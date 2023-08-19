The Biden Administration believes the answer to that question is “Yes” and is betting big on clean-burning hydrogen as the future’s dominant fuel. West Virginia has a great deal riding on the outcome of that bet.
Under the bipartisan U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved in 2021, Congress directed that $8 billion be made available for the creation of multiple hubs, dubbed “H2 Hubs” for short, to support clean hydrogen in the United States. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has defined an H2 Hub as a “network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity.”
The development of such H2 Hubs is seen as the first step toward creation of a network of clean hydrogen producers and customers that could facilitate the emergence of a clean hydrogen economy.
The DOE invited regional entities across the country to submit “concept papers” for possible H2 Hub funding. The state of West Virginia did so, forming the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), with a lengthy list of partners. A total of 80 concept papers were submitted. After evaluating the proposals, DOE encouraged 33 of the entities to submit full applications.
ARCH2 was one of those given that green light and in April submitted a completed application. The winning applicants are expected to be selected this fall.
ARCH2 was formed by a partnership that includes the state of West Virginia; EQT Corp., the nation’s largest natural gas producer; the Battelle research center in Columbus; GTI Energy, and Allegheny Science & Technology, a West Virginia energy technology consulting firm.
Since its formation, ARCH2 has added more than 150 strategic partners that include private sector companies, utilities, universities, non-profits and others.
Concentrated in Appalachian counties as defined by the Appalachian Regional Commission across West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, ARCH2 has proposed leveraging the region’s natural resources to build a sustainable clean hydrogen hub that can integrate into a national clean H2 network.
In its application for federal funding, ARCH2 describes the region as “the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub, due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability and carbon sequestration potential.
Why hydrogen?
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. Even though it’s light and small, hydrogen is a powerful energy carrier — one kilogram of hydrogen carries three times the energy of kerosene.
It can be used to store excess renewable energy and then transported underground through an extensive network of pipelines or overland by truck or train to be applied to a wide range of applications, from transportation to heavy industries.
Due to its versatility, hydrogen is proving to be a key enabler of the transition to low and zero-carbon energy – the clean energy needed to help meet climate change targets. The effects of climate change — global warming plus the corresponding shifts in climate patterns — are increasingly visible on the environment, society and the global economy. Climate change is not a distant threat — it is happening now.
The Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, was adopted in 2015. Its goal is to limit rising temperatures to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels, through a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, increase in the share of renewable energies and improvements in energy efficiency.
As a result, more and more countries, regions, cities and the companies that serve them are establishing ambitious carbon neutrality targets and looking for solutions that will allow them to reach those goals – hydrogen is set to play an important role in a new energy system.
To tackle climate change, countries around the world are putting in place ambitious plans to transition to low-carbon sources of energy, with hydrogen at its core. It is a versatile, clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel or as industry feedstock. When used in a fuel cell, it produces zero emissions as it only emits water vapor, setting it as a strong contender to decarbonize transportation. It can be stored and transported at high energy density in liquid or gaseous form and be made available for a wide range of applications to lower their carbon footprint.
Critics unconvinced
The DOE’s endorsement of hydrogen power has prompted a great many critics to voice their disagreement, essentially arguing “hold on, not so fast.”
A typical example are the comments offered by Sean O’Leary, a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a Pennsylvania based pro-clean energy think tank.
“Making electricity with hydrogen, even in a minor supporting role, is stupidly expensive,” O’Leary writes on the group’s web site. ”It’s also stupidly expensive as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable resources combined with batteries, and other technologies reduce emissions at far less cost. Even gas-fired power plants retrofitted with carbon capture technology, which is in itself stupidly expensive, are a comparative bargain. That’s why there are not now and never have been any hydrogen-burning power plants, nor are there any producers of clean hydrogen operating outside of pilot projects and laboratories.”
Pulling no punches, O’Leary argues that hydrogen hub projects would raise utility rates, create few new jobs and fall behind in cutting emissions while blocking less costly climate answers.