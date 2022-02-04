The unchurching of America is continuing, according to recent surveys of the country’s religious landscape.
The latest Pew Research Center survey, released in December, shows that about three in 10 adults in the U.S. are now religiously unaffiliated — about 29% of the population. That’s a 6% increase from five years ago and 10 points higher than a decade ago.
This is a long way from the religious highs early in the 20th century, when many Americans got their social identity from their churches, most of which were Protestant. Garry Wills, in his book, “Head and Heart,” a history of American Christianity, includes a quip that was once popular Protestant folklore: “A Methodist is a Baptist who wears shoes; a Presbyterian is a Methodist who has gone to college; and an Episcopalian is a Presbyterian who lives off his investments.”
But mainline Protestantism began to fall out of favor mid-century. Evangelical churches, on the other hand, saw explosive growth. Many thought mainline churches were becoming too modernist, too liberal, too cerebral — all light and no heat. Conversely, evangelicals, with their focus on an individualistic “born again” experience, were seen by critics as all heat and no light.
That narrative appears to be in flux.
A 2020 census from the Public Religion Research Institute released last summer matches the Pew results that show significant growth in the unaffiliated category. While the numbers for some groups, such as Catholics and Black Protestants, have remained relatively stable in recent years, the same can’t be said of white evangelical Protestants.
The report states that white evangelical Protestants have experienced the most precipitous drop in affiliation, “shrinking from 23% of Americans in 2006 to 14% in 2020.” Not only are most evangelicals white (76%, according to Pew), they also are the oldest religious group in the U.S., with a median age of 56 — nine years higher than the general population.
The surprising news is that the PRRI census showed a small increase among whites who identify as mainline (non-evangelical) Protestant: an uptick of 3.5% that puts white mainline Protestant affiliation at 16%.
If these numbers are accurate, this reverses a decades-old trend of evangelical growth eclipsing that of mainline churches. But it should be noted that the PRRI census measures affiliation — not church membership or attendance. The uptick might be less about people returning to mainline churches, and more about the increasingly negative attitude many people have toward evangelicals.
Christianity Today, an evangelical periodical, questions this methodology and says that both traditions are losing out. In a July 2021 article, “Mainline Protestants Are Still Declining, But That’s Not Good News for Evangelicals,” the magazine uses graphs by General Social Surveys that show mainliners still declining but at a slower rate.
GSS graphs also show that mainliners have a retention problem. But so do evangelicals. For example, only half of kids raised in the Southern Baptist tradition — the largest evangelical Protestant denomination in the U.S. — stay Southern Baptist as adults.
Two traditions: Evangelical and mainline
What seems clear is that evangelical churches are shedding members, especially young people.
Joel Watts is a former Charleston resident, a graduate of United Theological Seminary and co-editor of a book on escaping from fundamentalism. The book, “From Fear to Faith,” is a collection of essays from recovering victims of church abuse (Watts also contributed two essays).
Watts now lives in Colorado, where he is a member of a church in the mainline Wesleyan tradition. He is a therapist who specializes in treating religious trauma.
“You’d be surprised how much religious trauma plays into mental health issues and substance use issues,” he said.
“We have numerous reasons as to why people are leaving evangelical churches. I think part of it — a huge part of it — is the polarization and the Hard-Right alignment we see. Many evangelical leaders are becoming caricatures of themselves.”
As an example, Watts mentions Doug Wilson, a controversial figure who leads an evangelical church in Idaho. “We have Doug Wilson, who recently declared that women are made to make sandwiches. We saw the former president brave a photo-op to hold up a Bible in front of a church. We see more and more control exercised in these groups as a way to promote a certain political party. And that is causing a divide.
“Sometimes, I wonder if we aren’t becoming unaffiliated because we do not want to be embarrassed by our affiliation.”
Evangelicalism consists of those Protestant churches who are conservative on doctrine and social issues. These include Baptists aligned with the Southern Baptist Convention, Assemblies of God, and many of the nondenominational megachurch congregations. The National Association of Evangelicals has a membership of some 45,000 churches.
While the evangelical movement has a long and multifaceted history in this country, evangelicals’ identity today is firmly associated with the so-called “Religious Right.” This wasn’t always the case, and the drift to the Right has created more tension between mainline and evangelical groups.
Generally speaking, mainline Protestantism consists of traditional Protestant denominations that grew out of the Reformation. Many were among the first churches to be established in America.
Today, these denominations are among those that compose the National Council of Churches, the largest ecumenical body in the U.S. Examples include Presbyterian Church (USA), The Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Methodist Church.
The post-evangelicals
As a group, mainline churches maintain traditional practices, but often with less emphasis on doctrine. Most are more open to societal changes, although some mainlines have conservative groups that have splintered off the main denomination.
“We live in an age of questioning and reanalyzing of our traditions. Mainline churches are geared to that — almost built on that premise — whereas evangelical churches rarely allow us to question biblical interpretation in light of science,” Watts said.
“I am speaking from personal experience here. When I questioned, I was excommunicated. When we question the why of what we are told, instead of being given answers, we are told to be quiet. Our feet will carry us where we feel welcomed.
“We live in a dark age and are tired of hearing how bad it is — or we are — every Sunday. And as one who moved from extreme fundamentalism to mainline Christianity, the first thing that stood out to me was that these were not devils, but good people who want the best for their fellow humans.”
Watts is not alone. A growing number of post-evangelicals are speaking out and writing about their journey to a new-found faith.
One such author is Diana Butler Bass, whose memoir “Strength for the Journey: A Pilgrimage of Faith in Community,” records her growing dissatisfaction with her evangelical church. In her follow-up book, “Christianity for the Rest of Us,” Bass writes: “The religious right seems to have hijacked American Christianity, and I can barely stand reading the news about religion and politics.”
Bass, who is now an Episcopalian, also puts out a newsletter, “The Cottage,” where she writes about religion and spirituality. “People are leaving white evangelicalism for a host of political, social and theological reasons,” Bass wrote in her newsletter in July 2021.
“Some of the best research suggests that people are leaving conservative churches because they don’t believe what those communities teach any longer. ‘Believe’ is a fluid word here — leavers may still believe (for example) in the Trinity or the Virgin Birth, but they don’t believe that Trump was ordained by God to be president or that LGBTQ people are lesser or that women should submit to their husbands.”
In her 2020 bestseller, “Jesus and John Wayne,” author Kristen Kobes Du Mez dives deeply into evangelical culture and exposes some of its seamier aspects, including its anti-science sentiment, racial insensitivity and the role of women. She argues that white evangelicalism is “inextricably linked to a staunch commitment to patriarchal authority, gender difference and Christian nationalism ...”
David Gushee is a professor of Christian Ethics and director of the Center for Theology and Public Life at Mercer University. He examines the reasons for the disillusionment of ex-evangelicals in his 2020 book, “After Evangelicalism: The Path to a New Christianity.” He writes that “evangelical Christianity turns out to have been at a theological level little more than a rebranding of fundamentalism by a certain group of mid-20th century white men ...”
Gushee acknowledges that these men succeeded “beyond their wildest dreams” in creating a new evangelical identity and subculture. “However, that subculture is crashing all around us, its supposed theological essentials traded in for Trumpism, its moral credibility in shreds, many of its ex-adherents running for the exits,” he writes.
In an interview in Duke University’s newsletter, “Faith & Leadership,” Gushee said he has spoken with hundreds of young people who left or were kicked out of their churches. “... younger evangelical exiles are leaving because they think there is something toxic or ungodly or damaging about major trends in evangelicalism,” he said.
“Main examples would include the inability of evangelicals to figure out how to handle sexuality in a way that doesn’t demonize or harm women and LGBTQ people; the inability of white evangelicals to ever really come to terms with white racism; the way evangelicalism seems to demand a posture toward science that requires shutting down or denigrating mainstream science ...”
Gushee goes on to address mainline churches: “I’m also saying to the mainline, ‘Ex-evangelicals are coming to the mainline churches.’ Not always, but some of them are, and I’m hearing about them coming … if church leaders can recognize wounded ex-evangelicals when they come to the door and then have something to offer them, that is significant ministry at this moment.”
If there is a trend back to mainline churches, it is unlikely to catch up with the “religiously unaffiliated.” And perhaps evangelicalism will bounce back. There are still people in both traditions who don’t want to choose between head and heart.
“We have had these cultural wars for the last 50 years, and I think we are tired of it,” Watts said. “Attending mainline churches often fulfills that altruistic nature of Christians — and I think in some ways, the theology of the mainline churches is more socially hopeful. Fear can only contain us for so long.”