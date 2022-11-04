Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ruby Amendola told her husband, Joe, she was ready. She had strung Christmas lights across the ceiling of her living room and lit lavender-scented candles. “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” her favorite hymn, came from a playlist she had made for the occasion.

Soon her family would gather around for the blessed event: the birth of their first child. All that was left to do was to fill the birthing pool and call the midwife.

Stories you might like

To learn more about midwifery, home births and birthing centers, contact the West Virginia affiliate of the American College of Nurse Midwives at www.wvacnm.org, or the Midwives Alliance of West Virginia at www.midwivesallianceofwv.com.

Susan Johnson is a freelance journalist who lives in Richwood.

Tags

Recommended for you