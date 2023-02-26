Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Headaches and lingering chemical smells from a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have left residents worried about their air and water — and misinformation on social media hasn’t helped.

State officials offered more details of the cleanup process and a timeline of the environmental disaster during a news conference on Feb. 14. Nearly a dozen cars carrying chemicals, including vinyl chloride, a carcinogen, derailed on the evening of Feb. 3, and fire from the site sent up acrid, black smoke. Officials said they had tested over 400 nearby homes for contamination and were tracking a plume of spilled chemicals that had killed 3,500 fish in streams and reached the Ohio River.

Andrew J. Whelton is a Professor of Civil, Environmental & Ecological Engineering at Purdue University. This article was originally published on The Conversation (theconversation.com). It is published here under a Creative Commons license.

