My grandfathers on both sides were coal miners. My father is a mechanic for one of the railroads that transport coal. Basically, ever since our family has been in these hills, the coal business has put food on our table, and that’s the case for most families in our region.

Even if it’s not why they came here, it kind of became what they did, because that was what paid, and you’re going to do whatever it takes.

Jonathan Blair lives, works, and studies at Alice Lloyd College, in Eastern Kentucky. This story was first published in The Daily Yonder (dailyyonder.com). Blair, along with other young adult storytellers, is a participant in the American Creed: Citizen Power initiative, made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

