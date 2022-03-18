The Charleston Chiefs are the area’s only high school hockey team. The team is composed of players from high schools across the Kanawha Valley who have one thing in common: their love of ice.
The Chiefs’ varsity team recently concluded a successful season, finishing with a 17-10 record. They finished their season thinking they had earned a bid to play in the national championship tournament in Dallas next week.
It would be the first time a Charleston hockey team represented West Virginia at the nationals. The players were pumped. Parents and coaches were making travel plans. League officials were soliciting donations to help offset the costs.
Then the hammer fell. The news broke last week that the team was not getting an invitation after all. Excitement turned to heartbreak. There would be no Texas faceoff.
What happened? That’s the question Keith Allen is asking. He’s president of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association, the parent organization of the Charleston Chiefs high school varsity and junior varsity teams, the middle school team and the West Virginia Wild youth teams.
“I have that question out to our affiliate district leadership and am waiting to hear back. The only information we’ve been provided is that our ranking wasn’t high enough,” Allen said. “It’s heartbreaking for our organization and for the kids on this team. We’ll use this as a life lesson and try to move forward, but it’s painful right now.”
The district he’s referring to is the Mid Am District of USA Hockey, which runs the national tournament. USA Hockey is the largest amateur hockey group in the country. The Mid Am District includes West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and western Pennsylvania.
According to an email sent by Steve Laing, USA Hockey director, the Chiefs were put on a waiting list because of the “overwhelming number of team declarations” in Division II for the High School National Tournament. Laing said the Chiefs were seeded No. 2 on the list, meaning that if two teams had dropped out, the Chiefs would have gotten a berth at the tournament.
None did. But because of a breakdown in communication somewhere along the way, the Chiefs’ players and coaches were unaware of their status.
“This is the first time since the inception of High School Nationals by USA Hockey in 2010 that not one team dropped out,” Kathy Santora said in an email, when asked about the Chiefs’ situation. Santora is High School Section Rep for the Mid Am District.
“This is certainly very disappointing for the eight teams that were on the wait list this year. We look forward to the possibility of West Virginia getting an opportunity next year,” Santora wrote.
Barbara Deaderick, an executive board member of CAHA, said that USA Hockey and the Mid Am District were not at fault. “The rankings for our team just weren’t what we anticipated they would be at the end of our season,” she said. “It’s a sad way for the high school kids to end the season, but we’ll pick things up and shoot for it next year.”
The Chiefs thought they were on their way to the nationals when they defeated the Vipers in a three-game playoff series in January. The Vipers are an at-large team based in Martinsburg. The Chiefs also finished third out of eight teams in the Kentucky state tournament earlier this month.
As things stand, no team will represent West Virginia at the 2022 USA Hockey High School National Championship next week in Dallas.
The Chiefs still met for practice this week, but under a shadow. What would have been a time of intense preparation to compete against teams from the country’s largest hockey markets instead became a series of team scrimmages to let the kids play and have fun.
Wild about the game
Nationals kerfuffle aside, what can’t be denied is the growth of youth hockey in Charleston in recent years.
The CAHA was founded in 1988 and is run by volunteers. The organization offers hockey to boys and girls ages 4 through high school. This year, they had nine teams on the ice. Counting all the kids from 8U (8 and under) to high school, the program had approximately 135 players. Their home ice rink is South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.
“We’ve mostly been a youth program playing recreation-level hockey. But over the past few years we’ve gotten more competitive and joined some travel leagues,” Allen said.
Allen has been president of CAHA for eight seasons. “When I first got involved, we had around 60 to 70 kids. We’ve almost doubled that,” he said.
The Chiefs’ varsity team had 22 players, including five seniors. “The high school team is a co-op and has athletes from all the high schools in our area. We started competing against other teams in West Virginia — teams from Wheeling, Morgantown and Martinsburg. More recently, they’ve allowed us to compete in the Kentucky High School Hockey League, where we play against teams from Lexington, Louisville, those areas,” Allen said.
Zach Hill is head coach of the Chiefs. Speaking on the phone on his way to coach the junior varsity team in a tournament in Cincinnati last week, Hill praised his varsity team.
“They all have been in hockey at least six years,” he said. “They’re a good team playing at a high level.”
When asked about specific players on the Chiefs’ varsity team, Hill had only good things to say.
Senior Andrew Strickland is the team captain. “Andrew brings a lot of energy to the team. He’s a natural leader,” Hill said.
Drew Allen, Keith Allen’s son, plays center. He was selected as a First-Team All-State player for the Kentucky High School Hockey League. “Drew’s my first line center and my alternate captain,” Hill said. “He’s a hard-working hockey player and highly skilled.”
The Chiefs also had four players get honorable mention for Kentucky All-State: Flechyr Bonwell, Gage Bromiley, Shea Kendrick, and Michael Lao.
Sam Goodwin, another senior, is the son of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Sam’s been playing since 8U, at least 10 years. He’s my top defenseman,” Hill said.
There’s one girl on the team, Shannon O’Connor. “She’s one of my kids from Parkersburg, a sophomore. She’s dedicated, and not afraid to lay some body contact on the boys out there. No fear in her whatsoever.”
The coach also praises his goalie, Shea Kendrick. “He’s an unbelievable goaltender. He’s been a wall for us this season.”
Hill has been coaching for 10 years, but hockey has been a part of his life since he was old enough to swing a stick.
“I’ve played hockey from the time I was 6 years old,” he said. “I grew up playing in Charleston. In high school, I was on Team West Virginia, an All-Star group. We played most of our tournaments in the Pittsburgh area.”
After Hill graduated from Capital High School, he played hockey at Marshall University for four years.
“The big thing I push on my kids is our work ethic,” said Hill. “If we work hard as a team, we can outplay anyone.”
Unlike Hill, Allen never played hockey growing up. But he realized his son, Drew, had a passion for sports that he never had. Drew began playing hockey at age 6. “I learned the game with him, and started playing pickup hockey with adults,” Allen said. “Now I play twice a week. It’s a great, lifelong sport.”
What’s next
Some of the players who grow up playing on the West Virginia Wild and Charleston Chiefs teams go on to play at college. Hockey takes two different forms at the college level: club hockey through the American Collegiate Hockey Association and NCAA hockey.
“We’ve had players from our program go on to play club hockey at WVU and other places,” Allen said. “One of our former players, Braden Phillips, is currently at WVU playing on their Division II team.”
For some, hockey is becoming a family legacy. One of the youth team’s coaches is T.W. Hineman. “Hineman played in our program, then went on to play at WVU. Now, he’s back with us coaching, and has a child in our Learn-to-Play program. It’s neat seeing a second-generation player getting involved,” Allen said.
The Learn-to-Play program is designed to introduce new kids to hockey. Learning to skate comes easy for most of them, according to Allen.
“When I meet parents with new skaters, I recommend they take lots of video the first month. Because a month or two into their first season, the kids are going to be so much better than when they first got on the ice. By the end of the season, they’ll be doing hockey stops, turns, sometimes even skating backwards,” Allen said.
A big asset for the hockey program is the facilities at Memorial Ice Arena. “We are spoiled by how nice our arena is,” Allen said. “We are fortunate to have a good working relationship with the City of South Charleston and arena management.”
All of this contributes to the club’s “unique atmosphere,” according to Allen. “While we have gotten into more competitive hockey in recent years, we haven’t lost sight of our main mission, which is to get kids playing hockey, focus on development, and make them better athletes and better adults.”
Some of the youth teams in CAHA also had good seasons. The West Virginia Wild 14U team won the Buckeye Travel Hockey League Championship. They are led by first-time coach Brandi Muller. The Wild 10UA team made it to the championship, but lost the final game.
This bodes well for high school teams down the road. The talent and commitment of the young players make it easy to believe that national championship berths could well be in Charleston hockey’s future.