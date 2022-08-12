The Sewell Mountain Sailing Association and Hospice of Southern West Virginia will present the 11th annual Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta fundraiser Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, near Summersville.
Since 2011, the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta has been a free-admission, late summer event that raises sails on Summersville Lake to race and simultaneously raise funds for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. Over the years, the races have attracted sailboaters from as far away as Florida, California and Alberta, Canada. According to the National Hospice Regatta Alliance, it is the only regatta of its type held regularly in the Mountain State.
Only the June 2016 floods that ravaged Southern West Virginia have kept the SMSA sailors ashore since it launched more than a decade ago (as the nautical/philosophical saying SMSA founder Bob Richards is known to quote goes, “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”). The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to trim their sails for a smaller-scale “Notta Regatta” replacement event in 2020.
Sponsored in part by Annapolis Performance Sailing, this year’s charity regatta will be held at its usual venue, Battle Run Beach at the Nicholas County lake.
“The regatta has grown since we started it,” SMSA member and former commodore Bob Rodak said. “We have probably 25 boats in there every year for the racing part, but there’s a lot more to the regatta than the race. We have music, food and other things to open it up to the public and get some donations. We have huge silent and raffle auctions, and we give away kayaks as prizes.”
SMSA Vice Commodore Cindi Ruckpaul has been a linchpin in organizing the regatta. “This lady contributes so much of her time and money, it’s difficult to pin down. I will say this: Without her, the SMSA would be hard pressed to put on the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta. She has become its heart,” Richards said.
“Cindi takes on almost all of the responsibilities of the ‘land’ part of the MMHR,” SMSA Treasurer Kathy Stonemark added. “She is creative and fun. The prizes she attains for the raffle/silent auction bring in the lion’s share of our donations for Hospice. It amazes me every year the volunteers she rounds up to set up tents, tables, a carnival for kids, and food. She also makes a personal donation every year of two kayaks. She truly just gives generously and wholeheartedly.”
“Giving remains our mission,” Richards said. “Members volunteer both money and time to ensure we continue to raise funds for Hospice. To date, we’ve raised over $80,000 in total via the annual Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta. The goal is [to raise] $100,000 by 2025.
“It’s simply the pure joy in knowing we may just be changing the future of another West Virginian. Some might call this our way of giving forward,” he said.
The International Sailing Federation Rules of Sailing govern the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta races, as amended by sailing instructions to be posted at least one month prior to the event. Sailing instructions may be further amended just prior to a race start, to account for weather and other factors.
Headquartered in Beckley, Hospice of Southern West Virginia provides palliative care and other services in patients’ homes, at long-term facilities, personal care homes or at the Doug and Lucy Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
“We value the hard work of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association volunteers who tirelessly give each year to make this a successful event,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia CEO Janett Green said. “The funds raised through the regatta go to support our mission of providing quality end-of-life care to our patients and their families. We are only able to continue the outstanding work of our nationally recognized, five-star hospice because of charitable giving, fundraisers like this one and the support of the community.
“It is certainly worth a trip to Summersville Lake to see the colorful sails among the beautiful mountains.”
The group’s charitable efforts are appreciated. “The members of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association have been incredibly generous to our organization,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia Director of Public Relations Hope Duncan added. “We are well aware of the amount of work, effort and time that go into putting together an event of this nature and size. The Sailing Association does a wonderful job in putting together this incredible fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The event is quite a testament to the giving nature of the Sailing Association’s members and their dedication to the mission of our hospice.
“The Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Regatta is a unique and beautiful experience that I would encourage everyone to attend. It’s not often you get the opportunity to watch sailboats glide across the waters of Southern West Virginia. It is certainly something to behold.”
More information about participating in or donating to the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta is available at www.smsawv.org.