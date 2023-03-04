Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Native Plant Society is dedicated to conserving the Mountain State’s native plants and habitats, as well as understanding these plants and their benefits to the environment.

Established in the 1980s, the WVNPS is a resource that works together with other organizations in the state, such as the Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia University Herbarium.

