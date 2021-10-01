National Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins today, to remind and encourage women — and men — to remain cognizant — and vigilant — of the health risks breast cancer poses year round.
The American Cancer Society estimates slightly more than 1,600 female West Virginia residents will be or have been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and nearly 300 women in the Mountain State will die from the disease before year’s end.
Dr. Daniel A. Rodgers, medical director of imaging at Thomas Health in South Charleston, says technological advancements continue to make breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment more precise, less invasive and increasingly favorable in outcomes that lower the statistics cited above.
“The American College of Radiology recommends women start breast examinations at age 40 and keep returning every year for the rest of their lives as long as they’re in good health,” Rodgers said.
While other health-related organizations have propounded different examination intervals, Rodgers said, “I’m still recommending the American College of Radiology guidelines, because that’s going to save the highest number of lives. If a woman follows that recommendation, over the course of her life, she will reduce her risk of dying from breast cancer by 40 percent.”
Early detection is vital toward enhancing successful treatment, he added. “The idea is to find [cancer] when it’s very small and very treatable. If needed, we can go in and do a lumpectomy and get you the appropriate therapy. Half of all fatal breast cancer cases are diagnosed before age 50. Really aggressive cancers seem to start in younger women, which is why we emphasize starting at age 40.
“Often when we speak to women, they’ll say ‘Nobody in my family has breast cancer, so why should I worry?’ There are certain genes that increase the risk of breast cancer, but three out of four women [diagnosed with breast cancer] have no family history of it. You are still very much at risk,” Rodgers said.
Genetic risk assessments“Screening for high risk and genetic testing are two big components to detection and prevention, but, previously, they’re ones that haven’t been widely publicized or easily accessible,” said Registered Nurse Amy Beaver, a genetics navigator at the CAMC Breast Center in Kanawha City. “Prior to September 2020, the program was very reactive. We’d diagnose a lady with breast cancer and then kind of focus on family history, connect the dots and say this may be genetic. Then we’d test for genetic mutation, which was all well and good, but we might be missing everyone who wasn’t diagnosed with breast cancer but who might have risk factors.”
Beaver said the CAMC Breast Cancer has bridged much of that gap by partnering with Ambry Genetics of Aliso Viejo, California, last year. “We have a Company Care program that allows us to offer a genetic risk assessment to every patient at the Breast Center,” she said.
The assessment includes a thorough family history of cancer and a series of questions specific to determining breast cancer risk, such as age of first menarche, menopause and age when first giving birth. “They all contribute to a lady’s risk of developing breast cancer. The assessment calculates the risk of genetic mutations and determines who needs screening.”
Known as the Tyrer-Cuzick score, the calculation helps health-care providers decide if a patient requires a further screening for higher breast cancer risk factors, Beaver explained.
“Once we complete imaging, the patients talk to me, and we discuss the whole assessment, so they can understand what their risk is,” she said.
CAMC and Ambry Genetics’ multi-gene panel testing, called CancerNext, assesses the patient’s predisposition toward breast and other forms of cancer. “There are 36 genes we know are directly related to the top eight cancer symptoms, and that includes 17 breast cancer genes as well,” Beaver said. “It’s about a three-week turnaround with the testing, but that patient knows if they’re predisposed to breast cancer.”
If a genetic mutation is detected, she said, appropriate changes can be made in the patient’s regular prevention maintenance schedule, such as colonoscopies and mammograms, based upon the patient’s risk assessment. “That allows better surveillance, which leads to early detection,” Beaver said.
Support along the wayAlong with physical treatment, health-care specialists address emotional and psychological components of coping with breast cancer.
“As providers, we always do an emotional check with our patients at each visit, just to see how they are doing emotionally,” said Hanna Kesler, a breast oncology nurse practitioner at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. “We try to make it a point to sit down with each patient at their visit, to let them know we have time to listen to their concerns, and we are genuinely interested.
“We will offer emotional support when we sense they are struggling, and if there is a deeper, underlying issue, we will refer them to Marshall Psychology for evaluation for counseling or medication management if they wish.
“We also do a depression screening at each visit,” Kesler added, “and if they score a certain number, we know to address this issue to ensure they’re coping adequately.”
Kesler said prevailing pandemic safety concerns have curtailed in-person support group meetings at Edwards. “We have a support group that meets monthly at ECCC, and these meetings will hopefully be back in business after COVID-19 is under control. We also have a survivorship clinic that meets with the patients after completion of treatment and will then follow the patient long term after the first five years being cancer free after surgery,” Kesler said.
Registered Nurse Radeana M. Dotson, a certified Breast Health Navigator at Thomas Health, assists patients during their mammograms and additional treatments as required, maintaining continuity between the medical staff and patients and their families.
“I set them up with the surgeons if they need a biopsy or just another evaluation or exam after their mammogram,” Dotson said. “If they do need a biopsy, a lot of the time I’m in the room with the surgeon for that. Whenever ladies go in, I explain everything they’re going to do, what’s to be expected, and I stand there and hold their hand through it.
“Before I ever get started, I ask them, ‘Do you want to say a prayer?’ I’ve only been turned down one time. I try to bring a spiritual side to it; it’s as much mental — and emotional — as physical to fight the cancer.”
Dotson’s services are offered to Thomas Health patients at no charge.
Addressing pandemic concernsAmid lingering, fluctuating COVID-19 precautions and protocols, Rodgers said the imperative for regular clinical examinations hasn’t diminished, although the number of women scheduling them has decreased nationally during the pandemic.
“Here at Thomas Health, we saw a big reduction of women coming in last year, due to COVID-19. In April and May of last year, there was a statewide ban on elective procedures, but we’ve done screenings normally since then. Nationally, we’ve seen a decline in breast cancer screening rates. A recent article I read said there was an 8 percent decrease last year in screenings among low-income women compared to 2019, because of the pandemic.”
He said Thomas Health continues to uphold stringent safety protocols. “We’re doing mammograms in outpatient facilities, everyone wears a mask, surfaces are kept clean and there’s social distancing in the waiting room. There’s also check-in available for patients who want to wait in their cars until their appointment. We’ve kind of got it down to a science here now.
“It’s a nationwide issue,” Rodgers said. “We’re worried about the next couple of years, if we’re going to see more aggressive and larger tumors being discovered in women who hadn’t been coming in for screenings as in years past.”
“People think, ‘I can miss one year and it won’t change anything,’ but it’s scary now, because we’re seeing many more [COVID-19] positives at this time,” Dotson said. “Treating cancer can be risky, but you can get through just anything you’re facing a lot of times. You can make anything work as long as you know what you need to make it work.”
3-D mammographyIn recent years, the evolution and expansion of 3-D mammography technology have made breast cancer diagnoses more precise and efficient.
“We’ve upgraded both our mammography centers at Thomas Health, here in South Charleston and at St. Francis to 3-D mammography,” Rodgers said. “All of the structures in the breast tend to overlap each other, but the new 3-D technology allows us to kind of separate that out and navigate the breast in a different way. We’re able to tell with much more confidence what is normal and what cancer might be developing there.
“A three-dimensional view makes a giant difference. It improves our cancer detection rate, and another benefit is that sometimes when a patient gets a mammogram, you see something and you want them to come back for an additional mammogram or ultrasound. 3-D mammography minimizes a lot of those callbacks. Not only do we catch more cancers and sooner, we often don’t have to bring women back for additional exams,” he said.
Advantages of 3-D mammography cited by the Cabell Huntington Hospital Breast Health Center include:
• Improved accuracy and detection
• The ability to detect breast cancer early in its development
• Clearer images that show structures in the breast and their spatial relationship with the surrounding breast tissue.
Mammogram frequencyThe American Cancer Society recommends the following guidelines for breast examinations, both by self and by a physician, for women at these age ranges:
• Women in their 20s should begin breast self-examinations.
• Women in their 20s and 30s should have a clinical breast exam by a health-care professional every three years.
• Beginning at 30, women who have a family history of breast cancer or are at high risk for developing breast cancer should get an MRI and a mammogram annually.
• Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms if they wish to do so.
• Women ages 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
• Women ages 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years, while still having the choice to continue annual screening.
A senator’s perspective
A current member of Congress has also shared her recent experiences with breast cancer to reinforce the importance of regular examinations.
In a Sept. 9 Medium article, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) disclosed that she had been diagnosed with and treated successfully for Stage 1A breast cancer earlier this year.
Klobuchar, 61, said doctors found “white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram” in February, with surgery and radiation treatment performed in May.
The senator said she had neglected having mammograms and routine health examinations in recent months, due in part to the pandemic. In the article, she exhorted others to not do likewise.
“It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did. But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which, unfortunately, is not the case for so many others,” Klobuchar wrote.