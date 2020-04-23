Kids' meals on wheels

Kanawha County School buses may not be on the road every day right now, but they are out on Mondays and Tuesdays in full force as they deliver meal kits to students throughout the county.
With five bus routes to serve students from pre-Kindergarten through high school, bus drivers and educators are on the road. They are reaching out through communities and helping to make sure students are getting multi-day meal boxes. More than that, they are keeping the lines of communications between the schools and families open even as they follow social distancing guidelines.
“Sometimes when the bus pulls up to a stop along the route, the elementary school students want to hop on the bus to say hello to the bus driver and the teachers who are on the bus,” said Cindy Schilling, Marmet Elementary School principal. “We have to open the windows and tell them to step back away from the bus so we can hand the meal kits to them or their parents.”
Food service by bus is a new experience for West Virginia’s school systems, but it is one that the West Virginia Department of Education and county school systems made a priority as soon as schools were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are, of course, making virtual learning a priority during this time of the schools’ physical closure,” said Ron Duerring, Kanawha County Schools superintendent. “At the same time, we are committed to meeting students’ basic needs. Continuing the feeding program is just one way that we are trying to support our students outside of the typical school environment.”
“We started our food service right away by bringing cooks and volunteers into our eight high schools to organize, cook and pack food for students,” said Briana Warner, Kanawha County Schools communications director. “Then, when restrictions on large groups were put into place, we went back to having each of our 64 schools prepare food for their school communities.”
“At first, the cooks in the schools were preparing the food for the meal kits,” said Diana Miller, Child Nutrition executive director. “With the help of administrators, custodians, teachers and principals, they were making meal kits with the foods they knew kids in their schools liked to eat. But concerns about safety, economics and service became overwhelming as the stay-at-home order was lengthened and the number of meals needed increased.”
Since the first week of April, requests for the multi-day meal kits have increased 16 percent, according to Miller. “We started out with 12,000 meal kits a week and went up to 12,500,” she said. “We are going to increase the number to 13,750 for next week.” There are more than 25,300 students enrolled in Kanawha County public schools.
Rod Stapler, a bus driver who is coordinating the food distribution project, estimates that Kanawha County will have distributed more than a million meal kits by the end of April.
“When we entered the contract for the multi-day meal kits from Compass Food Services, we had to figure out where we would receive and store the meals before distribution,” Warner said. “Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin helped us connect with the [Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center], where we can use their refrigeration system and set up additional refrigeration. It has been a great help to us.”
Each week, the pre-packaged meal kits arrive at the Convention Center over the weekend, according to Stapler. School service personnel and volunteers help unload and store the food. Then, on Monday and Tuesday mornings, people arrive early in the morning to load the buses. By 9 a.m., the bus drivers, their volunteers and the meal kits are on the road. Most days, the distribution runs are over by 2 or 2:30 p.m.
To serve Kanawha County, school buses are running routes within five main areas. Currently, 98 drivers are running those routes to get meals to the students. They are driving 4,500 to 4,800 miles weekly to make these deliveries.
Warner said that exact timing can be a bit tricky, depending on the number of families waiting at each of the regular stops, but people have been understanding about having to wait a few extra minutes. She also said people are being careful to follow social distancing guidelines at the stops and not congregating.
“I look forward to driving my route because the kids get so excited to see us coming,” said Stapler, who drove buses for Kanawha County for 10 years. “Parents and kids will talk to us as we hand out the meal kits. They ask us how we are and we talk to them about what they are doing, and if they are keeping up with school work.”
He said that with more families picking up meal kits now, they are seeing fewer students and more parents. “The kits are bigger so we encourage parents to bring large bags or wagons to take the food home with them.”
“If there is a silver lining to this pandemic, it is the positive connections we have with the community as we distribute the meals,” Schilling said. “I think it gives the students a sense of normalcy when they see their teachers and principals on the bus. And I think it helps parents to see that we want to know how our school families are doing.”
When families are unable to be at their normal distribution stops, they can come to another stop either on Monday or Tuesday, according to Warner. “We know that sometimes that can happen. All the family has to do is provide the bus driver and volunteer with the student lunch number to pick up the meal kit.”
Concerned that this might be something that smaller children would not understand, Warner asked her 6-year old daughter what her lunch number was. “She didn’t hesitate to tell me what the multi-digit number was,” she said, laughing.
Sometimes, families can’t make it to the stops. Schiling said she is not the only principal, teacher or volunteer who has driven the meal kits to homes. “We let the families know we are coming, drop the kits on the porch and ring the bell,” she said. “Every child who wants the meal kit should get one.”
“This is a challenging time,” Miller said. “Some people are employed, others are not and still others are unsure about their employment. We are not trying to determine who is more at risk so much as we are trying to be certain that everyone has the opportunity to get meals.”
Miller said the multi-day meal kits come with food for breakfasts, lunches and snacks. They include sandwiches, fresh fruit, fruit cups and juice, as well as cereal or breakfast bars.
“The kits are prepared so that kids can open the box and make selections for breakfast and lunch,” she said. “They are ready to eat so if students are home alone or just helping themselves they can handle that easily.”
Milk is not included in the meal kits. “We don’t have refrigeration or coolers large enough to carry all the milk that we’d like to distribute and keep it cold as it should be,” Miller said. She continues to investigate ways to make it possible to include milk.
This food service program is implemented through the same federal program as when students are in school, and costs the same amount to implement.
“We would like for every family to know that if they have students who are attending public schools in Kanawha County they are eligible for the meal kits,” Miller said. “They were able to have breakfast and lunch service at school, and they are able to have this as well.”