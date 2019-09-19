Groups help schools support the arts

In West Virginia, state agencies and arts organizations are helping schools and teachers incorporate arts into their lesson plans in innovative and exciting ways.
New college and career readiness standards introduced by the West Virginia Department of Education allow schools to be more inclusive with arts activities, according to Ray Lowther, WVDE arts coordinator. “The standards for fine arts instructions that were approved in July 2018 are clearer, more user-friendly and allow school districts to develop classes that are more relevant to their district needs,” he said.
“In some schools with music classes, for instance, teachers are taking advantage of unique local opportunities,” Lowther said. One county has a steel drum band performing with its show choir, another offers bluegrass lessons, and a third school incorporates digital music in instructions.
Beyond programming that supports existing programs, there are grant and education support programs that increase opportunities for educators to incorporate the arts into their classes, giving students opportunities to discover how the arts are part of everyday life and aren’t just found on stages and in galleries.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History coordinates two grant programs to help educators.
The Arts in Education grant program provides grants for school-based and out-of-school projects that support curriculum-based, hands-on arts projects for kindergarten through 12th grade for daily in-class instruction and activities outside regular school hours. The Arts Exposure Project provides funding for presentations of performing, literary and visual arts in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The STEAM Power WV grant program, supported by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, encourages the integration of arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in classroom and arts education programs. The program also is supported by the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences of West Virginia and the Governor’s STEM Initiative.
“Studies have shown that exposure to and involvement in the arts can make an important difference in students’ educational experiences,” said Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. “Arts education has positive effects on proficiencies in reading, math and writing; improves literacy skills; and helps young people develop better communications skills.
“The STEAM Power WV program has helped schools across the state develop creative and useful programs for students of all ages,” he added. In fiscal year 2019, $162,523 was awarded to 31 projects serving students in 28 counties.
The Huntington Museum of Art’s Museum Making Connections: Tri-State Elementaries program has received funding from the STEAM Power program for three years. Teaching artist Amanda Abbott visits second-grade classrooms and students explore STEAM concepts while involving them in art activities.
“‘Animals in Art’ is the title of the program,” said Cindy Dearborn, Huntington Museum of Art director of education. “The in-class program features images of artwork from HMA’s collection. The students discuss plants and animals in different habitats, the elements of art, the anatomy of a fish and how fins help the fish swim, and they make a moving fish sculpture out of construction paper.”
The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra encourage youth involvement in music through their youth symphonies and educational programming. In Wheeling, professional musicians participate in after-school programs that give at-risk students a chance to play, listen and learn about classical music.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Young People’s Concert Series offers performances in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown. The program includes a pre- and post-concert curriculum guide that is aligned with the state’s standards and STEAM concepts. The WVSO offers transportation and admission scholarships thanks to generous donors.
“We are committed to offering programs that help students learn more about music and how it relates to our everyday lives,” said Joe Tackett, WVSO president. “We are always looking for ways to collaborate with other arts organizations and schools to build more awareness of the arts in our communities.”
Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia President Al Najjar knows that there are many artificial barriers between arts and science. “We take a holistic approach here and see the arts and sciences as a singular human endeavor,” he said. “We want to break the artificial barriers that exist between the two.”
The Clay Center Impact Grants serve diverse groups, from schools to nonprofit organizations, and provides funding for programs that combine arts and sciences. In Elkins, an arts and earth sciences program includes taking students on visits to local forests to study ecology and visual arts with a scientist and an artist.