Appalachian folklore and speech have always been intertwined. Whether they are called highlanders, mountaineers or (shudder) hillbillies, the popular image has always centered around how folks talk in the hollers and hills.
But outsiders who dismiss old-time mountain talk as an illiterate corruption of standard English no longer have the blessing of language experts. These days, the speech of Appalachians is marveled over by researchers, its variations subjected to painstaking linguistic analysis.
Language snobs have had their comeuppance, a mountaineer might say.
While the stereotyping began as far back as the Civil War, one must jump to the early 1900s to find a serious study of the varied dialects of Appalachian English.
Kephart’s journey to the ‘back of beyond’
Horace Kephart was a travel and outdoors writer, best known today as a conservationist for his tireless efforts to create a national park in the Great Smoky Mountains and his work in routing the Appalachian Trail through the Smokies.
He is also acknowledged as one of the first writers to make a systematic attempt to record authentic Appalachian speech. His memoir of living in the Smokies, “Our Southern Highlanders,” first published in 1913, is now considered a classic of American regional literature. The book reflects his fascination with life in the mountains and the people who lived there. He devotes a chapter to “The Mountain Dialect.”
Kephart was well-suited to write about language. A graduate from Cornell University, he worked as a librarian at Yale University, and was director of the St. Louis Mercantile Library from 1890 to 1903.
Before he became a writer and backwoodsman, Kephart traveled to Europe, where he spent time in Italy cataloging the works of Petrarch. He was fluent in French, Italian, and German, and even knew some Finnish.
But Kephart also struggled with personal demons. In their 2019 biography of Kephart, “Back of Beyond,” authors George Ellison and Janet McCue tell the story of a life falling apart. Their book, which won the 2019 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award, chronicled his depression, alcoholism, and money woes, followed by a mental breakdown and suicide attempt in 1904.
After a period of treatment, Kephart left his family and moved to the mountains of western North Carolina, where he sought solace.
The biography’s title comes from a phrase used by Kephart: “When I went south into the mountains I was seeking a ‘back of beyond’ ... I yearned for a strange land and a people that had the charm of originality.”
Kephart moved into a small cabin “up yonder” on Hazel Creek, and it was there that he befriended several small, isolated communities of highlanders (as he referred to them) and studied their manners and speech.
“The effort Kephart put forth gathering and preserving these materials marks one of the first serious analyses of the Southern Appalachian dialect,” wrote Ellison and McCue. “Importantly, he was one of the first to consider the language found here a distinctive entity rather than a mere reflection of careless habits.”
‘He just kep’ a-beggin’’
The mountain vernacular recorded by Kephart includes colloquial expressions, archaic words, variant accents, and speech patterns. Kephart reviews the language’s characteristics and offers plenty of authentic examples – complete with phonetic spellings of how the spoken words sounded to him. To some modern ears, this “nonstandard” way of speaking might require a translator.
“You cain’t cuss a cat in it ‘thout gittin’ ha’r in yer teeth,” was how one fellow expressed his dismay at the small size of his friend’s cabin. “I knowed in reason she’d have the mullygrubs over them doin’s.” To have the “mullygrubs” was to be sad, unhappy, grumpy.
Intransitive verbs effortlessly become nouns or adjectives. “Them’s the travellinest hosses ever I seed.” “She’s the workinest woman!”
Pleonasms (redundant words) are abundant in the variations Kephart recorded. “Everywhere in the mountains we hear of biscuit-bread, ham-meat, rifle-gun, rock-clift, ridin’-critter, cow-brute, man-person, women-folks, preacher-man, granny-woman and neighbor-people,” he observed.
Other dialects use double negatives for emphasis, but in Appalachian variations, triple negatives are used with alacrity: “I ain’t got nary none.” A real old-timer can go for the quadruple: “That boy ain’t never done nuthin’ nohow.” If a mountaineer really wanted to swing for the bleachers, he might utter a quintuple: “I ain’t never seen no men-folks of no kind do no washin’.”
Words forms such as “afeared” (afraid) possibly go back to Middle English, while “abide” (to tolerate, to put up with) is an intransitive verb with roots in Old English. Hill people most often used it with a negative, as in “I can’t abide any more of his sass.” “Afore” is a preposition often used instead of “before,” as in “Lizzie wants to git the house swept afore company comes.”
This is closely associated with what linguists call a-prefixing, a practice where the prefix, “a-” is attached to a verb, as in “She got there a-front of me,” or “That’s probably what’s a-wrong.”
According to “Appalachian Speech,” a study published in 1976 by the Center for Applied Linguistics, this a-prefixing was often linked with a present participle, e.g. “I’m a-talking,” or “I’m a-coming.” While speaking this way came to be stigmatized as nonstandard English, the study notes that Shakespeare used it in “Hamlet” when he wrote: “Now might I do it pat, now he is a-praying.”
When people mock hillbilly talk, they usually go for the a-prefix. But as linguist Arika Okrent observed in an article for “The Week,” they do it badly. “If they don’t actually speak the dialect, they usually make mistakes,” she writes. “That is because they don’t know the rules of where a-prefixing can apply.”
In short, the “rule” in a-prefixing is that it works with verbs and present participles. It doesn’t work with other parts of speech. Okrent uses this example: “He was a-huntin’,” sounds right, but “he likes a-huntin’,” sounds wrong to someone who speaks the dialect, because the “a” is prefixed to a noun. Dialects have their own “rules.”
Origins and myths
It should be noted that Kephart considered this speech to be natural, not incorrect or illiterate. He did not approach his subjects with condescension. Rather, his admiration for the Appalachian people is apparent from reading “Our Southern Highlanders.”
Nor did Kephart believe that Appalachian English was homogeneous. “It should be understood that the dialect varies a good deal from place to place ...,” he wrote.
Still, Kephart wrote more than 100 years ago, and he did believe in theories that have been largely debunked by modern linguists and sociologists. Chief among these is that the dialects he was hearing were a pristine relic of older forms of English going back to Chaucerian or even pre-Chaucerian times. Many English words can be traced back to Middle and Old English; this is not unique to Appalachia.
Critics also point to Kephart’s reliance on the Scotch-Irish myth, the idea that Appalachians were different because they were all immigrants from Ireland and Scotland who had been, in effect, frozen in time. In the introduction to “Back of Beyond,” Daniel S. Pierce writes that “scholars have taken Kephart to task for overstating the isolation of the Southern Appalachia region and overgeneralizing, even stereotyping, the character of its people ...”
Cuttin’ a shine in West Virginia
Among the mountain dialects, the biggest divide is between north and south. West Virginia, as the only state completely inside Appalachia, serves as a transitional region.
Older generations in West Virginia were steeped in mountain talk, and some survives today, although it is changing. Jake Miller compiled a list of West Virginia idioms and colloquialisms in a small book titled “Looneyville Zip Code 25259 Lore” (1999). Looneyville is an unincorporated community in Roane County, named for a pioneer settler, Robert Looney.
Like Kephart, Miller attributes the idiosyncrasies of mountaineer language to the isolation of Appalachian communities. “A lot of the tradition, handed down orally from generation to generation, still lingers in Looneyville ...,” Miller wrote.
But, he also thought it was dying and would soon be “lost to us forever.”
Miller provides examples, along with possible etymologies.
“There is nothing that matches the fine taste of black-strap on hot pon’ and a huge slice of fried fatback.” Blackstrap is a type of dark molasses; pon’ is short for corn pone, a type of fried cornmeal made without eggs or milk; and fatback is the hard fat from the back of a pig.
“I’m so poor all I can do is birddog the folks passin’ by.” Birddogging is a term for loafing.
“There is a misery in my back.” Misery here refers to pain and discomfort.
“It nettles me to hear that senator tryin’ to take credit ...” Nettles means to irritate, from the Old English netle.
“Tom, you have to root hawg or die.” When forage in the woodlands was depleted, hawgs (hogs) would dig up the ground with their snouts to find roots, grubs, and worms. The expression was meant to be critical of a person’s work habits.
“Nary” means no, not, nothing.
“Gander” means to look, to see. Miller relates a story about the time the bridge over Pokey Creek in Looneyville washed out. Mr. Looney, sitting on his front porch, watched a northerner come up and fall in the creek. Looney ran over to help the man out of the water.
“Looks like you didn’t gander the warning sign,” Looney said.
“It said, ‘Narrow Bridge,’” replied the indignant northerner.
“No, no,” replied Looney. “It said ‘Nary Bridge’!”
So-called mispronunciations are often just older pronunciations. “Hit” is a common pronunciation for “it,” especially at the beginning of a sentence: “Hit’s too soon for that,” “Hit’s spittin’ snow,” or “Hit don’t take a big seed to hurt a sore tooth.” “Hit” derives from the Anglo-Saxon pronunciation, once considered standard English.
Mountaineers have long been known for their earthy idioms. “That dog won’t hunt” (that idea or excuse won’t work) is one of the better known ones, but examples are legion:
“Jumpy as a pregnant fox in a forest fire” (nervous, anxious); “My backbone’s rubbin’ my belly” (very hungry); “clean as a hound’s tooth” (spotless, immaculate); “by guess and by God” (to do something randomly, with no plan); “hit the grit” (to start a journey); “poor-hoggin’” (to live in poverty, as in, “They been poor-hoggin’ for years); “that’s how the cow ate the cabbage” (to tell it like it is, to speak plainly, similar to “getting down to brass tacks”).
The Farmers’ Almanac was a trusted source for weather, moon phases and such. It was referenced in an idiom Kephart records with amusement. A woman was watching her guest heartily eating all the food being offered to him. “Git the almanick and see when that feller’ll full!” she said (as in checking to see when the moon would be full).
Conclusion
Here in the 21st century, researchers continue to analyze Kephart’s texts and firsthand observations, even though he had none of the tools of modern scholarship.
Kephart never left the Smokies, although he did eventually move to town. He became an influential voice in the campaign for the establishment of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He is featured in Ken Burns documentary series, “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea.”
The park was chartered by Congress in 1934 — three years after Kephart was killed in an automobile accident.
Kephart likened his mountaineer neighbors to artists. “His trick of phrasing is intuitive. Like an artist striking off a portrait or a caricature with a few swift strokes his characterization is quick and vivid,” he wrote.
Art forms are dynamic and fluid, and colloquial speech is no different. Most Appalachians today don’t talk like Appalachians in the early 1900s, or even like Appalachians 30 years ago. Linguists say dialects never truly die, they just morph into a something new, leaving the old version to become part of our heritage.
When West Virginians no longer care about that heritage, then, and only then, will the mountains cease to be the back of beyond. Then it will be time to pour on the fire and call in the dogs.