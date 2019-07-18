Nitro, Putnam County CVBs get boost from heritage and hotels (Daily Mail WV)

Observing and celebrating its centennial last year, the City of Nitro is notably proud of promoting its heritage, while adapting to current tourist trends.
“The history of Nitro and how Nitro came about with the munitions plant assisting the efforts of World War I is a first and foremost selling point,” Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Joe Stevens said at his 21st Street office.
The Nitro CVB is funded by the hotel/motel tax, primarily from the city’s major tourist-destination magnet, the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. That revenue helps Nitro create and maintain year-round attractions for residents and visitors.
Nitro’s outdoor recreational opportunities serve as a key selling point for the city’s tourism efforts.
“When you’ve got an attraction like Ridenour Lake, you attract fishermen, you attract mountain bikers, you attract hikers, you attract walkers. You’ve got families that go out there for events like weddings, birthdays and anniversaries,” Stevens said. “It’s an all-encompassing area that more people are finding out about.”
On Saturday, the city will host its annual Ridenour Regatta at the lake, featuring kayaking, disc golfing, mountain bike races, guided hikes and other natural diversions.
“We’re becoming an event-centered city, with the Regatta and our Boomtown Days that celebrate the founding of the city in September. We have the Nitro Ales and Dog Bless Beer Fest and Chili Cookoff in the fall.”
Community and business members are also integral to promoting the city, said Stevens, who worked as director of the Pocahontas and Randolph county CVBs and communications director at Snowshoe Resort before taking his current position in Nitro last year.
“There are probably 15 to 25 citizens who meet almost weekly to think about not only what’s going on in Nitro, but planning the future of Nitro,” he said.
The Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission also works closely with the CVB in developing and implementing tourist attractions, he said. “It’s not part of the CVB, but we’re all moving in the same direction.”
Stevens also commended Nitro Mayor David Casebolt and the City Council for their progressive outlook and openness to hear and support ideas for bolstering the city’s tourist appeal.
“We’re right off the interstate, and there’s a lot of folks who go through here every day,” Stevens said. “We just try to give them a reason to come and visit Nitro.”
Putnam getting new hotelsHitting I-64 West from Nitro takes you into Teays Valley, where a new hotel next to the interstate is nearing completion.
Actually, two new hotels are under construction in Putnam County. This is good news for Kelli Dailey, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Sleep Inn & MainStay Suites at Teays Valley will be a dual-purpose hotel operated by Harding Hospitality. “Half will be regular hotel rooms and half will be extended-stay rooms,” Dailey said. “It’s a significant investment in our area by the Harding family. It will help us accommodate some of the larger events coming to the valley.”
The hotel being built in Hurricane will be called Wingate by Wyndham and will add another 99 rooms to Putnam County’s inventory. Hurricane has its own, separate CVB that will get the lodging tax from that hotel.
“Sometimes there are complaints that there are too many CVBs, but we play together really well,” Dailey said. “The tourism and travel industry is so friendly and welcoming. It’s easy to partner with neighboring CVBs. Just this morning, I phoned Nitro with questions about hotel rooms this weekend.”
The county also got a big boost last year with the opening of the new conference center at Valley Park as part of the park’s $15 million renovation.
“The conference center is consistently getting bookings on weekends for weddings, parties and other community events,” Dailey said. “During the week, they are getting business gatherings and luncheons. Plus, they are doing well booking sports tournaments, particularly baseball.”
Dailey said the CVB has an “informal partnership” with the park. “They have their own staff; we serve as a resource to help point meeting planners in their direction.”
The Putnam CVB also recently refurbished a cargo trailer into a mobile visitors center.
“Hurricane has a small downtown, but most of the county is spread out and doesn’t have a huge foot-traffic area. That’s not conducive to a brick-and-mortar visitors’ center, so we put one on wheels. We can take it to where the people will be.”
The mobile center was unveiled at the Food Truck Festival in April.
As for upcoming events, Dailey said the CVB is a sponsor of West Virginia JeepFest Aug. 2-4.
“There wasn’t a statewide Jeep event in the state,” she said. “Some guys at Eleanor started it last year, and it drew a lot of out-of-town visitors, which is what we want.”