Mining deep lodes of motherhood
“They Always Wave Goodbye” is a book about moms, for moms. The debut collection of short stories by Madison native Katie Sherman touches on every situation relating to female reproduction: the first period, infertility, postpartum depression, SIDS, breastfeeding, and work/life balance.
The stories also touch on every relationship a woman might have: a parent with Alzheimer’s, a lesbian partner, a strained marriage, a demanding child, a rival sister, the complex relationship every woman has with her mother.
The opening story, “The Fairy House,” is set in West Virginia, told from the point of view of a daughter who “wanted so badly to leave,” and at the same time “wanted so badly to stay.” Much in the flavor of “The Glass Castle” – the 2005 memoir that had a long run on the New York Times bestseller list – the protagonist and her sister struggle to find hope and beauty in a home with a mentally ill mother.
Other stories are set in Chicago, where Sherman freelanced for the Chicago Tribune and other publications.
Sherman’s wedding was actually held in the Chicago Zoo, which provides the backdrop for “Hook Wounds,” a poignant story about a female zookeeper who loses her baby to SIDS as she tries to save a mother elephant.
“The Third Gender” transports the reader to the Middle East, where a war correspondent, five months pregnant, enters a world forbidden to most women, let alone soon-to-be-mothers. “You’ll have a family soon,” her Egyptian guide Mohammed says. “Why put yourself in the middle of this chaos?”
Sherman fearlessly puts her characters into all kinds of chaos. She has a masterful ability to crystallize a moment with imagery, pacing her sentences and crafting metaphor.
Some of these metaphors are West Virginia specific. For example, she writes in “They Always Say Goodbye” about Kim, who “felt wild and adventurous and a little dangerous, like standing in the middle of the New River Gorge Bridge while coal trucks zoomed overhead.”
Others are profoundly universal. “You’re disappointed there were so many unresolved issues lingering like washed laundry that didn’t get the opportunity to dry.”
“They Always Wave Goodbye” is a perfect gift for any mother, but West Virginia mothers will appreciate the lovely cover with its bright rhododendron popping on a blue background as deep and rich as a cloudless June sky.
Inside, the stories will resonate for any woman who has taken part in the most difficult and yet rewarding enterprise a human can undertake: creating a new life. “I can’t wake up to another morning of endless invasion,” Lily says to herself in one story. “I can’t threaten one more time out.”
The easiest thing would be to leave, she says. “She could walk away and be the missing link from their childhood.”
Decisions like Lily’s — to leave or to stay — are what will keep readers turning the pages.
“They Always Wave Goodbye” (2021) is available on Amazon in hardcover or paperback.
A glimpse into lives of two WWII soldiers
“One Lives, One Dies” by the prolific Webster County writer and photographer Mark Romano revolves around two West Virginia men — Bud Webb and Junior Smith — who fought in World War II and left behind a trove of letters.
And turn them you will. Romano has put together an engaging collection of correspondences, interviews, photos, artifacts, documents, and other archives from World War II.
For example, there’s the interview with James Cortez, who remembered seeing George Patton (“He was marching along with his troops. He stopped and bull---t with us,” calling Hitler a “paper-hanging SOB.”)
Cortez also recounted the spectacle of American boys — many blown to pieces on the beach at Normandy — wailing for their mothers.
Other historic battles and events come to life in the Cortez interview, including the Battle of the Bulge, the Siegfried Line, the liberation of German prison camps, and his triumphant homecoming.
The interviews with a dozen or so veterans reveal the very texture of Army life. How they wore “bivouac slippers” to avoid foot fungus. How they lived for treats like warm doughnuts served by pretty nurses, the occasional Milky Way candy bar, or receiving a Life Magazine in the mail.
Through all the letters runs the thread of romance: descriptions of beautiful French and Italian women who were no match for their stateside sweethearts, the engagement ring sent through the mail, purchased somewhere in Europe out of a meager Army paycheck.
One stateside girlfriend, Goldie, wrote religiously to Bud, describing her job in Richwood’s clothespin factory. Home at night, after a long day’s shift as a “slotter,” Goldie writes, “I’m listening to the radio. A boy is singing ‘When the lights go on around the world.’”
In Goldie’s final chapter, she describes riding on a train; another soldier, a newlywed, asks to sit beside her. “Not long after he fell asleep, his head drooped down onto my shoulder. I didn’t go to sleep for a long time. I was just thinking about Bud.”
Tender passages like these are juxtaposed with harrowing accounts of brutal, bloody battles. “The sky was filled with [tracer] fire and it looked beautiful. But the thought of that beauty — you knew what it was — DEATH,” wrote Bill Fedor.
You’ll have to read the book to find out which soldier — Bud or Junior — lives, and which one doesn’t come home.
“One Lives, One Dies” (2022) is available on Amazon in print and ebook formats. Autographed copies are available from the author at markromanoauthor.com.
A series designed to heal broken hearts
Hannah Evans has a goal for “The Letter,” the first book in her series, “Annie’s Appalachian Adventures.” She wants to get a copy in every school in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“One in four kids goes home to a parent with an addiction nationwide,” she said. Her job as a secondary school teacher prompted her to write the series. “While teaching at Richwood High School,” she explained, “one child had the courage and conviction in the middle of class to tell the truth about his family’s drug use. In that moment, I saw the hurt in other students’ eyes I would never forget.”
Evans is a former West Virginia history teacher, and now teaches in Pennsylvania. She felt compelled to write a series of books where a little girl confronts problems not uncommon in Appalachia: poverty, addiction, ignorance, isolation.
“We have to talk about these things and not ignore them,” she said. “I created ‘Annie’s Appalachian Adventures’ to help mend broken hearts. My hope is that all children can learn to love themselves and achieve their dreams.”
In “The Letter,” a mother who’s an addict writes to her daughter Annie. She is writing to explain that their problems are not Annie’s fault. “I am sick,” she writes, “and my sickness cannot be fixed with medicine alone.” She explains that every day is an epic battle. “Sometimes the bad guys are bigger and stronger than me.”
But Annie, who lives with her grandmother, helps her mother move forward.
Evans believes children need to know that it is OK to talk about addiction and how this disease impacts them. “If we want our society to heal, we have to open that conversation and talk with our children, even if it is uncomfortable for us.”
Colorfully illustrated by Southern California artist Erika Grimm, “The Letter” is both inspiring and heart rending. Annie’s mother recalls all their good times together when they “traveled” through Annie’s imagination: visits to the Great Pyramids, cities of the past, every state in the union.
Thanks to a rural opioid response grant through West Virginia University, 620 copies will be distributed to various schools and treatment centers.
“The Letter,” (2021) the first book in “Annie’s Appalachian Adventures,” is published by Curious Kiddos Educational Resources, and is available in print and ebook formats at the publisher’s website, curiouskid.org, and at anniesadventures.org.
For the woman who must always be ‘on’
West Virginia native Mary Marantz’s bestselling 2020 memoir, “Dirt,” chronicled her bootstraps journey from a mountaintop trailer to the halls of Yale Law School.
In her new book coming out May 3, “Slow Growth Equals Strong Roots,” Marantz addresses her compulsive need to be an overachiever — to be, as she puts it, “the most put-together woman in the room.” The book has the subtitle “Finding grace, freedom and purpose in an overachieving world.”
It will be available on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions.
The book is beautifully put together and includes photographs of ballerinas that Marantz and her husband, Justin, photographed in Venice when they ran a successful photography business. Like those ballerinas, Marantz says she was always onstage, always performing.
But her book reveals a different woman: one who is deeply exhausted, experiencing “daily desperation.” At 40, Marantz realizes she’s been trying to be that perfectly put-together woman her whole adult life.
“Slow Growth” is made up of 35 short chapters. Each chapter is part confession, part self-scrutiny, part spiritual advice. Marantz’s audience, like those of her popular iTunes podcast, “The Mary Marantz Show,” are women like herself — high achievers who were given five-dollar bills for every “A” they got on their report cards.
Marantz lays bare the pitfalls of women “achieving for their worth.” The material rewards of being a high achiever only left her wanting more. “I’ll be happy when …” is the Sisyphean mountain she daily climbed.
The book will resonate with women who had time during the pandemic to reevaluate their roles as wives, mothers, career women. A child of the digital age, Marantz alludes to the blue checkmarks on Twitter and the filters we put on ourselves. These become the “checklists” of other people’s success. In Chapter 25, she confronts one of those items still unchecked in her life — a child.
At the same time, Marantz frequently alludes to the ’80s when she came of age. She writes that she often felt like one of the characters in “The Goonies” or Molly Ringwald in “Sixteen Candles” — always losing until she’s not. She’s Marty McFly watching her past fade away when she makes a change.
While “Dirt” can easily be binged in one sitting, “Slow Growth” should be read slowly, each chapter lingered over like a fine meal. It’s a daily devotional that belongs on the bedside table of successful women struggling with survival guilt — or wondering why all of it is never enough.