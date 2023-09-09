Acclaimed Morgantown landscape artist Connie Moeller has participated in several open air events. “Every artist should try this at least once,” she said. Above, she is painting a scene in the Hudson River Valley.
A grant through the Tamarack Foundation is funding more than $3,000 in prize money for the best original paintings completed outdoors in a single day.
Called Open Air Richwood, the competition is based on the French expression “en plein air.” The phrase refers to the act of painting “in the open air” with the artist’s subject in plain view.
Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their art.
Here’s how Open Air Richwood will work, according to event organizer Cecil Ybanez. On Oct. 7, artists will arrive for the competition with their materials — oils, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencils, pastels, mixed media, assemblage, collage or spray/air brush. The paper or canvas they bring will be stamped at Bloomfield Gallery. A fee of $30 is required, or artists may preregister before Oct. 1 for $25.
Each artist will then choose a location within the designated area in and around Richwood. They will create their piece in a single day, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
A judge will choose the three best pieces for prizes of $1,500, $750 and $500 in the adult category. Children may also compete for prizes of $50 to $100. Artists may sell their art at a “wet auction” during a reception that evening.
A shorter contest called Quick Draw will also take place that day. Artists can paint or draw in a more limited area and in a more limited time frame of two hours. Prizes of $50 to $100 will be given for the Quick Draw art in several adult and children’s categories.
Ybanez, who owns Bloomfield Gallery in Richwood, explained, “Open Air Richwood aims to provide Richwood’s burgeoning arts scene with an experience like no other. We are inviting artists from far and wide to create their art out in nature.”
Open Air Richwood is part of a week-long event in Richwood, dubbed “West Virginia’s Most Colorful Arts Festival.” It’s slated for Oct. 6-14, which should also be peak fall leaf season.
Other events will include free or reduced-cost art workshops, called Artify Richwood, which will run Oct. 6-8. A juried competition, the Mountain Color Art Show, will open Oct. 8 and run through Oct. 14. Art Walk Richwood is an all-day street fair with artists, authors, food vendors, and performers, also on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Artists can enter the Mountain Color Arts Show or apply for booth space at Art Walk Richwood by clicking on the Events tab at the Richwood Chamber of Commerce website.
The Tamarack Foundation’s Ripple program is designed to support communities who incorporate the arts into their local economies.
For more information on Open Air Richwood, contact Cecil Ybanez at 561-703-4877, visit bloomfieldrichwood@gmail.com or go to the Open Air Richwood page on Facebook. The Artify Richwood and Art Walk Richwood events also have Facebook pages.