The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, a coalition headquartered in Clifton Forge, Virginia, railroad museum offices, has published its annual fundraising calendars, showcasing a trio of rail-centric themes for 2022.
Unique for the coming year is one of the themes — a calendar focusing, for the first time, on a specific region the C&O Railway has served: the New River Gorge.
Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society President Mark Totten explained why the New River Gorge was selected for the distinction. “There are instances where factors combine to create a completely unconventional set of historical circumstances on which we look back with wonder because of their uniqueness. Such is the case with the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway and the surrounding industries in the 20th century throughout the New River Gorge,” he said.
“The industrialization of the New River Gorge was a rise and fall of human technology and achievement amid one of the most rugged places in North America. It is a story of discovery, machines, nature and human grit.”
The former C&O Railway, now CSX Transportation, still runs through the New River Gorge from Gauley Bridge to Hinton, Totten noted.
Along with depicting historical scenes throughout the New River Gorge from its industrial peak, the calendar includes special dedications to two living connections to New River Gorge railroad history: Marvin Plumley and Dorothy Jean Boley.
Marvin Plumley
A Meadow Bridge resident, Plumley, 74, was hired onto the C&O Railway in 1967. He worked various railroading jobs in Thurmond, Meadow Creek, Hinton, Raleigh, Gauley, Rainelle and the White Sulphur Springs depot.
He was born in a C&O Railway company house in 1947. “I lived at Meadow Creek, and trains were running by our house in the Sewell Valley,” he said. “My dad worked on the railroad for 36 years and my grandfather worked on the railroad, so I guess it was in my veins.
“Going to work at Thurmond in 1967 was like going back in time. They still had the two-piece phones and the scissor phones on the operator’s desk. I qualified on various jobs working up and down the river at places like Gauley Bridge and Raleigh.
“I thought it was kind of neat to go back to where I lived on Meadow Creek for 23 years, going back to the places of my childhood days where I knew all the people. We had a lot of respect for the people who held those railroad jobs in the past.”
He also worked for Amtrak as the station agent at Prince from 1984 until 2007. “Going back to Prince and qualifying for the ticket agent’s job just a mile from where I was born and a mile from where I started school was memorable,” he recounted. “I thought that was an honorable thing, and my mom and dad always thought the depot agent at Prince did a lot of things for a lot of people.
“The depot agent was a pretty prominent position back in my day and in times before that. The agent signed a lot of people up for unemployment benefits who were on the railroad, and delivered paychecks.
“Beginning work as the station agent at Prince was a bittersweet ordeal. I was glad to have the job and glad to be back near my home. I had walked past that station going to Quinnimont School with my brothers and sisters. But I knew my brother left from that station for the Army, and then his casket was returned on the #3 train at 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1953, after he was killed in Korea.”
After retiring in 2007, Plumley became an active C&OHS member and volunteer, particularly by contributing to projects at the C&O Railway Heritage Center.
“The first project with C&OHS was to build a small track around the Heritage Center Museum. We worked on that every Saturday for a long time. We fixed a C&O crossbuck back up at the Heritage Center Museum and have started restoring a vintage railroad phone box,” he said.
“Amtrak wanted me to use a new golf cart at the Prince station instead of the C&O baggage wagon. I put them off, because I didn’t want to use a golf cart in case it broke down. I kept using that hand-powered baggage wagon, even though they were phasing them out.
“Later when I got the Prince baggage wagon after it was donated to the Society, it was splintered and you couldn’t put much weight on it. It had been outside and was in bad shape since I used it at Prince. I agreed to take it and fix it up, thinking it would be in the condition it was in when I used it at Prince.”
Plumley stripped down the wagon and acquired hemlock boards from a Nallen lumber company for the restoration.
“I had to straighten out the metal on it. I worked on it in my spare time. All total, it took about four months to where I could take pride in it. I wanted to put it back into the color and condition it was when I used it at Prince — and I did.”
The baggage wagon is on display at the Heritage Center Museum.
Dorothy Jean Boley
“Dorothy Jean Boley, of Hinton, is believed to be the last living female wartime hire on the C&O Railway,” Totten said.
She has memories that include seeing German prisoners of war traveling through the Gorge aboard C&O trains. Prisoners captured from the Afrika Korps were on their way to stateside detention camps.
“Boley hand delivered paychecks to C&O road crews who were too busy in wartime to leave their trains,” Totten said.
During her railroad career, Boley was secretary to the division superintendent. She has dedicated her retirement years to the Hinton Railroad Museum.
“Our history is best brought to life and taught to us through living connections to a subject, era or place,” Totten said. “We revere the last living witnesses to wars, political dynasties, notable events, famous families and historical tragedies.”
Boley is in that category — a real person with a link to a vanishing history.
“In our photographic selections, we hoped to capture this world where they lived, worked and served. We also give thanks to their lifelong efforts ensuring their stories are not lost to time.”
Plumley and Boley “represent just two of many thousands who lived and worked within this region of West Virginia for over 100 years,” Totten said.
The New River Gorge calendar was also developed, in part, to honor the Fayette County natural landmark’s designation as a national park and preserve earlier this year.
“Today the New River Gorge itself is silently returning to the wild, forever preserved as America’s newest national park, an example that nature is a stronger force than any technology that attempts to conquer it,” Totten said.
“This calendar captures pieces from that unique intersection of history, when people and machines briefly ruled the landscape.”
‘The Railroad Kitten’ and Steam Locomotive motifs
The other sets of 2022 calendars include the Chessie “The Railroad Kitten” version, the longest-running railroad-themed calendar in the United States, according to Totten. Published recently for the 88th year, the 2022 Chessie calendar features an assortment of vintage C&O Railway advertising art from the 1930s and 1940s.
“The art selected for 2022’s Chessie calendar is intended to represent the ‘Golden Era’ of Chessie,” Totten said. “In the decade before and during World War II, the advertising mascot was new and wildly popular with the traveling public.”
So popular, in fact, that the railroad began using the cat in nationwide marketing campaigns.
“Beginning in 1933, she burst on the scene with unexpected vigor, surprising even the C&O Railway, which promptly hired a high-class advertising agency to promote her,” Totten said. He added that the Wall Street Journal once called Chessie “the kitten of destiny.”
The Chessie calendar reached its peak distribution with 425,000 copies in 1947.
The C&OHS has also published its traditional calendar dedicated to steam locomotive power, this year focusing on the C&O’s iconic 4-6-4 Hudson-type steam locomotives. The Hudson locomotives were used extensively throughout the C&O system.
The C&OHS’ biggest fundraiser of the year, the calendars are available now. They can be purchased at the C&O Railway Heritage Center Museum Gift Shop, at ChessieShop.com or by calling 540-862-2210 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The calendars cost $10.95 each or $25 for all three.
The Railway Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 705 Main St., a short walk from the Clifton Forge Amtrak station.
Engineering the future
Totten’s interest in trains and, eventually, their history, began early. “When I was a child, my father took me to see them several times when they were coming through Kanawha County,” the Charleston resident said.
“I started to visit the museum a little more than 10 years ago,” he said, “and that eventually led me to volunteering, taking a leadership role and taking over the organization, and I’ve been operating it ever since.”
His predecessor, Thomas Dixon Jr., founded the C&OHS and remains active with it. Dixon developed an interest in history as a teenager. He self-published a history of his hometown of Alderson in 1967 at age 20, while attending West Virginia University.
“From that, I became interested in railroading in general,” the 75-year-old said from his Lynchburg, Virginia, home. “In Alderson, railroads connected you with everything. There were six passenger trains going through town every day. You could pick up your mail from them three times a day. On Saturday nights, before there was television, you’d go to the station to see who was coming and going on the No. 6 train.”
While at WVU, Dixon met Gene Huddleston, who had published a book on C&O steam locomotives. After several discussions with his fellow rail enthusiast, Dixon began producing a newsletter and magazines on the C&O Railway.
“That’s how the C&O Historical Society basically started,” Dixon said.
Dixon continued to publish the newsletter (“kind of by remote control”) and hundreds of articles and books during his 17 years in the Army. He was also the C&OHS president and chairman for its first 38 years, and now serves as its chief historian, publications director and principal writer.
Since retiring from the Army in 1990, Dixon said, “My principal business has been operating the C&OHS Museum. I drive over three mountain ranges, 70 miles, three days a week to work there.”
The other four days, Dixon is researching and writing articles for the Society.
“We realized about 30 years ago that we were the last generation where railroads were central to our daily lives,” Dixon said. “That’s why we created the museum, with eight buildings, eight acres of land, six tracks and a large, display-type museum. As our side of the organization declines [in membership], we hope the museum side will rise to keep it going. Right now, we’re standing betwixt and between.”
He hopes more people will come visit the museum. “It’s a wonderful day trip — a three-hour drive on I-64, or people can get on the Amtrak Cardinal from Huntington or Charleston, come to Clifton Forge and see us, visit the museum and the gift shop and maybe ride our little, park-type train while they’re there,” Dixon said.