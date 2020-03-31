Hinton Museum recalls the days of C&O steam

Not all of West Virginia’s railroad museums are in former railroad stations.
The Hinton Railroad Museum is in an ex-storefront building up the hill behind the Hinton depot, which still serves Amtrak’s Cardinal.
Hinton is a railroad town in the truest sense of the term. Situated at the confluence of the Greenbrier and New rivers, it’s one of several communities created by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway as it pushed its tracks west from Richmond, Virginia, to Cincinnati, Ohio.
Hinton was built on land purchased by C&O in 1871 from the son of the region’s first white settler, Isaac Ballengee. Before the railroad, only six families lived in the area, but after the C&O arrived the population grew rapidly as rail workers and others flocked to the new town. Once lots were laid out and sold, a building boom saw hotels, boarding houses, taverns, mercantile stores, an opera house and other structures quickly built.
In Hinton’s early years, the C&O influenced virtually every aspect of life in the growing town. When Hinton was designated the seat of the newly created Summers County, a bitter dispute arose about where to build the courthouse. Ultimately the C&O resolved the matter by donating a three-acre site, a former cow pasture.
As the area’s coal industry grew, so did Hinton’s importance as a staging area where coal trains could be coupled together and where the railroad’s steam locomotives could be serviced and repaired.
For more than a half century, Hinton boomed. It’s said that a train pulled into the Hinton rail yards every 15 minutes. But during the 1950s, a combination of factors proved a body blow to the regional economy. Coal mining technology changed, older mines played out, the local manufacture of coke was no longer viable and – most importantly for Hinton – the diesel locomotive replaced coal-fired steam power on the C&O. This saw the railroad lay off hundreds of men no longer needed to maintain the steam engines that now were on their way to the junkyard.
Today, Hinton looks much like it did during its boom years. Its streets are lined with architectural gems from yesteryear. Visitors can easily enjoy the town's turn-of-the-century architecture via walking tours or driving through the streets of the historic town. Since 1987, community leaders and the National Park Service have been working together to revitalize Hinton as a living museum, restoring many buildings and homes.
But this is not to say that the “good old days” of railroading in Hinton are a thing of the past.
Located in the former Cox’s Department Store on Temple Street, the Hinton Railroad Museum was opened in 1991. The free museum (donations are welcomed) contains a treasure trove of C&O artifacts – old photographs, maps and documents, antique tools, an elaborate model train layout and wood carvings that depict the legendary John Henry.
Each October, the museum is the centerpiece of Railroad Days, a celebration of the community’s rich rail history. The festival sees food and craft vendors line Temple Street with music and other live entertainment. This year the festival will be a four-day affair, from Oct. 22-25.
Again this year, a highlight of Railroad Days will be a visit by the Autumn Colors Express, a special train that will bring visitors from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton, where they can enjoy an afternoon at the festival before returning home that day. (The Autumn Colors Express is the successor to the former New River Train.)
The Hinton Railroad Museum is set to open May 1 (this could change due to the coronavirus pandemic). When open, normal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, find the museum on Facebook, or call 304-466-6100.