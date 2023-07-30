Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Drawing upon his days growing up on a Jackson County dairy farm in the ’40s and ’50s, Florida author Larry Suek is returning to the Mountain State this week to discuss his recently published book detailing those times — and pass along advice for others who might want to preserve their individual or family history as well.

Suek will talk about his memoir, “Willow Grove: A Boy, A Family, A Farm,” at the Kanawha County Public Library at 123 Capitol St. in Charleston on Friday, Aug. 4.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you