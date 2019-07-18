New River Gorge, Summersville CVBs focus on outdoors (Daily Mail WV)

Moving outside the metropolitan areas to Fayette and Nicholas counties, CVBs shift their marketing efforts to attract adventure seekers.
“We draw outdoors enthusiasts,” said Sharon Cruikshank, who has been director of the New River Gorge CVB for 22 years. “We seem to be doing a good job. More people are coming to West Virginia, and to New River Gorge.”
A case in point is the World Scout Jamboree coming to Summit Bechtel Reserve at Glen Jean next week. The 12-day Jamboree is expected to bring in some 45,000 Scouts from more than 150 countries. Many of the region’s hotels will benefit from Scout families seeking lodging for the event.
It’s the first World Jamboree at Summit Bechtel, which opened five years ago. The 14,000-acre site is also home to the annual National Scout Jamboree.
Cruikshank said she is also seeing a lot of interest in the State Fair near Lewisburg Aug. 8-17.
“We cross-promote events in the state, not just our area,” she said.
The NRGCVB marketing plan includes having an active presence on social media; producing brochures, local and national advertising buys; and doing travel shows in the winter. “It keeps us busy,” Cruikshank said.
The CVB’s funding comes from three hotels, Hawks Nest Lodge, and cabin and house rentals. “Unlike Charleston with its hotels, the majority of our lodging tax comes from cabin rentals,” she said.
Other upcoming events include the Appalachian String Band Music Festival at Camp Washington-Carver Aug. 1-5 and Captain Thurmond’s Challenge, a triathlon event on Aug. 3 that includes mountain biking, kayaking and trail running on a loop through Fayetteville and the Gorge.
Summersville: Lake adventures and more
Along with extolling the extensive recreational opportunities that beckon on and along Summersville Lake, with 2,700 acres of water and more than 60 miles of shoreline that make it West Virginia’s largest lake, the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau promotes the Nicholas County seat’s other natural and historical tourism attractions.
SCVB Executive Director Marianne Taylor said that while the lake draws a million visitors yearly for boating, scuba diving, rock climbing and other leisure and sporting adventures, “There are other things to do, like several nice hiking trails with some beautiful foliage along the way; some are very strenuous and some are very easy to walk.
“We promote Nicholas County, with a particular focus on Summersville,” she said. “We also promote all of our lodging — hotels, motels, campgrounds — and fine dining all the way to fast food.”
The SCVB also touts its Civil War ties to travelers at the nearby Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park, Taylor said. “It also has a beautiful overlook of the Gauley River,” she said, “and the Henry Patterson Museum.”
Another local showcase offering is the Kirkwood Winery, with daily tours and tastings — and, along with 33 varieties of wines, “the best bourbon in the state,” Taylor said.
Summersville itself is promoted. “There are always activities going on downtown. For example, every Thursday evening, there’s a concert at the pavilion, free to the public,” Taylor said.
Its endeavors funded by the hotel/motel tax, the SCVB relies strongly, but not entirely, on social media to reach potential visitors from the Eastern Seaboard and Canada, among others.
“We do a lot of social media and we still do some print ads in magazines that hit most of the mid-Atlantic states,” Taylor said. “We put a lot of money into the social media aspect of marketing and have a visitors’ guide on our website.”