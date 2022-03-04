Whether you call it Main Street, Olde Main Plaza, or just Olde Main, the names all point to the same place: a section of downtown St. Albans with a small-town feel that’s making the Kanawha County community a destination spot again.
The revitalization hasn’t happened overnight. But growth has been steady — even in the middle of a pandemic.
There’s no better example than The Tap, a craft beer tap house that also serves specialty food. The Tap opened last October in a formerly vacant building on Olde Main during the height of the Delta surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Against all odds, it quickly found a base of customers.
Craft beer enthusiasts, naturally, were delighted to have a local tap house where they can sample the latest suds from West Virginia breweries, as well as out-of-state craft beers. The Tap has 24 beer taps; on any given day, these include IPAs, pale ales, stouts, sours, wheats and more. They also sell and fill growlers. For non-beer drinkers, The Tap serves a variety of wines, four types of homemade sangria, ciders, and seltzers.
The food menu is handled by the people at Bogey’s Driving Range, a popular eatery at Tornado next to Big Bend Golf Course (the Tornado location is closed until spring). An example of the fare offered on Bogey’s Bistro menu at The Tap includes shrimp tacos, sliders, smoked flatbreads, pork belly burnt ends, and chicken skewers.
The Tap owners are Bryan England, T.J. Douglas and Jordan Garrett. All three are friends and have roots in the community. All three coached sports together at St. Albans High School, and England and Douglas also coached together at Winfield High School.
In addition to being longtime St. Albans residents, they are familiar names in the business community. In 2019, they cut their entrepreneurial teeth by starting Crafts of the Coal, a premium handcrafted ice cream business. That endeavor also met with instant success.
“We’re risk takers,” said England, whose day job is being a teacher and academic coach at St. Albans High School. “The ice cream was us learning to run a business. Then we took the next step and opened The Tap.”
England credits a large part of their success to the friendships they’ve built over the years in St. Albans and Teays Valley. “Any aspiring entrepreneur has to have a strong base of relationships with people,” he said.
Included in that is the support of other Main Street businesses, old and new. “All the owners have been supportive. It’s been one big family on Main Street since we opened,” England said.
As an example, he mentions Chandler’s Floor and Wall Coverings, a business opened by Eddie and Patty Chandler way back in the ‘60s. Today, the business is managed by their grandson, Parker Mulneix, who makes a point to welcome all newcomers. “Parker is a regular at The Tap, and has been very supportive,” England said.
Douglas works full time as a physician’s assistant. “I’ve always dreamed of owning my own business, so I teamed up with my best friends and we made it happen,” he said. “The Tap is all about friendships and family. This past Sunday we were serving brunch and had a dishwasher call in. I phoned my mom. She was there in 30 minutes and washed dishes the entire brunch,” Douglas said.
He took some good-natured ribbing from regulars who saw his mom working in the kitchen. “But that’s the way it is. Everybody pitches in,” he said.
Garrett learned the importance of teamwork working at the Toyota plant at Buffalo. “If you’re a small business owner and you’re tackling everything yourself, it’s a lot more stressful,” he said. “When you have people working together with the same common goal, the same vision, that’s a better model. It makes it easier to be successful.
“Together, we can let people know that St. Albans isn’t just Route 60 and car dealerships.”
Deb Austin Brown, the communications director for the St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce, wrote recently in West Virginia Executive Magazine that “Almost a dozen young entrepreneurs are now leading the charge in St. Albans to revitalize the city.”
In the column, she singled out the three co-owners of The Tap as “catalysts for change.”
“These kids grew up with roots in St. Albans and saw the city as having an old-time, small-town feel ... Rather than seeing Main Street as a revolving door of businesses, they see it as a thriving and established core of the growing business community. Five years ago, there were eight empty storefronts at the Olde Main Plaza — now there is only one,” Brown wrote.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James is also a fan of The Tap. “My wife and I ate there last night,” the mayor said in a phone interview. “We had barbecue sandwiches and coleslaw with one side. Becky had baked beans and I had the corn salad. All delicious.”
Giving people a reason to come
The mayor believes several factors have contributed to Main Street’s resurgence. One is a tax incentive. The city gives new businesses a break on their B&O (business and occupation) tax. The first year they pay 25% of the standard rate, second year they pay 50%, third year 75%. They don’t pay the full rate until their fourth year in business.
Another factor is the city’s hosting of outdoor events. James reflected on when he first took office in 2017. “I guess I was naïve. I thought I was going to call up a company and they were going to come to St. Albans. It doesn’t work like that. We had to start putting on some events and festivals to give people a reason to come. Once they get here, they see this is a good community.”
One of the city’s events that made a splash was YakFest, which began in 2018 in conjunction with the Coal River Group’s Tour de Coal. “Last year during YakFest, we estimated there were between 11,000 and 12,000 people on Olde Main from Friday to Saturday,” the mayor said.
YakFest ties in with the city’s recent branding of St. Albans as “The Flatwater Capital of West Virginia” — a natural association for a city located at the confluence of two rivers. The Coal River Group has worked for years to clean up the Coal River watershed and make it a popular destination for paddlers. St. Albans is perfectly situated to get an economic boost from the surge in outdoor recreation.
Other festivals the city hosts include Founders Day (on hold this year), the Fall Y’all Festival Chili-Wing Cook Off and Train Days, a new event held at the old Train Depot.
The mayor believes the “buy local” trend is also helping Main Street. “Timing is part of it,” he said. “People are tired of going to Southridge and fighting that zoo. Plus, I think local establishments are making a comeback everywhere, not just in St. Albans, but throughout the state.
“We were lucky to have a group of young entrepreneurs who weren’t afraid to take a chance. And that chance is paying off.”
Brewing community
Among that group of entrepreneurs are Michael and Rachel Ervin, owners of Coal River Coffee Company on Olde Main. Their coffee shop serves freshly roasted coffee from beans roasted by Michael, plus teas and other beverages and foods.
The shop has also become a showcase for local artistic talent and live music.
“Watching Main Street come back to life has been a dream come true,” Michael Ervin said. He described how he’d go walking along a picturesque leisure venue while on vacation, and think “I wish we had something like this back home.”
The couple have been working toward that goal. The Ervins were one of the organizers of YakFest. Days before the second YakFest in 2019, Michael told Daily Mail WV that “we’re rallying around the tourism mindset of the Coal River, but also the historic nature of Olde Main, the quaintness of it … .”
That mindset has been successful so far. “We’ve sold thousands of cups of coffee and bags of roasted coffee over the past three and a half years,” Michael said. “But our vision isn’t to get rich, it’s to change our hometown. I want my kids to have great memories.
“We wanted to prove that we can have a thriving business in a small town in Appalachia. That’s what the folks at The Tap are doing. They’re answering the call. Those guys have been big cheerleaders of mine and Rachel’s since we began. Bryan England was one of our very first customers the day we opened.”
From ice cream to craft beer
In turn, England and Garrett both said they saw the Ervins as inspiration — not only for The Tap, but for their first business, Crafts of the Coal.
“Back in 2020, we brainstormed,” said Garrett. “We backpedaled into the ice cream idea. It was the middle of COVID, so we decided to go the food truck route. We found a family-owned distributor out of Virginia. They work with us on the flavors and names. We acquired a trailer and outfitted it for ice cream. Our first week was July 2020, and we were blown away by the support. Eight months in, we got a second trailer.”
Next came the store front on Main Street. England said both ice cream trailers would be back in business this spring. One will be stationed in Teays Valley in the Scott Depot area, the other in South Charleston.
Back at The Tap, they’ve recently started hosting live music some weekends. “Counting the Alban Center, that makes at least four locations on Olde Main that feature live music,” England said. The fourth is Shuckers, a seafood and Italian restaurant.
The Tap has managed to avoid the staffing shortages that have affected other local businesses. “We’ve retained everyone we hired in October,” England said. “We’ve been very fortunate, and we try to treat our employees well.”
Douglas agreed that they have a “phenomenal staff,” which he sees as another advantage to keeping things local. “Main streets are coming back to life. Our hope is to help all the other businesses on Olde Main by bringing in more customers. So far, I think it’s working.”
Garrett thinks the atmosphere on their street is spreading to other areas of town. “A lot of people are feeling it. There are positive things happening. But there’s still room to grow.”
One new business in particular is on Mayor James’ wish list: an outfitters. “I’d like to see a kayak business come in, one that not only sells and rents kayaks, but offers a livery service. If someone wants to paddle two or three miles up Coal River, they can drop them off and pick them up at the Loop,” he said.
As an aside, the mayor shed light on the street names. He said the name “Olde Main Plaza” goes back to when the street was a pedestrian mall — an experiment that failed. Now that the street is open again to traffic, it’s just Olde Main, although many people still refer to it as Olde Main Plaza. When it crosses Second Street (Pennsylvania Avenue), it becomes Main Street.
James is fond of calling St. Albans “West Virginia’s best-kept secret.” Whatever street names people use is fine with the city folks and business owners. They are just glad the secret is getting out.