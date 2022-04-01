It’s April, and now that everyone’s New Year’s resolutions have gone by the wayside, discarded like yesterday’s cat litter, Matt Stevens thinks this is the best time to commit to a new fitness regimen.
His point is that it’s easier to be active and get motivated to change behaviors in spring rather than the dead of winter.
“Now’s the time to get in shape for the summer,” Stevens said. “Start getting in shape before you make those travel plans.”
Stevens and his wife, Emilee, opened ShotFire Fitness at Hurricane last fall at the site of the former Mountain State Force Fitness. The facility sits on a hill at 112 Midland Trail, not far from Hurricane Middle School.
Before ShotFile reopened the facility, it used to be a CrossFit gym, and ShotFire stays close to that style, but with more flexibility. Their motto is “Ignite your fitness.”
“We describe it as more functional fitness,” Stevens said. “People hear ‘CrossFit’ and think they can’t do it. But everything’s scaleable here. In this class, we’ve got young guys looking for a competitive edge, and we’ve got a gentleman in his 80s.”
It’s a weekday evening, and the class he’s referring to is a basic functional fitness class, with about a dozen people participating. “We start with a warm-up, then get into a strength component, which today is ‘push jerk’ with Olympic weights. This is followed by metabolic conditioning with the rowing machines, and finally a push jerk/rowing combination.”
Other classes include a HIT class (High-intensity Interval Training) that focuses more on body movement without weights. “HIT is a good class for runners, mountain bikers, people focused on keeping that conditioning up, and less concerned about building muscle,” Stevens said.
Classes are included with membership, and Stevens said classes at ShotFire get you a lot of “coach time.”
“As opposed to going to a gym where you’re kind of doing your own thing, we have smaller classes where we are able to coach you one-on-one,” he said. Counting Matt and Emilee, ShotFire currently has a staff of nine coaches.
The 80-something person to whom Stevens referred is Tom Hankins, 81, a Hurricane man who can be found at the gym most days. What’s his secret for keeping fit at his age?
“Showing up,” he said. “A lot of people come for a while, then quit. You have to keep coming, keep moving. That’s what I try to do.”
Hankins said he grew up in Putnam County and has lived there most of his life. When he’s not at the gym, Hankins enjoys cycling. “I ride my bike around town a lot,” he said. “Looking forward to some longer excursions this summer.”
Stevens learned his functional training techniques in the military. For 16 years, Matt served on active duty as a Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Specialist in the U.S. Air Force. “Our training regimen was a lot of moving X over to Y, basically moving heavy stuff from one place to another.”
Outside of the gym, Matt and Emilee are well-known in the mountain biking and running community. Shortly after arriving to Putnam County in early 2020, Matt and Emilee started Hurricane Trail Racing. The nonprofit hosts races to help Hurricane’s Meeks Mountain Trails.
Monday through Friday, ShotFire holds morning classes at 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. From noon to 1 p.m. is open gym. There’s an afternoon class at 4:30 p.m., open gym at 5:30 p.m., then a class at 6:30 p.m. On Saturdays, open gym runs from 10 a.m. to noon; Sundays, it’s from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to their website, shotfirefitness.com, their “ShotFire Fitness” Facebook page, or their Instagram page @shotfirefitnesswv. To reach by phone, call 919-818-0988.