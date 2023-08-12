Expressing their creative interests in nature and the environment, cultural heritage and family history, six artists will present their work at an exhibition at Taylor Books, from Aug. 25 through September.
The West Virginia artists are the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts 2023 Creative Entrepreneur Fellows.
The yearlong fellowship program replaces the arts organization’s Emerging Artist Fellowship.
“Working with emerging artists, we realized focusing only on their art provided early-career artists with just one part of what they need to succeed,” said Renee Margocee, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts executive director.
The foundation staff developed the new fellowship to emphasize art and business skills.
“Artists in this fellowship work on their art and participate in professionally directed workshops on communications, networking, business, and finance,” said Margocee.
In September, they will share what they are learning at a panel on launching an arts career at Piccalilli in Parkersburg.
The fellows have some things in common. They were encouraged and supported to become artists from their childhoods by family, teachers and mentors. They use their artistic voices to express their history, their environment and their sense of Appalachia.
Leah GoreLeah Gore of Huntington is making a name for herself in culinary arts, sculpture, painting, and ceramics. She studied culinary arts at Mountwest Community and Technical College and fine arts at Marshall University. Pursuing her passion for food, Gore attended the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park and worked in restaurants in South Africa and Denmark.
“My maternal grandfather, Jack, started a family bakery,” said Gore, who comes from a family of great cooks and bakers.
“At Marshall, I discovered food and art mediums intertwine,” she said. “I learned to tell my stories in food and art by connecting my locality, my resources and the context of Appalachia as the daughter of a blue-collar region.
“My art is textured, lively and nostalgic. It ranges from delicate to bold, from lovely to layered as I express memory, regional context and stereotypes.”
She hopes to increase her community engagement and see stronger crossovers between food and art in gallery settings.
Leslie NorrisLeslie Norris grew up in Newell, Hancock County, and remembers teachers reminding her to complete her reports and tests without drawing in the margins.
“I was encouraged to leave West Virginia to pursue my art interests, but I was heartsick for the land, people and communities, so I came back,” she said.
She enrolled in the West Virginia University School of Art and Design, expecting to be a traditional artist. A summer course in printmaking changed that.
“It took me about four years to hone my skills and acquire enough equipment to get serious about my work,” she said.
Now, her business, Sugar Pop Press, allows her to enjoy the versatility and affordability of her art form.
“All my prints, or serigraphs, start with hand-drawn sketches and pictures and mix traditional art with contemporary themes,” she said.
From her home-based studio in Morgantown, Norris designs prints with bright colors and nostalgic whimsy, often focusing on companionship, moments of reflection and imagination at playtime.
She hopes to establish a makers’ space for her work and other artists. “I believe this space will contribute to more pride in Appalachian art and opportunity for artists,” she said.
Mickayla PenceMickayla Pence makes one-of-a-kind, mixed media jewelry and wearable art at her home in Greenbrier County. She uses precious metals, gemstones, magazine and photo clippings with butterfly wings, feathers, and pressed flowers.
Nature, eclectic fashion, feminism, pop culture, and self-expression influence her art and allow her to express her feelings about texture, shape and color with themes of mental health and social justice.
“I look for ways to push boundaries,” she said. “I am focusing on larger ornate works with asymmetrical balance influenced by couture fashion runways, photo shoots and conceptualized symbolic social justice pieces.”
After graduating with a fine arts degree from Marshall University, Pence moved to New York City to work as a freelance graphic designer. There, she discovered makeup artistry and studied at the Make Up For Ever Academy.
She traveled the world for 10 years until she realized a shift back to West Virginia could help her turn her jewelry-making hobby into a career. She calls her company, Mick’s Media Jewelry, “one of the most fulfilling endeavors I have accomplished thus far.”
Kylie Proudfoot-Payne
Kylie Proudfoot-Payne of Belington, Barbour County, uses a practical approach to creative work: Problem – Solution.
A Davis & Elkins College graduate with bachelor of arts degrees in Psychology/Human Services and Arts Education, she was doing social work when she learned that ArtsBank in Elkins was hiring artists to teach its K-5 grade artist residency program.
“My problem was how to teach art to young children, and my solution is to feed their imaginations and allow them to be inspired, rather than direct them with specific assignments,” said Proudfoot-Payne. She finds inspiration for her own work with this method.
Proudfoot-Payne has plenty of opportunities to paint landscapes at Audra State Park, where she hikes and walks with her family. She uses acrylic paint on large formats and is challenging herself to work in smaller formats.
She has a strong interest in the environment and enjoys artistic play while she paints, leading her to try earthworks. “I use found natural items like sticks, branches, leaves and stones to build an earthwork without disrupting the environment and leaving natural art for others to enjoy,” she said.
Her newest interest is embedding communications tags into her art. She developed a portal project using large, plywood panels for paintings of Laurel Mountain, Spruce Knob and Audra State Park. When people use their mobile phones to scan the paintings, they are directed to websites, videos and more.
“The possibilities for engaging people with art are endless,” she said. “I’m hoping to do an art installation in a Belington storefront to share more art with my community.”
Hannah Watters
Hannah Watters, of Kanawha County, was a teenager in Boone County when she realized the coal industry’s impact on her life: destructive and unsettling, yet essential to survival.
That duplicity inspires artwork in which she interprets place in Appalachian communities. She presses, paints and sculpts forms in nature that share similarities with humans.
Watters first explored the contrast of the presence and absence of life as it relates to the coal fields in her community while working toward a Bachelor of Arts degree at West Virginia State University.
“I hope my work causes people to think about the complexities of the coal industry,” she said. “People are either pro-coal or anti-coal, but I think the issue is more complex and not so black and white.”
Watters shifted her creative approach into multidisciplinary processes combining sculpture and two-dimensional applications while working on her Master’s of Fine Arts degree at the Columbus College of Art and Design.
She is challenging herself to use paper, acrylic paint, ink, fiber, and graphite in her work.
“I believe in failing forward,” she said. “I will always be learning how to communicate my place in Appalachia by using broader techniques, compositions and design choices.”
Anthony Peyton YoungAnthony Peyton Young, of Charleston, is a figurative artist who tells his stories through drawing, painting and collage and experiments with textiles and ceramics. Using nontraditional materials like bleach, lye, gunpowder, and perming in his creative process, he offers commentary on violent acts against the Black body and the erasure of the Black identity.
Young received his undergraduate degree in fine arts from West Virginia State University and his master’s degree from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts/Tufts University.
“At Tufts, we looked at concepts to push our artwork beyond traditional mediums and superficial themes,” he said.
Young advocates for the significance of the arts in personal and community experiences. “Art can make everything better,” he said. “I believe good art can create change and make people rethink issues.”
To learn more about the Creative Entrepreneur fellows and the fellowship program, visit tamarackfoundation.org.