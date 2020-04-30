Milestones in RCBI’s history

RCBI was born in 1990 when Marshall University’s Economic Development Authority was awarded a $30,000 federal grant to plan and implement a “Factory of the Future” project.
The project’s first home was in the basement of Marshall’s Old Main, but it didn’t take long for it to outgrow that small space. So it was moved the following year to the former Huntington Trust & Savings Bank building at 1040 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Here are some of the milestones in RCBI’s 30-year history:
1992-95 — Thanks to the efforts of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., project funding for RCBI is obtained from, first, the U.S. Air Force and then the Department of Defense.
1996 — Charlotte Weber, a West Virginia native and former member of Sen. Byrd’s staff, assumes the director’s post at RCBI and immediately begins planning a statewide expansion.
1997 — RCBI opens an Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center on the campus of the Marshall University Graduate College in South Charleston.
1998 — RCBI’s Bridgeport Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center opens. (In 2006, RCBI would move to a new, larger facility at Bridgeport’s Benedum Industrial Park.)
1998 — RCBI establishes its nationally recognized Machinists Technology Program, designed to train entry-level machinists for industry.
1998 — RCBI’s Huntington facility is given a major makeover, with much of its street-level parking area converted into an expanded technology and innovation center. The exterior of the building is clad in stainless steel.
2000 — RCBI and the Marshall (now Mountwest) Community and Technical College sign a partnership agreement focusing on meeting workforce needs in West Virginia and the region.
2007 — A new independent economic impact study credits RCBI with bringing 1,000 highly skilled and higher paying jobs to the region, translating into $43 million in incremental income.
2014 — RCBI acquires state’s first direct metal laser sintering 3D printer, capable of producing end-use parts from a variety of metal powders.
2014 — RCBI creates the West Virginia Makes Festival, the state’s largest maker fair.
2014 — RCBI receives $4.9 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to establish Apprenticeship Works, the only nationwide advanced manufacturing apprenticeship partnership, now operating in 18 states.
2016 — An economic impact analysis by Marshall University finds that RCBI’s early-stage funding initiatives generated $44 million in sales for state manufacturers and led to the creation of 318 jobs in just three years.
2017 — With EDA support, RCBI establishes an aerospace proof-of-concept and training center in Cabell and Wayne counties to expand the region’s aerospace footprint, leading to the creation of an airplane mechanic training program set to launch in 2021.
2020 — RCBI begins renovations to more than triple the size of its Maker Vault, which will result in the state’s largest and most technologically advanced public makerspace.