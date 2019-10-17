In the write place: Songwriters draw inspiration from Appalachian upbringings

The Appalachian hills are no stranger to talent. The mountains overflow with music. Melodies echo down hollers and nestle among creeks. The strumming of a guitar can often be heard in the early morning hours.
I once met an elderly woman working at a local flea market. We had a brief conversation, and something she said has stuck with me all these years. “I didn’t know how to read or write as a child, but nobody ever thought it was weird that I could play the fire out of the guitar at 5 years old.”
Traditionally, this is our norm. Through highs and lows of an economy tied to the coal fields, music and songwriting became ingrained in the population. From legendary names of the past to today’s aspiring artists, the voices of generations continue to be expressed in song.
What follows are profiles of three contemporary musicians and songwriters: William Matheny, Josh Pantry and Greg McGowan. All three are deeply rooted in Appalachia.
William Matheny
Singer-songwriter William Matheny’s music style ranges from folk to country to rockabilly.
“While the press generally describes my music as Americana, I consider myself more of a fellow traveler to the Americana movement. If you ask me, it’s just rock ’n’ roll,” Matheny said.
Matheny’s mix of rock ’n’ roll and folk with an Appalachian tinge has garnered him a following since 2015. He has played critically acclaimed gigs on both “Mountain Stage” and Charleston’s Live on the Levee, and he recently played a string of shows alongside fellow Appalachian singer-songwriter Tyler Childers.
He has also played in a band based in Athens, Ohio, called Southeast Engine, and has worked as an instrumentalist for The Paranoid Style, The Phantom Six, Todd Burge, Haley Slagle and Brian Porterfield.
His debut album, “Strange Constellations,” was described as a “tour de force” by Wide Open Country, an online media platform.
Matheny’s music often speaks of his life. When asked to show how growing up in Appalachia has influenced his songwriting, he mentioned two songs in his discography.
The first is “My Grandfather Knew Stoney Cooper,” a song from Matheny’s 2017 “Strange Constellations” studio album. The song begins:
“My grandfather knew Stoney Cooper / He used to change the strings on his guitar / Stoney sang on the radio up in Wheeling and Grandpa was a Moundsville guard.”
Matheny said the song “is about my grandfather’s life after he came home from World War II. He started a band, ran in a lot of the same circles as Stoney and Wilma Lee Cooper, sang on ‘The Wheeling Jamboree’ and KDKA, worked at the Moundsville Penitentiary, and unfortunately had a disabling stroke at a very young age.”
Randolph County native Stoney Cooper and his wife, Wilma Lee, were one of the biggest country acts of the 1940s through the 1960s. Matheny’s song effortlessly weaves his grandfather’s life with that of Cooper’s and tells the story of how one went to Nashville, the other to a veterans’ home.
The other song is “I Wish I Was Back in West Virginia (With the Sun Shining on My Face),” from Matheny’s “Moon Over Kenova,” his follow-up to “Strange Constellations.”
“I wish I was back in West Virginia / With the sun shining on my face / Than to be all alone in some strange northern city / Underneath some strange northern rain.”
He calls this “a song about feeling displaced — possibly even accidentally exiled — from a place that you love.” He said he finds this to be a common feeling among a lot of ex-West Virginians he meets.
“I don’t know if people from Idaho or New Hampshire have similar feelings about where they’re from,” Matheny said. “I should probably find out.”
Growing up in Appalachia has shaped Matheny’s musical style in other ways he can’t explain.
“Much like I don’t often think about having blue eyes, or being right-handed, I can’t claim to think about it very much. Your own experiences get filtered back through the music, and since I was born here and I’ve never lived anywhere else, growing up in Appalachia has likely played a part in shaping every aspect of it.”
Matheny said he finds solace in West Virginia’s hills during his breaks in touring. “Since I started making music, I’ve been deeply compelled to take it to as many people as I could in as many different places as possible. Touring has always been a deeply enriching experience, but I love that feeling of coming home when the tour is over.”
Josh Pantry
Josh Christian, who performs as Josh Pantry, says that growing up in West Virginia has shaped his music in ways he’s still trying to understand.
Based in Charleston, Christian and his band can be found regularly gracing stages across West Virginia, Kentucky and the Carolinas.
“I have been playing music for about five years in bars and honky tonks. My band used to be referred to as Pantry’s Party, based off a nickname I was given by my buddies,” Christian said. “We are a country band, although all the members have a pop/punk background.”
Christian’s music often revolves around Appalachian themes and his growing up on Campbells Creek. His latest single, “God Bless West Virginia,” expresses his memories of growing up in the coal fields and the camaraderie he found.
“It’s boom or bust, it’s old coal dust / It’s a goodnight kiss from the back of a truck / And it’s Mountaineer blue on a game day Saturday / It’s moms and dads that give their all / It’s one last hunt with your pawpaw / And it’s a 30-06 that your daddy gave you / It’s wild, it’s gold, it’s blue, hey, West Virginia — God bless you.”
“I feel like everyone can relate to at least one thing in this chorus, ” Christian said.
He goes on to quote the first verse: “There ain’t much going on here in a small town / The home team, man, they lost, they let us down / And that ol’ coal mine ain’t producing coal — yeah, it runs dead down in this old boy’s soul.”
“That’s how I feel about where I grew up. Appalachia is who I am. It’s the sounds and words that I create,” he said.
“I was always a misunderstood teenager, always pushing the boundaries. When I started making music, I just wanted a way to deal with my life. Music is an escape, music helps me express myself. I think that the environment here makes everyone special in their songwriting. We are speaking for all of our peers.”
Does he feel that growing up in Appalachia was a hindrance to his musical career? “I think all the time, ‘Man, if I lived somewhere else, this music thing would be so much easier,’ but, at the same time, living here has made my music what it is. My surroundings have made me the musician that I am. I want to be the voice of the people here, and I want others to listen and be proud to be a West Virginian and to be from Appalachia.”
Greg McGowan
No stranger to the local indie scene, Greg McGowan has played a prominent role in shaping local music for the past 17 years.
McGowan said that his band’s moniker, Time and Distance, was “established in Charleston around 2002.
“We performed acoustic stuff early on, but progressed more toward pop/rock/punk as time has gone on.”
He also plays solo under his own name. “I am working toward the world record for the longest time spent working on a solo release,” McGowan said with a smile.
Influenced by his time touring, McGowan penned the single “Something More.”
“Passing towns that look the same / Freezing in the pouring rain / It’s a sad story that we got lost in / It’s a long drive home back to Charleston.”
The lyrics are personal to McGowan. “That song was basically about being on tour, and, more specifically, being anxious to get back after a long time away. Charleston might not be as pretty or as big as other cities I’ve visited, but there’s something about coming through the interstate split back into downtown Charleston and that city view that does it for me every time.”
McGowan sees the local music scene as a vibrant one for indie musicians like himself. “In Charleston, you can pretty much see bands every night of the week at places like The Empty Glass, so there’s always a source for new inspiration or rooms to go play if you want to try out a new song.
“There’s a sense of community among musicians around here that you don’t see in every city, and it’s really cool,” he said.
When not performing, McGowan likes to spend his time helping other up-and-coming artists.
“I am fortunate enough to have my recording studio, Rose City Recording, in Charleston, so I get to work with a lot of people.
“We toured for years doing 200 shows a year on the road sometimes, and we definitely found our version of success in that. But sometimes the shows we played at home were what kept the ship afloat. If we grew up in another city, I’m not sure we would’ve had as much drive to get out and do something as we did being from here.”
Matheny, Pantry and McGowan are just a small part of the community of artists in the Mountain State.
“West Virginia’s contemporary songwriters are a diverse lot,” wrote Travis D. Stimeling in his book “Songwriting in Contemporary West Virginia: Profiles and Reflections.” He compares the state’s “diverse musical ecosystem to the biodiversity of its forests.”
That diversity, passion and talent have kept the Appalachian singer-songwriter at the center of the contemporary music scene.
For more information on these artists:
Josh Christian can be found online at joshpantrymusic.com, on Facebook under Josh Pantry Christian, and on Instagram under JoshPantryMusic.
Greg McGowan can be found on Twitter using @greg mcgowan or via his website, timeanddistance.net. Those interested in recording at his studio, Rose City Recording, can contact him at rosecityrecording@gmail.com.
William Matheny can be found at WilliamMatheny.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.