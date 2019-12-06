Jingle Bell Run returns Saturday to support Arthritis Foundation

With runners and walkers dashing all the way (in theory, but, mostly, in practice), a holiday soundtrack of jingle bells accompanying their footfalls, the Arthritis Foundation’s 2019 Jingle Bell Run 5K Race and Walk take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at the TC Energy Building (formerly the Columbia Pipeline Group headquarters), 1700 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston.
Onsite registration will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 5K Race and Walk will begin at 9 a.m., with an awards ceremony starting at 10 a.m.
The Jingle Bell Run will include costume contests, exhibits and an indoor silent auction to benefit the Arthritis Foundation of West Virginia.
“It’s a festive, fun-filled, family-friendly experience,” Arthritis Foundation Development Manager Cathy Schrader said. “This year, there will be new activities for the children, including cookie decorating with Coal River Coffee Company, a new obstacle course by Fun Fitness Kids Club and, of course, our Kids’ Candy Cane Fun Run.”
Schrader added that leashed pets are invited to the event to participate in the run/walk and the Dog Costume Contest.
Dow Chemical has been a sponsor of the Jingle Bell Run since the event launched in 2012.
“Dow is encouraging other companies to do the same,” Schrader said.
Dow Analytical Resource Leader Greg Brown has been involved with the Arthritis Foundation since 2011, serving as its advisory board vice chairman and, later, chairman from 2013 to 2017.
“I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis when I was 30 years old,” Brown said. “Over time, the disease progressively got worse and I needed more aggressive treatment to keep it in control.
“In 2011, my wife had heard about a Walk to Cure Arthritis event being held at the state Capitol and suggested I get involved as a way to help others that deal with the challenges of arthritis.
“In 2012, I volunteered to help with the inaugural Jingle Bell Run in Charleston, and I worked with Dow’s site leadership to sponsor the event. Dow has always taken an interest in community activities that their employees are involved in, and the leadership recognized this as an important community event, given the prevalence of this disease in West Virginia and the impact it has on the workforce. Dow’s West Virginia Operations Leadership team has continued to sponsor this event every year since,” Brown said.
This year, Dow is incorporating the run as part of its company-wide health initiative.
“The Dow Total Worker Health initiative focuses on both occupational safety and overall employee health,” Dow Production Leader for West Virginia Operations Chris Griffith said. “By fostering the health of our people, we improve their quality of lives, both at home and in the workplace. Our vision is that Dow people are healthier, happier and more productive as a result of our Total Worker Health initiative.
“Participating in the Jingle Bell Run, along with a number of other health-related activities, fits in perfectly with our overall focus on employee health,” Griffith said. “This year, we’ll have nearly 30 Dow team members doing their part to stay active while supporting the Arthritis Foundation’s race for charity.”
Dow Site Leader-West Virginia Operations Tim O’Neal will be serving as this year’s corporate chair for the Jingle Bell Run as well.
This year’s Youth Honoree for the event is Gideon Ervin of St. Albans and the Medical Honoree is Kara Dravenstott, a nurse practitioner with Mountain State Medical and Rheumatology in downtown Charleston.
Gideon is the son of Michael and Rachel Ervin, owners of the Coal River Coffee Company in St. Albans. Michael Ervin plans to attend the Jingle Bell Run to share treats and information, he said.
“My son was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis in late 2016,” he said. “We learned that a lot of dietary issues that are associated with arthritis can cause inflammation. Gideon carries the blood gene to develop celiac disease. We removed gluten from his diet — we took our whole family off gluten — and it’s really helped with the inflammation.
“We taken that to our business,” Ervin said. “All of our products are gluten free, so people like our son who are on a gluten-free diet, can enjoy our products and and not worry about contaminating their bodies.
“We’re trying to spread that information to other people. We got a grant, and, at this year’s Jingle Bell Run, I’m going to teach some kids — and other people — that they can eat really good food — including cookies — that are gluten free. We do paleo, as well, and I’ll teach about that. It’s more than gluten free — it’s pure, fresh ingredients that are real,” Ervin said.
Since its inception, the Jingle Bell Run has raised an estimated $400,000 that has been used for arthritis research, resources, programs, youth camps and advocacy.
“Over the past several years, we’ve averaged between 325 and 350 runners and walkers each year,” Schrader said. “We’re hoping to meet that again this year. In past years, we’ve always competed with the Charleston Christmas Parade on the same day and people couldn’t come. With the Christmas parade being moved this year, we’re hoping to get more people out.”
A goal of $55,000 has been set for this year’s Jingle Bell Run.
The course will go to and across the University of Charleston campus, returning to the TC Energy Building for the finish and the ancillary activities.
Tri-State Racer will be the official timer for the Jingle Bell Run. Participants can register individually or as teams.
Registration for the 5K run as a competitor is $40 onsite on Saturday. Online registration closed on Thursday.
For 5K untimed participation, the registration fee will be $35 on Saturday.
The fee for undertaking the one-mile stretch of the course is $35 at the event. A T-shirt and jingle bells are included.
For the Kids’ Candy Cane Fun Run, the registration cost is $20.
Those who are unable to run or walk tomorrow are encouraged to register at www.jbr.org/charlestonwv, to “Jingle in Your Jammies” and support the fundraiser. “Jingle in Your Jammies” donors will receive an event T-shirt for their $30 contribution.
According to the TriState Racer website, awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners. Awards will also be bestowed to the male and female first-, second- and third-place finishers in each age division: 1-10, 11-14, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
Schrader said sponsorships are being accepted up through the start of the Jingle Bell Run and volunteers are also welcome.
For more information about the Arthritis Foundation and its services and programs or to participate as a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.arthritis.org/west-virginia or contact Shrader at 304-223-7364 or cschrader@arthritis.org
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis affects more than 54 million Americans. West Virginia ranks first in the nation at 38%, which translates to an estimated 557,000 individuals in the state who are living with the disease. It is considered to be the number one cause of disability in the United States.