From Apalchen to Appalachian America

Appalachia can be as challenging to know as it is to say. It’s a geographic location, a distinct social region and a cultural heritage.
Appalachia is the fourth oldest surviving European place-name in the United States. A Spanish expedition in 1528 found a native American village near present day Tallahassee, Florida, whose name explorers transcribed as Apalchen or Apalachen. The Spanish altered the name to Apalachee and used it to describe the tribe and region spreading inland to the north.
Appalachia was not commonly used to identify the whole Eastern mountain range until the late 19th century. Before that, it was more widely known as the Allegheny Mountains or Alleghenies.
The Appalachian Mountains run like a spine down the back of the eastern United States, extending from southwest New York to northern Alabama. The topographically diverse mountain range includes the Blue Ridge Mountains in the east and the Appalachian Plateaus to the west. A fertile ridge and valley district split by the river drainages of the Shenandoah, the James, the New and the Tennessee rivers lies in the middle of the region.
Because Appalachia lacks definite physiological or topographical boundaries, there has been disagreement over what the region exactly includes. Most commonly today, Appalachia’s 205,000 mile region is defined by the Appalachian Regional Commission. That definition includes 420 counties and eight cities in 13 states. West Virginia is the only state wholly included in the region. The other states which are partially included are New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
Appalachia has been inhabited by a diverse population of races and cultures since prehistoric times. The inhabitants were drawn together by their relationships to the land. Even today, Appalachia’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and artisan heritage fascinates Americans and international visitors.
In the 1890s, Berea College President William Goodell Frost made the first attempt to map Appalachia as a distinctive cultural region in “Appalachian America,” which included 194 counties in eight states. Over the years, others have attempted this as well, each with varying views of Appalachia’s boundaries.
Writing about Appalachia for the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Encyclopedia, Ronald D. Eller observed, in part, that “For a nation conscious of the progress of its history, Appalachia became a counterpoint to contemporary definitions of the good life. If one valued modernization, Appalachia was a problem, a region in need of development and uplift. If one questioned modernity, the folk culture of Appalachia was a treasure to be preserved and protected from the surge of the mainstream. The region itself became an American symbol that could mean different things to different observers. ...
“Today the folk arts, music, and crafts provide pride, continuity, and connection for a people and a region swept up in rapid change. For the nation, Appalachia continues to serve as a symbol of our continuing efforts to define America and to search for the good life in an ever-changing world.”