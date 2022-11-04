Ruby Amendola told her husband, Joe, she was ready. She had strung Christmas lights across the ceiling of her living room and lit lavender-scented candles. “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” her favorite hymn, came from a playlist she had made for the occasion.
Soon her family would gather around for the blessed event: the birth of their first child. All that was left to do was to fill the birthing pool and call the midwife.
Ruby and Joe are among a growing number of new parents opting out of hospital births. In 2019, midwives delivered 372,991 babies at home, according to the American College of Nurse Midwives. That’s an increase of more than 10% from the previous year, and continues a five-year trend.
The ACNW estimates that one in 10 births in America takes place at home. “There is something incredibly special about bringing new life into the world in an atmosphere where you feel calm, loved, and cared for,” Ruby said.
Attended by Danette Condon, a midwife from Pocahontas County, Ruby and Joe’s healthy son, Fletcher, arrived last year on May 14 in the living room of their Webster County home.
“There is so much fear surrounding birth,” said Condon. At 73, she is the undisputed grand dame of midwifery (pronounced mid-WIFF-er-ee) in West Virginia. “It is such a natural process, and young healthy mothers have much better outcomes when they give birth at home.”
Labor and stress factors
Condon cites several factors that can make hospital births stressful for young mothers. “First of all, you are in an unfamiliar setting where you have little control over what’s happening.” For instance, a woman in labor is not allowed to eat or drink once she checks in the hospital in case she might need an epidural or other surgical procedure. She’s made to shed her own clothes for a hospital gown. She’s hooked up to IVs and monitors. Often, the delivery moment is determined by the doctor’s or the hospital’s schedule.
Ruby, on the other hand, was allowed to carry Fletcher two weeks beyond the recommended 40-week gestation period; most doctors would have ordered her labor to be chemically induced. She could eat and drink what she wanted. Instead of a hospital gown, Ruby wore a bathing suit top and floated in a pool of warm water as her labor progressed. She had no IV, no epidural, no drugs.
“The water alleviates the pain,” Condon said. She studied the European method of water births, and is also trained in pressure-point massage to help women manage pain during delivery.
For weeks before Fletcher’s birth, Ruby had been receiving prenatal care and training by the midwives on what was going to happen. “I learned to trust my body and my intuition, which is something that is so important in the journey from maiden to mother,” Ruby said. “My birth team was very hands off and let me and baby lead the way, which is something pretty different than most hospital births.” When Fletcher emerged, Ruby caught him herself and brought him to her chest. “I was able to climb into my own bed and get to know my son without him ever leaving my arms.”
Another benefit of home birth, according to Condon, is that mothers and their babies are not exposed to foreign pathogens. “In home births, the mother is delivering her baby surrounded by her own biome,” she said. A biome is community of naturally-occurring organisms in a habitat or environment.
Condon believes hospital protocols lead to doctors prescribing antibiotics more often than necessary in some cases. “They can unnecessarily disturb the mother’s natural gut biome,” she said. Staying at home, where they can control who comes and goes into the birthing environment, exposes the whole family to fewer germs and viruses. Midwife Maureen Farrell from Highland Birth Support in Randolph County noted an increase in families inquiring about home births during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Home births are also less expensive — much less than hospital births. Danette Condon charged only $300 for her first solo midwife job in 1990. Today the going rate is $4,000 to $5,000, according to Maureen Farrell. Compare that with $11,442, which was the average cost without insurance of a normal vaginal birth in a hospital in West Virginia in 2020, according to a CBS News report.
Postnatal care
Home birth is only recommended for healthy mothers with healthy fetuses. Midwives are trained to recognize any situation that might put the baby and/or mother at risk. They monitor fetal heartbeat, maternal blood pressure and other indicators of distress in either the mother or the baby. The midwife is trained to send the mother to a hospital at the first sign of trouble.
They also work with clients during pregnancy to discuss nutrition and exercise, and they prepare the mother mentally and emotionally. “Along the way,” Ruby said, “[the midwife] gave me so much confidence in my body’s ability to give birth, and showed me how fun and special pregnancy and birth can be.”
Postnatal care, though, is what really sets midwifery apart. “We will visit the new mother up to six times after her birth,” Condon said. These visits assist the new mother with breastfeeding, and her own recovery – physical and psychological. They look for signs of postpartum depression. “After a hospital birth,” Condon laments, “the mother might get one phone call a few days after she gets home, but usually not a home visit.”
Midwives generally fall into three categories, depending on their training and certification.
Danette Condon and Maureen Farrell are both “direct entry traditional midwives.” That means they apprenticed under other midwives and are basically self taught. Direct entry midwives function within a fuzzy, quasi-legal area. There is nothing in the law preventing anyone from assisting in delivery of a baby — only practicing medicine without a license is not allowed.
They aren’t required to carry medical malpractice insurance. “Midwives are rarely prosecuted and rarely sued, primarily because their outcomes are so positive,” Condon said.
The next level of midwifery is the Certified Professional Midwife, or CPM. These practitioners are certified through the North American Registry of Midwives, or NARM, where they must pass several written tests and accrue a certain number of hours of hands-on practice. As of 2021, 36 states, including Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky, provide licensure for CPMs. West Virginia does not.
The only license West Virginia confers for midwifery is the Certified Nurse Midwife, or CNM. Like CPMs, nurse midwives can attend to all stages of pregnancy, birth and postpartum care. In addition, they can write prescriptions, and their practice can encompass sexual and reproductive health, gynecologic health and family planning services, including preconception care.
Beth Redden of Lookout in Fayette County is a Certified Nurse Midwife and an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Since 2009, Redden has delivered more than 1,500 babies, with 33 of those deliveries being home births.
An ancient practice
Midwifery is as old as childbirth. For centuries, experienced mothers would pool their knowledge to assist the births of new babies in their tribes, villages or neighborhoods. Some of the earliest laws guiding the practice of midwifery, according to Britannica.com, appeared in 15th-century France. “They were instituted in part to reduce what was believed to be the practice of witchcraft among midwives.”
Later laws dismissed witchcraft and focused solely on the practice of midwifery. For centuries the practice existed outside the purview of established medicine: the only requirement to attend the birth of another woman is that you had given birth yourself. Among the earliest formal midwifery training programs were those established in the 17th century in the Netherlands, which soon spread to other countries.
Midwifery continued to flourish in Europe, where many countries set up agencies for midwifery education and licensing. The British TV series, “Call the Midwife,” now streaming on Netflix, chronicles the work of midwives in East London in the 1950s after the National Health Service embraced midwifery as standard maternal care.
In the United States and Canada, however, the relationship between midwifery and medical obstetrics has been a testy one. In the early 20th century, “midwifery’s association with the underclasses, immigrants, African Americans, and Native Americans, created a perception in the medical and nursing community of midwifery as unhygienic and involving unscientific birth practices,” says the Britannica article.
But in recent decades, midwifery has been growing in acceptance, Beth Redden wants to see it grow in West Virginia.
Legislative roadblocks
There are only 78 CNMs licensed in the state, and even fewer CPMs and entry level midwives. “Our women deserve better prenatal and maternal care. We need to train more midwives and license them,” she said.
Condon believes the dearth of midwives is not a matter of medical practice as much as it is about profits. She calls it restriction of trade. “The Midwife Alliance of West Virginia has repeatedly lobbied the West Virginia State Legislature to allow the licensure of certified professional midwives, but the doctors in the Senate kill it every time.”
Medicaid only covers a fraction of a midwife’s fees. In short, Condon feels that doctors and hospitals and pharmaceutical companies do not want to lose market share to midwives and birthing centers.
Redden thinks the state needs more birthing centers where healthy mothers can deliver their babies in a setting that gives them more bodily autonomy and freedom of choice. But a barrier to birthing centers is the Certificate of Need.
A Certificate of Need, or CON, is required by the West Virginia Health Care Authority before anyone can set up a birthing center. CONs were established to avoid redundancy of medical services in a particular area. But in practice, CONs inhibit health care providers from expanding services or building new facilities, such as opioid treatment centers.
Existing health care facilities are able to hire attorneys and block new services and facilities from opening so they won’t have to compete. In an article published in 2021, Matthew D. Mitchell of George Mason University concluded that an outright repeal of these laws “could improve outcomes for patients, particularly in low-income and rural areas.”
Maureen Farrell and her fellow colleagues in the Midwives Alliance of West Virginia are working for change. “In a state where maternity care is rapidly disappearing from our rural spaces, we should be expanding home services so more families can access safe maternal care.”
Midwifery has a long history in Appalachia. As recently as the 1920s, midwives were still traveling by horseback to remote mountain communities. Not only is midwifery an Appalachian tradition, our terrain almost demands it.
“We have mothers giving birth in their cars on Droop Mountain because they can’t make it to the hospital in time,” Condon said.
For Ruby’s second birth, Maureen Farrell assisted her again, along with Christine Weirick, who served as a doula — a midwife’s assistant whose role is to provide comfort to the mother. Ruby’s 4-year-old niece, Jenna, got to witness the birth of a daughter, Lilah, along with Ruby’s mother, Christy Rose. Ruby was never far from 18-month-old Fletcher, who was able to see his mom and new sister minutes after she was born.
The Amendolas believes it should be easier for pregnant women to find options like midwifery and birthing centers.
“Home birth isn’t for everyone,” Ruby acknowledges, “but it certainly is a wonderful option for a lot of women.” While she is very thankful for hospitals and doctors and all of the help they bring, she now believes safe childbirth goes beyond just medical care. “A safe place is somewhere you are completely comfortable, where you are known by the people around you and where your needs are met and your wishes are heard. I know I wouldn’t have had such a sacred experience anywhere else. There’s no place like home.”