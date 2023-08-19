Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Biden Administration believes the answer to that question is “Yes” and is betting big on clean-burning hydrogen as the future’s dominant fuel. West Virginia has a great deal riding on the outcome of that bet.

Under the bipartisan U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved in 2021, Congress directed that $8 billion be made available for the creation of multiple hubs, dubbed “H2 Hubs” for short, to support clean hydrogen in the United States. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has defined an H2 Hub as a “network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity.”

James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of the Huntington Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.

