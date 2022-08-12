Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Sewell Mountain Sailing Association and Hospice of Southern West Virginia will present the 11th annual Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta fundraiser Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, near Summersville.

Since 2011, the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta has been a free-admission, late summer event that raises sails on Summersville Lake to race and simultaneously raise funds for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. Over the years, the races have attracted sailboaters from as far away as Florida, California and Alberta, Canada. According to the National Hospice Regatta Alliance, it is the only regatta of its type held regularly in the Mountain State.

