1977. Bruce ran that store for 22 years, until the Facemire Foodland group bought them out in the 1990s.
Ever the entrepreneur, Bruce recognized a new need in Richwood: lodging.
“I was planning a big fishing trip with some of my buddies, and I looked down at the old Marlwood Motel on Route 39,” he says. He arranged to buy the place from an owner through private financing. Bruce renovated and expanded the motel, renaming it Four Seasons Lodge.
“I have always been community-minded,” Bruce says as he bites into a cold nectarine that Melissa has brought him from the cooler. “I try to do things to enhance the value of life for our community.”
In addition to his private business enterprises, Bruce has been actively involved with the local chamber of commerce, and is president of the Cranberry Tri-rivers Rail/Trail Coalition. One of their projects is to turn the local depot into a European-style hostel for bikers.
Their businesses, though, are the Donaldsons’ gifts to Richwood.
“I feel as if we are ambassadors for the town,” Bruce says. “Seventy-five percent of our business is from out-of-towners. Ours is the first business they stop at. I’ve sold fishing supplies to little boys who have now grown up and are bringing their own grandchildren.”
He also does his part to support other businesses in town. Bags of Cherry River Roasting coffee sit on his shelves. He provides landscaping for Rosewood’s exterior, and local produce for Whistle Punk.
He believes tourism will save Richwood. “We’ve always had a ton of traffic though town,” he explains. “Now we are figuring out how to give them a reason to stop.”