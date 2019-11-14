Many WV bridges deemed ‘structurally deficient’

West Virginia has some of the worst bridges in the nation.
That’s according to a report issued by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association in April of this year. Citing data compiled by the Federal Highway Administration, the report listed 19.9 percent of West Virginia’s bridges as “structurally deficient,” meaning the bridges are in poor condition and in need of repairs.
Brent Walker, communications director for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, cautioned that the term “structurally deficient” doesn’t mean the bridge isn’t safe.
“We would not put cars on a bridge that is not safe,” Walker said.
The national report indicated that more than 47,000 bridges in the United States are in poor condition. Of West Virginia’s 7,269 bridges, 1,444 fell in that category.
According to the report, the only state with a higher percentage of structurally deficient bridges is Rhode Island.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said while the state’s numbers are initially startling, the report as a whole is indicative of a lack of emphasis on replacing aging infrastructure.
“I think increased funding is obviously the key here, and we want to make sure rural areas don’t get left behind, because the bridges may be smaller, serve less people or less traffic, but they’re just as vital,” Capito said.
Increased funding, she said, will occur partly on the state level with Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program and on the federal level with the reauthorization of the federal highway bill that was enacted in 2015. The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, or FAST Act, is a five-year highway bill that increased federal dollars to infrastructure construction, maintenance and repairs, including to West Virginia.
Capito, who is chairwoman of the congressional Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee, said a key priority will be to draft and pass another long-term highway bill before September 2020.