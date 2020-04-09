Nitro military museum in midst of makeover maneuvers

The City of Nitro bills and brands itself as a living memorial to World War I, and has long had a museum dedicated to that war.
Now, the city is in the process of renovating that museum, giving it new life as city planners look to the future.
Extensive renovations have been in progress since early February at the Nitro World War I Museum at 2003 20th St., albeit halted temporarily due to the preventive civic measures being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Nitro War Museum was actually started by the Moody family, I guess back in the 1980s,” Nitro Mayor David Casebolt said. “They had a collection of materials from World War I and all the wars through, probably, the Korean War at that time.
“With the renovations, we want to tell the story of the role Nitro played in World War I,” Casebolt said, “and how our people have contributed to the war effort — not just World War I, but all of the wars. And how they built our town with a population of approximately 1,000 to approximately 100,000 in less than a year, all to support the war effort.
“With a large contribution of items to the museum coming in from the public, it started to get disorganized,” the mayor said. “Our Museum Committee did an outstanding job to put a plan in place to get it going. After this COVID-19 virus situation has been dealt with, they should be able to get back at it.”
Beginning in 2005, the museum was housed in the former Nitro High School. It was relocated to its current locale, the erstwhile A-1 Carpet building, five years ago.
Community effort
Carmen Kostelansky, who became involved with the museum as a Nitro Historic Commission volunteer more than a decade ago, is among those overseeing the renovations.
Kostelansky said the wide-scale makeover has been undertaken in an effort to expand, refresh and chronologically classify the military memorabilia that had accumulated there over the years.
“We wanted to put everything in order — the trench, the fallout shelter, the uniforms and different displays from different wars,” she said. “People brought more stuff in and we got overwhelmed.”
Kostelansky said a local architect, Scott Jack, designed a makeover plan affording more display space at the museum.
“He has helped us tremendously,” she said, “and the City of Nitro employees have been awesome. Four or five of the city workers have helped putting the new walls in and have painted the entire museum. I don’t know what we would have done without them.”
Also pitching in have been Kostelansky’s fellow Nitro Historic Commission members and area volunteers Susan Hogshead Valleau, Cynthia Rice McGill, Kenny Thompson and Kenny Wheeler, among others.
More organized exhibits
Of the museum’s new layout in progress, Kostelansky said, “We’ll have walls on four sides, separating the City of Nitro items from the hospital items from World War I and World War II.
“At the entryway,” she said, “as soon as you open the door, you see our great big Doughboy display. There’s also the Civil War part and arrowheads and other artifacts. We started hanging photos of the Nitro bungalows, which showed what was required [to live there] if you were a skilled laborer or a mechanic, and the homes of the executives who lived on 21st Street.”
The section of the museum that follows it will contain an overview of Nitro in its earliest days — featuring photographs and other historical documentation of the construction of the gunpowder plant and facilities that arose around it: the fire station, police station, schools and more.
“There were oodles of things in Nitro in 1919; they had a movie theater and bowling alleys,” Kostelansky noted as examples.
She added that the Nitro Historic Commission has purchased new flooring for the city display, to replicate the type of wood those buildings used then.
“We’re slowly putting things together,” Kostelansky said. “We have a whole back area of items people have donated. We’re going through uniforms and putting names on them. My daughter is doing the inventory for revamping the museum. We’re still putting uniforms on mannequins.
“We’re updating everything. The plan is to have everything from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and Iraq separated so people can appreciate each era.
“Our main focus is World War I, but we’re putting everything in from different wars. We have a wall of heroes, for anybody wanted to bring a picture of loved ones who had died in combat. Now, instead of being actually a [single] wall of heroes, we are going to incorporate them into each era.”
The WWI-era trench replica previously on display is being revamped and updated as well, she said. “We’re relocating the trench so that people can now walk through it and get a better idea of what it was like. That leads into a fallout shelter like that was used in World War II. The whole middle of the museum will be dedicated to World War I and World War II.”
The renovated museum will also include an array of new, yet vintage, photographs. “Kermit Thompson loaned us books with items of everything taken from the plant. We took those pictures, copied them and have put them on the walls to show the plant and how it got to be there,” Kostelansky said.
A video detailing the era will also be available for viewing at the museum, she added.
“I think it’s going to flow a little bit better, because we’re going to go in order [of events],” she said. “We’re not losing anything; we’re putting out more things that people have been donating. It’s going to be more organized.”
Prior to the shutdown of city buildings due to the coronavirus concerns, “we worked every day for about six hours,” Kostelansky said. A lot of work was sorting photographs. “I can’t believe how many pictures there are in the museum.”
An unexpected ‘digital’ find
Also new — and unique — in the collection is a human foot.
“When people brought things in, we couldn’t go through them right away,” Kostelansky explained. “A medic bag from World War II came in, and we put it in the back for later on.”
Around the first of March during an inventory session, she said, “we pulled everything out and there was a foot. An actual foot. ... I called our chief of police, Bobby Eggleton, to see if it was really a human foot.
“We started joking that it was probably Hitler’s foot. Bobby said he thought it was an Italian foot — Mussolini’s. We wondered, ‘Can we get DNA from it?,’ but someone said nobody in the system was going to match it since it was from so long ago.”
She said the foot will be on display when the museum reopens.
Finishing touches
Kostelansky said work toward completion will resume when she and the other volunteers get an all-clear signal from the city, which has paid for many of the revitalization materials and supplies.
“It’s going to be a really neat place when we get everything put together and where it belongs, it’s going to be awesome,” Kostelansky predicted. “I love that place. It’s just great. We wanted to open on April 1 ... but now we’ve got plenty more time to work on it.
“Once we get all of the showcases moved, we’ll be able to work on the Nitro side. We’ve put walls up there and will have more room for pictures.”
She said the wall displays will include high school photographs dating from the 1920s onward and pictures of Nitro-connected luminaries over the years, such as country singer Kathy Mattea and Major League Baseball pitcher Lew Burdette.
“Right now, we’re focusing on the war part,” Kostelansky said, “and, hopefully when this clears up, we’ll get back to where we were.”
The museum’s role
The story of Nitro’s beginnings is a wartime story unlike that of any other city (see sidebar).
“It’s our World War I history that makes us unique,” Casebolt said. “It’s something that gives us a sense of place. The people who live in the city connect with it. It gives people something to relate to. The hopes are that when our kids go to college and move away, that they’ll remember this place and hopefully come back to it.”
The mayor added that the museum and the city’s other ongoing promotions and celebrations of its identity with the First World War effort continues to bring economic dividends.
“It does pull people off the interstate,” Casebolt said. “We get many visitors into town, and, hopefully, they’ll have lunch or dinner when they visit the museum, while they’re here.
“It’s what makes us different,” he said. “People identify with it and it makes it something worth caring about.”
Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joe Stevens concurred. “Luckily, we have the War Museum that is located in downtown Nitro,” he said. “It’s easily accessed from an interstate that has 60,000 travelers going by it on a daily basis. There are a lot of traveling war buffs out there, and when they find out through signs on the interstate and a soon-to-be Doughboy statue on the interstate that there’s a war museum, it attracts those history buffs who want to come in.
“We’re lucky to have in Nitro volunteers like Carmen and Cynthia McGill and others who have stepped up to do this, to give the museum a new coat of paint and make people really understand what the wars meant to the growth of a city like Nitro,” Stevens said.
For more information about the Nitro World War I Museum, including status updates and its scheduled re-opening, visit the museum’s page on Facebook or call 681-217-1001.