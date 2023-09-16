Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Members of the Marshall University Thundering Herd have been all over the globe this summer, sporting Kelly green and exploring the world they’re going to change.

For 23-year-old Holly Edwards, a second-year student at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, that has meant donning a different shade of green and undergoing six weeks of intensive training in Oklahoma and Texas. She’s embarking on two entirely new endeavors: How to be an officer in the U.S. Army and how to be an Army physician.

Jean Hardiman is a University Relations Specialist at Marshall University. This article appeared originally at Marshall.edu.

