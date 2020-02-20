Musician, mentor, man about town: Phil Washington looks back at a jazzy career

These days, Phil Washington is too blessed to be stressed. Life is good for the 67-year-old jack of all trades.
“I’m a blessed guy, I really don’t have to pursue anything,” Washington said. “The Lord just blesses me. People ask me all the time, how do you get into this stuff?”
With a shrug of his shoulders, Washington points out the obvious: “I’m blessed.”
His credentials read like a greatest hits list: musician, college professor, actor of stage and screen, and voice of the West Virginia Lottery. He has also been a pastor, drug and alcohol counselor, GED instructor and Air Force veteran, and he toured South America with a chorale group as a teenager.
It was music that became one of Washington’s first memories — and also, what later saved his life when things got out of control.
Motor City upbringing
“Religion is kind of a family business,” Washington said.
His grandfather, father and three of his siblings are ministers — as well as Washington himself.
Along with the sounds of gospel music, there was another style that helped define Washington’s childhood: Motown.
“My high school was a block and a half from Motown,” Washington said. “I went to high school with Ray Parker Jr. — you know, ‘Ghostbusters’ — he was a classmate of mine. My second-oldest brother went to high school with Diana Ross of The Supremes.”
In high school, Washington joined what was called the “stage band,” a name which was mostly used to placate white audiences.
“Back then, you couldn’t call it a jazz band, because jazz was ‘colored people music,’” Washington said.
His talents quickly attracted attention.
“Because of this voice, people started raving — my teacher, Brazeal Wayne Dennard, who had the big ‘Dennard Chorale,’ traveled all over the world, and he got me into that group,” Washington said.
The Dennard Chorale, one of the longest-running choral groups in America, took a three-month tour through several countries in South America with Washington in tow.
“When I came back from South America, they put my high school group on a TV show called ‘Summer Music’ or ‘Music of Summer’ or something,” Washington said. “Me and my high school sweetheart were in that group and got to be on TV together.”
For a while, music was the only good thing in Washington’s life.
An angry young man
As one of seven children, Washington learned early on to value the importance of family. The death of his mother at the age of 10 changed everything.
“It’s devastating; it changes your life,” Washington said. “We’re this close-knit, religious family, we love each other, Dad is preaching, all of this kind of thing. In my young mind, I’m thinking this is gonna last forever.”
His mom, Mary, was diagnosed with cancer and the end came quickly.
“In those days, if you were under 12, you couldn’t go into the ICU,” Washington said. “When they sent her back to the hospital, that was the last time I saw her.”
His father, Hiram, broke the news.
“Like 10 days later, my dad told me, ‘Mom won’t be coming home anymore,’” Washington said. “And, then he split. He went to find a new wife. My grandmother, who had helped to raise us anyway, came and stayed in the house to take care of us.”
The death of his mother, coupled with his father remarrying so soon, took a toll on the family. Three of his brothers joined various branches of the Armed Forces. The older sisters went off and got married. Washington left the new home his father and stepmother were living in and spent the remainder of his childhood with his grandmother.
“I became an angry young man,” Washington said.
An incident with a gang member at age 16 nearly sent him on a completely different path.
“One of the gang guys was messing with me,” Washington said. “I was out of control. And, I stabbed him in the chest.”
The stab wound went into his lung and filled with blood.
“The only reason I didn’t go to prison was because he had a record and I was the preacher’s kid. They put me on probation until I was 18.”
Music helped Washington begin to turn his life around.
“I was angry, and I did a lot of drugs and alcohol,” Washington said. “When I got into the music program in high school, it was really what pulled me back and gave me something; saved my life. On the path that I was on, I was gonna end up in prison or dead. Or, both.”
Coming to West Virginia
When Washington’s father was diagnosed with cancer, Hiram moved to Pittsburgh. Washington was 26 and followed him there. His father eventually moved back to Detroit, but Washington stayed. He became involved with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion church of Pittsburgh, which led to an opportunity to work with the church in Charleston.
“I said, ‘Bishop, I’ll go anywhere you want me to go, but where is Charleston, West Virginia?’ He told me you get on Interstate 79, and when it ends, you’re there,” Washington said.
Also associated with the church was Dr. William J.L. Wallace, a former West Virginia State University president.
While in the Mountain State in the late ’80s, Washington decided to pursue higher education at WVSU, at the encouragement of Wallace.
He also began playing music locally, and word began to spread about his talent. Soon, Washington began playing with a number of prominent musicians when they would stop through the state. A performance with multi-time Grammy winner Wynton Marsalis was among the most notable.
“Wynton Marsalis is one of the most amazing talents you will ever see, anywhere,” Washington said. “He was supposed to play two or three tunes with us at an event in Parkersburg — he wound up playing with us for an hour and 15 minutes. Absolutely fantastic.”
It was this performance that helped Washington get into the master’s program at Marshall University.
“I sent in the application, and they must have called me the day they got it,” Washington said. “He said, ‘So, you played with Wynton Marsalis? Can you come down tomorrow?’ I’m Marshall’s first jazz studies program; they had to write the program for me because that’s what I wanted.”
Joining the Guild
Around 30 years ago, Washington got involved with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, and he has been with them ever since.
“I did their first black production, which was ‘The Wiz’ in 1986 — I loved it,” Washington said. “Another musical, ‘Sweet Chariot,’ came up and I got a lead role. Then I came back for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ — I was the voice of the plant.”
His vocal range on stage led to commercial and voiceover work, as well as a role announcing winning numbers live on air for the West Virginia Lottery — which he continues to do several days per week.
Nina Pasinetti, artistic director for the Charleston Light Opera Guild, called Washington a staple.
“He is always there with the orchestra if he’s not on stage,” Pasinetti said. “He is charismatic, and an audience favorite in everything he does.”
Pasinetti points to Washington’s consistency and eagerness to perform as reasons for why he is beloved both by the audiences and the Guild itself.
“Beyond being on stage for these 11 or so shows, he has played in the orchestra for over 40 productions,” Pasinetti said. “When I looked through our programs over the last 10 years, he has played in almost every production, and probably for the last 20 years.”
Finding ‘Hope’
Washington became a professor at WVSU in 2007.
“I connect on a real level with the students, because I’m real with them,” Washington said. “I’m not really like a teacher. I tell them right from the beginning, in talking about the appreciation of music, I’m going to have to take you down through history, because everything that came from our history came through music. And I give the real history, not the crap they give you in school.”
At WVSU, Washington became associated with Calvin Grimm, an alum of the school. As a student, Grimm had done an audio presentation on the story of Mary Barnes, the former slave who helped found WVSU. Grimm turned his project into a film and wrote, directed and edited “River of Hope” over the course of two years starting in 2017.
The film premiered at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 15. Washington plays Christopher Payne, West Virginia’s first black legislator.
“Phil is a force to be reckoned with on stage or camera,” Grimm said. “As soon as this project started to come to fruition, we knew we had to have Phil involved. He brought his character to life in a very special way.”
Angelica Armstrong portrayed Mary Barnes in “River of Hope.” She said that Washington was always willing to lend a word of advice or helping hand on set.
“Phil is so supportive, especially to people who have less experience,” Armstrong said. “He will build everybody up, and bring a perfect amount of energy. He is so phenomenal to work with, and just such an incredible human being.”
Washington is proud of his work with the film and believes the story is one that needs to be told.
“I had no idea about this history, because all West Virginia wants to keep playing is the Hatfields and the McCoys — we’ve had enough of those dummies,” Washington said. “And, especially after the ‘Hidden Figures’ movie [about WVSU alum and NASA scientist Katherine Johnson], this story is important.”
Looking to the future
While Washington does not feel he has anything left to prove, he still has a lot that he wants to accomplish.
“The Lord has blessed me so much that if he took me right now, I’ve already done everything in life I’ve wanted to do,” Washington said. “I’ve done stage, screen, television, radio, voiceovers, I’ve been a drug and alcohol counselor, I’ve taught GED classes, I’ve been a pastor, worked on a garbage truck — once. I’ve done it all.”
One thing that Washington does want to focus on more is bettering the lives of those around him, in any way that he can.
“The young people that I can reach, I want to help,” Washington said. “The smallest accomplishment can work wonders for your life.”
He believes that the nation is wallowing in a state of negativity, and wants to do his part to help break the cycle.
“For the rest of my life, I really just want to lift people up and encourage them.”