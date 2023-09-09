Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A grant through the Tamarack Foundation is funding more than $3,000 in prize money for the best original paintings completed outdoors in a single day.

Called Open Air Richwood, the competition is based on the French expression “en plein air.” The phrase refers to the act of painting “in the open air” with the artist’s subject in plain view.

