Eugene Walker knows of only one dog/porcupine encounter in Pocahontas County. In that incident, a pet dog got quilled.
The porcupine was located and shot. But Walker has had more than his share of bad experiences with the rodents while hunting in other places.
Walker, who lives in Hillsboro, runs Pocahontas Plott Kennel. He raises, trains and hunts with Plott hounds. Plotts are large, brindle-colored scent hounds bred originally for bear hunting. They are the state dog of North Carolina. They get their name from a German immigrant family that began breeding the hounds in the late 18th century.
“I’ve been breeding the same bloodline for 60 years,” Walker said.
Now 75, Walker has trimmed down his hound pack. “I used to keep 25 dogs. Now, I keep 11 or 12,” he said.
Walker comes from a family of hunters. His father began taking Eugene coon hunting when he was 5 years old.
He grew up to become an avid coon hunter himself, but these days, Walker mostly runs bears. For him it’s about the chase, not the kill.
He has hunted extensively in Canada. “They are saturated with porkys up there,” he said. “We had a lot of dogs get quilled. It gets expensive.”
He explains why most dogs can’t resist tangling with them. Mostly, it’s simple canine curiosity, abetted by the porcupines’ slow, waddling gait. The quills, which normally lie flat, will raise when the porcupine is threatened, making a distinctive sound when the animal tries to flee.
“When the porkys run, the quills on their back make a rattling sound. Dogs are attracted to that sound,” Walker said.
One of his favorite bear dogs, an 8-year-old hound named Gracie, had a disastrous run-in with a porcupine a couple of years ago.
“A buddy of mine had borrowed her to hunt with his dogs in Pennsylvania. She took 500 quills to her muzzle, neck and body,” he said.
Even her tongue was covered with them. She was so bad off, the veterinarian suggested putting her down.
“I said ‘no way,’” Walker said.
The dog was sedated, and two vets, two vet techs plus Walker’s friend worked on Gracie for more than four hours removing quills. The dog recovered.
“She’s still a top bear dog,” he said. “Aggressive and smart.”
He emphasizes that if your dog does comes in contact with a porcupine, get the animal to a vet right away for the best chance of a quick recovery.
