Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

According to a 2020 report published by grandfamilies.org, more than 35,000 children in West Virginia live in the primary custody of their grandparents (the National Center for the Analysis of Healthcare Data estimated an even higher number — 43,000 — the same year).

Grandparents raising grandchildren sometimes struggle with knowledge, finances and resources to raise their grandchildren for a myriad of reasons beyond the “generation gap” — the disruption in the typical family life cycle, the challenges of 21st century parenting and possible family trauma due to having a child with an addiction and a grandchild exposed to that environment.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you