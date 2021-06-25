An important question facing today’s airline industry is not whether it will face a pilot shortage, but when that shortage will hit. Meanwhile, there’s already a worsening shortage of aviation maintenance technicians.
Against this background, Marshall University has launched an ambitious aviation program.
The first, 25 students are expected to report this fall for commercial pilot training at a new Marshall flight school established at Yeager Airport in Charleston. The school will be housed in two new buildings — a classroom building and a hanger for the school’s new planes. The total cost of the two structures: $6.79 million.
Marshall also broke ground in March at Huntington’s Tri-State Airport for a new facility to train aviation mechanics. A joint effort between Marshall and Mountwest Community & Technology College, the facility is expected to welcome its first students in spring of 2022.
Flight school named for Bill Noe
“The aerospace field is growing worldwide,” says Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “In 2018, we approached Marshall about the possibility of locating a flight school at Yeager, and they were very receptive to the idea. The aerospace industry needs more people educated in aerospace careers. I believe if we have an educated workforce here, that will bring jobs to West Virginia. The development of aviation training at Marshall is a tremendous opportunity for the airport and for the whole regional economy.”
When Marshall President Jerry Gilbert and other university leaders began exploring the feasibility of offering aviation degrees at Marshall, they drew upon the knowledge and resources of Hutington native, Marshall alumnus and Board of Governors member Bill Noe.
Noe has worked in the aviation field for decades, starting as a flight instructor and eventually becoming the president and COO of NetJets International. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, NetJets prides itself on operating the largest private jet fleet in the world.
“The more we talked with Bill about the program, the more excited he got,” says Gilbert. “He has so many contacts that we realized having him on board as an adviser to this program was going to be significant.”
Noe agreed to serve as executive aviation specialist for Marshall’s new aviation program, volunteering his time for an initial period of five years to advise on all major decisions. To recognize Noe for this support, the Board of Governors approved naming the new flight school in his honor.
“We wanted to recognize Bill’s service,” says Gilbert. “He has a reputation that will open doors for us. He has already negotiated a number of things for us we could not have done on our own. We are delighted to have him as the lead in this program, and having his name associated with the program gives us the potential to develop one of the best flight schools in the country.”
“When they decided to name the flight school after me, I felt overwhelmingly humbled,” says Noe. “It is an incredible honor to be able to leave a mark like this on my hometown and alma mater.”
Noe says he believes Marshall’s decision to offer an extensive aviation program is well timed.
“There is a pilot shortage around the world. The statistics show that the aviation industry will be hard pressed to be able to catch up with the demand over the next 20 to 30 years,” he says. “The opportunities for careers in the military or with corporate, commercial or regional airlines are all wide open. They are starving for pilots in every area. The aviation industry has an incredible shortage of maintenance technicians as well. Offering these programs will be a huge benefit to the university. They will be very popular among students and will meet a great need in the industry.”
New aircraft
It was wet and foggy on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, but Bill Noe had no trouble safely landing a new Cirrus CR20 aircraft at Yeager Airport in Charleston. It’s the first of two planes purchased for Marshall’s new flight school.
Noe picked the plane up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and flew the craft to its new home at Yeager.
“If only I had a plane like this to train in when I was starting to fly,” Noe said after alighting from the plane’s cockpit. He described the state-of-the-art Cirrus SR20 as ideal for student training, particularly for its parachute safety feature, which slowly brings the plane straight to the ground upon deployment.
Bryan Branham, chief flight instructor for the flight school, said the students who train on the new planes, which cost approximately $500,000 each, will be prepared to fly any aircraft — from commercial to military — upon graduation.
“There are two 10-inch displays, not unlike two iPads [in the cockpit],” Branham said. “We are in the future inside this cockpit. Not every school is using planes like these ... . This is what you are going to start seeing with newer aircraft.”
Branham started his military flying career in the U.S. Army, where he flew both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. His experience in aviation includes serving as an aviation training department chairman/professor, chief instructor and chief research pilot. He was most recently a professor at Ohio University.
In creating the university’s new flight school, the Marshall Board of Governors approved the purchase of the two new Cirrus aircraft at a price of approximately $500,000 each. Marshall anticipates adding as many as five additional planes to its fleet as enrollment in the flight school grows. The flight school’s goal is to produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.
Marshall’s aviation program offers a Commercial Pilot: Fixed-Wing Bachelor of Science degree. Starting in 2020, Marshall will offer an Aviation Maintenance, A.A.S. degree, which will be awarded jointly by Marshall and MCTC. The maintenance training will be based at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Maintenance program first of its kind
On March 26, officials with Marshall University, MCTC and the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) ceremonially broke ground at Huntington Tri-State Airport for their joint Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program.
The new program has been in the making for a few years and will be available for students in spring 2022, according to Gilbert. The program, he said, will teach West Virginians how to properly care for aircraft and hopefully will attract aerospace companies in the future.
“You are all witnesses to a turning point to the educational and economic future of this region,” Gilbert said. “Metaphorically, I will say that Mountwest and Marshall are flying in new airspace here. This program is the first of its kind, and we hope it will serve as a model to other institutions in the state.”
Currently under review by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Higher Learning Commission, the maintenance training will feature hands-on instruction for a career field that is forecast to grow at a rapid pace in coming years.
Facilities construction for the maintenance training program includes renovations to an existing hanger, as well as a makeover for an old armory at the airport that now will house laboratory and classroom space. The total renovation cost is $2.4 million.
Mountwest will enroll the students, provide financial aid opportunities and lend student advising and academic support while working directly with Marshall on student success,” said Michael Sellards, MCTC’s interim president.
Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown said he is excited to be able to have an AMT facility in the area because it gives people a chance to learn and eventually work locally instead of having to go to other states to find jobs in aviation maintenance.
“We are going to go out there and do all that we can to promote this program and promote this airport and see what we can do to provide opportunities for the students graduating out of this program to have jobs right here at home,” Brown said. “We don’t want to see them leaving to Atlanta and Charlotte and these other places — we want them to stay right here in the Tri-State region.”
Brown said there are 95 acres of available flat land at the airport and he hopes the maintenance program provides chances for expansion and further development of the land.
“I’m hopeful the location of AMT training here at Tri-State will pave the way for companies to position operations here,” he said.
“Pending FAA certification, we expect the first class of students to begin in spring 2022,” said Charlotte Weber, director & CEO of RCBI, which will manage the program. “Not only will our program help meet a critical need for new aviation technicians and mechanics, it will serve as a catalyst for economic development by attracting new industry and expansion in our region.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the airport and discussed the 1970 Marshall plane crash that devastated the area, and how in growing this program, it is as if the region is rising from the ashes and paying tribute to the 75 lives lost.
Justice also said the AMT training can lead to expansion in the aviation field in West Virginia.
“What we’re doing right here, right now, is we’re embarking on putting West Virginia on the map as a place where aviation-related industries can grow,” he said.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was also in attendance at the groundbreaking and discussed how Boeing, the giant aircraft manufacturer, projects the need for nearly 770,000 workers in aviation maintenance for the next generation. She said the AMT program will be a combination of people who want business growth and a skilled workforce in the area.
“West Virginia’s next generation of aviation workers will have access to a unique, cross-institutional program. We are working together to prepare our next generation for the jobs,” Miller said.
“With any growing business, we need a pro-business environment and a skilled workforce to make it work. This program will ensure that West Virginia not only has that pro-business environment, but the world-class workforce ready to serve a growing industry, too.”