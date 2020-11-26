Again this holiday season, Kroger stores in West Virginia are conducting their Feed the Hungry campaign.
Since October, the company’s supermarkets have been asking customers to donate non-perishable and nutritious food items that will be delivered to the state’s two food banks — Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway.
Kroger officials say they will accept non-perishable foods, such as oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter and juice, which can be dropped in the Feed the Hungry bins at the front of stores. The program will run until Dec. 31.
The Feed the Hungry program is part of Kroger’s “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” initiative in which one of its goals is to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.
Kroger works with the state’s two food banks on a year-round basis to identify areas where the food banks need support. The company has provided more than $100,000 in cash and product donations. In 2019, when Mountaineer Food Bank experienced a truck shortage, Kroger donated a new $125,000 refrigerated box truck.
“We’re inspired by the work of Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank, and we are doing our best to bring critically needed food and resources to those who are struggling with hunger at this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our food bank partners need us now more than ever.”
“Kroger has been a tremendous partner for decades and the millions of pounds of food that they’ve donated have changed lives,” said Chad Morrison, MFB’s executive director. Kroger’s continued support truly means the world to us and to those we serve.”
“We’re working hard to stay ahead of the increased demand for food that the COVID-19 crisis has left across the region,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, Facing Hunger’s executive director.
“During this time of uncertainty, it’s comforting to know that partners like Kroger are willing to step up and help us provide our neighbors with much-needed food.”