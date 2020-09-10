Since 1992, the Walter Gropius Master Artist Program has brought nationally and internationally known artists to the Huntington Museum of Art (HMA) for workshops, lectures and exhibits.
A new exhibit at the museum features contemporary work added to HMA’s permanent collection by artists who have participated in this innovative program for close to three decades. “Legacy: The Walter Gropius Master Artist Program” will be on view through Jan. 17, 2021.
The museum’s Walter Gropius Master Artist Program came about through a bequest from the estate of Roxanna Y. Booth, whose son, Alex, served on the museum’s building committee during its expansion.
Speaking at the 1968 groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion, Gropius emphasized the importance of art instruction at the museum, expressing a desire “that such activities may flourish here under the stimulation of talented teachers and of great examples of works of art exhibited in this gallery.”
Alex Booth was extremely impressed with Walter Gropius and his educational philosophy and it was his hope that the museum could begin a program that would fulfill the architect’s vision for the new facility. The Gropius Master Artist Program is the result of that effort.
Over the years, the program has evolved into a series of three-day workshops, each of which was accompanied by a public lecture by the artist and an exhibition of the artist’s work. In addition, through separate funding from sources such as the Donald B. Harper Endowment, the museum has made a commitment to purchase work by each visiting artist for the permanent collection.
Currently, through Dec. 6, the Walter Gropius Master Artist Ceramic Symposium exhibition at HMA features the work of six artists from around the U.S. Those artists are Linda Christianson, Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, Chris Gustin, and Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery.