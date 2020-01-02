Local theatrical groups gearing up for 2020 performance seasons

Along with the peripatetic Murder and Merriment troupe, other established area theatrical groups are rehearsing or otherwise readying for 2020 performance seasons.
Following its 70th anniversary season in 2019, the Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences will present “The Sound of Music” this month.
Rudi Arrowood of Teays Valley will portray Maria in the production, her sixth role with the West Side-based CLOG.
“I started doing shows with the Guild in 2012. After taking a five-year break while I was starting my business, Putnam Princess Parties — which is also performance related — I came back in 2019,” Arrowood said. “It’s been a busy 2019, doing ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Oklahoma’ and now ‘The Sound of Music.’ You’ve got to have that love and passion for it, and I do.”
Arrowood said her longtime love for Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals impelled her to undertake back-to-back roles as Gertie Cummings in “Oklahoma” and as the female lead in “The Sound of Music.”
“My husband told me, ‘If you don’t at least audition for ‘The Sound of Music,’ you’re going to regret it,’” she said, “and I’m really glad I did wind up doing it. It’s a dream-come-true role for me and the epitome of my love of musical theater. It’s a beautiful role in a beautiful show, the last show Rodgers and Hammerstein did together.”
“The Sound of Music” will be performed at the Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 18 and 25 with 2 p.m. matinees Jan. 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are available at the Clay Center box office or at theclaycenter.org.
In 2020, CLOG will follow “The Sound of Music” with “Memphis: The Musical” April 24-25 and May 1-3; “Paradise Park: The Musical,” during FestivALL in June; “Footloose: The Musical” in August; and “Elf: The Musical” in late October and early November.
The Alban Arts Center will host a trio of productions in the first half of 2020, respectively showcasing biting, modern-day social insight; a revered 20th century Broadway drama and a stage interpretation of an award-winning 1962 young adult novel by Madeleine L’Engle.
The Alban will present “The Colored Museum” as its first production of the new year. “The Colored Museum” is composed of 11 “exhibits” — sketches satirically addressing prominent themes of African American culture and identity.
Shows are scheduled for Feb. 21-23 and 28-29 and March 1 at the Alban, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
During the last week in April and the first week in May, the Alban will present Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”
The Alban will stage “A Wrinkle in Time” June 5-7 and June 12-14.
According to the Alban website, “‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is the story of Meg Murry, a high-school-aged girl who is transported on an adventure through time and space with her younger brother, Charles Wallace, and her friend, Calvin O’Keefe, to rescue her father, a gifted scientist, from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet.”
For tickets or more information, visit albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston presented “Frozen Jr.” earlier this month and will conclude its 2019-2020 season with performances of “Mary Poppins Jr.” at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center’s Little Theater April 2-5. Directed by Adam Bryan, the production is adapted from the Walt Disney film “Mary Poppins” for a youth cast.
More information about the Children’s Theatre of Charleston is posted at ctoc.org.